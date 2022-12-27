Read full article on original website
Six people rescued from major vehicle collision in Placer County
(KTXL) — Six people were transported to various hospitals on Wednesday after a single vehicle crash along Interstate 80 near Whitmore, according to the CAL FIRE Nevada-Yuba-Placer Unit. Fire crews arrived at the scene along eastbound I-80 at around 3:23 p.m. and found a single car with significant damage, an active engine fire and a […]
krcrtv.com
Driver killed in crash on Highway 44 in Millville identified
MILLVILLE, Calif. — The Shasta County Sheriff's Office has identified the man killed in a crash on Highway 44 in Millville Wednesday. According to the coroner's office 81-year-old Virgil Dempsey Smith of Troy, Montana was killed in the crash. According to officials, the two-vehicle crash occurred on Highway 44...
actionnewsnow.com
Two people rescued from swift waters by Redding Fire Department
REDDING, Calif. - The Redding Fire Department rescued two people who were trapped on an island near the Clear Creek Bridge south of Redding Tuesday. At approximately 7:30 a.m., crews from the Redding Fire Department responded to a report of two subjects who were trapped on an island in the area that was surrounded by swift-moving water.
actionnewsnow.com
Flooding closes roads across Northern California, sandbags available
NORTHERN CALIFORNIA 3:26 P.M. UPDATE - Several roads across Northern California are closed on Friday due to flooding. Highway 70 is under one-way traffic control west of the Butte and Plumas county line due to a rockslide. Cox Lane from Highway 70 to Stimpson Road has been closed. Central House...
activenorcal.com
NorCal Reservoirs See Major Boost in Water Levels with Winter Storms
Northern California is forecast to see a series of atmospheric rivers in the next week, bringing much-needed rain to two primary water sources: Lake Oroville and Shasta Lake. With December precipitation and upcoming rain in the forecast, both reservoirs are seeing a big boost in their water levels. According to...
krcrtv.com
Thanks to winter storm, Lake Oroville and Shasta Lake see positive jump in water levels
NORTHSTATE, Calif. — The Northstate is experiencing a needed winter storm this week and the excess rainfall is already yielding positive results for two primary water resources: Lake Oroville and Shasta Lake. According to the California Department of Water Resources (CDWR) website, Lake Oroville is currently 683 feet high;...
krcrtv.com
One dead, two hospitalized in crash on Highway 44 in Millville on Wednesday
SHASTA COUNTY, Calif. — UPDATE, DEC. 28, 8:51 PM: Highway Patrol officials in the Redding area confirmed one person died in a crash on Highway 44 in the Millville area on Wednesday afternoon. According to officials, the two-vehicle crash occurred on Highway 44 near Silver Bridge Road—roughly one mile...
krcrtv.com
Man arrested for DUI following crash into power pole in Redding
REDDING, Calif. — A man was arrested for driving under the influence (DUI) Thursday after police say he crashed his truck into a power pole in Redding. According to Redding police, officers were called to the area of Argyle Road and Hartnell Avenue around 12:30 p.m. after a truck hit a power pole causing the pole to block the roadway.
kymkemp.com
Rain, Wind, and Flood: The Next Days Are Doozies
Steady rain is falling across northern California today, and the National Weather Service predicts that at about 1 p.m. high winds will begin for large portions of Humboldt, Trinity, Mendocino and Lake Counties. They posted via Facebook, “A Wind Advisory is in effect for portions of NW California on Friday...
actionnewsnow.com
Repairs underway after church vandalized
SALYER, Calif. - A church in Trinity County was broken into and vandalized this week. It happened at Salyer Wayside Chapel on Highway 299 in Salyer. A church member said 80% of the windows were destroyed. Pianos were damaged along with almost all Christmas decorations, office supplies and electronics. The...
krcrtv.com
Flood Watch extended to cover entire Northstate as communities brace for series of storms
REDDING, Calif. — The National Weather Service extended a Flood Watch to cover the entire Northstate Thursday ahead of a series of storms expected to bring heavy to moderate rainfall. The watch was issued for Friday at 4 p.m. through Sunday at 4 a.m. According to the First Alert...
kymkemp.com
Mud Slide on Hwy 299 Forces One-Way Controlled Traffic
Just after noon, a slide came in on Hwy 299 west of Oregon Mountain Summit in Trinity County that is blocking one lane. Caltrans reports there is one-way controlled traffic. District 2 of Caltrans tweeted, “One way traffic control is in place on State Route 299, approximately 1.5 miles west of Oregon Mountain Summit, due to a rock slide.”
krcrtv.com
Driver taken to the hospital after truck crashes into Redding apartment building
REDDING, Calif — One person was taken to the hospital after a truck crashed into an apartment building on Hilltop Drive in Redding Monday. The crash was first reported shortly after 10 a.m. According to police, the truck was headed southbound on Hilltop when it left the road for unknown reasons.
krcrtv.com
"The lake has potential to actually recover," winter storm brings hope to Shasta Lake
SHASTA COUNTY, Calif. — It seems the whole country is enduring some level of serious winter weather this holiday season. Here, in the Northstate, we’re expected to receive several inches of rain on top of heavy winds and fog. The excess rainfall is a huge positive for filling...
krcrtv.com
Arrest made after church in Salyer broken into and vandalized
SALYER, Calif. — Deputies arrested a 31-year-old Joseph Beeson who admitted to breaking into and vandalizing a church in the Salyer area on Wednesday night. Officials with the Trinity County Sheriff's Office (TCSO) said their deputies responded to Salyer Wayside Chapel on Highway 299 on Wednesday night and found the front doors kicked in, windows broken, furniture overturned, and items thrown about.
KDRV
Caltrans warns about storm, burn scars in Northern California this week
REDDING, Cal. -- Caltrans is warning travelers in Northern California about a strong storm. California's transportation department District 2 is telling them to be careful near wildfire burn scars, such as the area of Siskiyou County's McKinney Fire. Caltrans is citing the National Weather Service forecast of a series of...
actionnewsnow.com
'Right over our heads': Calf jumps arena at CA Circuit Finals Rodeo
RED BLUFF, Calif. - A baby cow jumped right over the arena wall Thursday night at the California Circuit Finals Rodeo in Red Bluff, right over our reporter and her friend. A wild night for the first round of the finals: Action News Now Reporter Courtney Kreider had just gotten out of the bucking chutes and was walking back to the stands with her friend Karie Williams when the calf decided to bolt.
actionnewsnow.com
Turtle Bay cancels its New Year’s Eve fundraising event
REDDING, Calif. - The Turtle Bay Exploration Park has canceled its New Year’s Eve fundraising event at the Redding Garden of Lights. The park said the cancellation was due to the weather. It said the event was going to be outside with a DJ. People who have tickets have...
actionnewsnow.com
Deputies identify suspect arrested for Salyer Wayside Chapel vandalism
TRINITY COUNTY, Calif. - A suspect who broke into and vandalized a church in Trinity County earlier this week has been identified, according to the Trinity County Sheriff’s Office. Deputies said they arrested 31-year-old Joseph Beeson in connection with the vandalism at the Salyer Wayside Chapel. When deputies arrived...
actionnewsnow.com
Case for man suspected of multiple burglaries in Redding rescheduled for Jan. 4
SHASTA COUNTY, Calif. - The Shasta County District Attorney’s Office says that Roy Moore’s cases on Wednesday were rescheduled, and will be continued on Jan 4. The DA’s office says that the continuance was necessary because they have received news reports from the Redding Police Department that are in need of review for the filing of potential new charges against Moore.
