RED BLUFF, Calif. - A baby cow jumped right over the arena wall Thursday night at the California Circuit Finals Rodeo in Red Bluff, right over our reporter and her friend. A wild night for the first round of the finals: Action News Now Reporter Courtney Kreider had just gotten out of the bucking chutes and was walking back to the stands with her friend Karie Williams when the calf decided to bolt.

RED BLUFF, CA ・ 1 DAY AGO