ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Redding, CA

Comments / 1

Related
FOX40

Six people rescued from major vehicle collision in Placer County

(KTXL) — Six people were transported to various hospitals on Wednesday after a single vehicle crash along Interstate 80 near Whitmore, according to the CAL FIRE Nevada-Yuba-Placer Unit. Fire crews arrived at the scene along eastbound I-80 at around 3:23 p.m. and found a single car with significant damage, an active engine fire and a […]
PLACER COUNTY, CA
krcrtv.com

Driver killed in crash on Highway 44 in Millville identified

MILLVILLE, Calif. — The Shasta County Sheriff's Office has identified the man killed in a crash on Highway 44 in Millville Wednesday. According to the coroner's office 81-year-old Virgil Dempsey Smith of Troy, Montana was killed in the crash. According to officials, the two-vehicle crash occurred on Highway 44...
MILLVILLE, CA
actionnewsnow.com

Two people rescued from swift waters by Redding Fire Department

REDDING, Calif. - The Redding Fire Department rescued two people who were trapped on an island near the Clear Creek Bridge south of Redding Tuesday. At approximately 7:30 a.m., crews from the Redding Fire Department responded to a report of two subjects who were trapped on an island in the area that was surrounded by swift-moving water.
REDDING, CA
actionnewsnow.com

Flooding closes roads across Northern California, sandbags available

NORTHERN CALIFORNIA 3:26 P.M. UPDATE - Several roads across Northern California are closed on Friday due to flooding. Highway 70 is under one-way traffic control west of the Butte and Plumas county line due to a rockslide. Cox Lane from Highway 70 to Stimpson Road has been closed. Central House...
BUTTE COUNTY, CA
activenorcal.com

NorCal Reservoirs See Major Boost in Water Levels with Winter Storms

Northern California is forecast to see a series of atmospheric rivers in the next week, bringing much-needed rain to two primary water sources: Lake Oroville and Shasta Lake. With December precipitation and upcoming rain in the forecast, both reservoirs are seeing a big boost in their water levels. According to...
SHASTA LAKE, CA
krcrtv.com

Man arrested for DUI following crash into power pole in Redding

REDDING, Calif. — A man was arrested for driving under the influence (DUI) Thursday after police say he crashed his truck into a power pole in Redding. According to Redding police, officers were called to the area of Argyle Road and Hartnell Avenue around 12:30 p.m. after a truck hit a power pole causing the pole to block the roadway.
REDDING, CA
kymkemp.com

Rain, Wind, and Flood: The Next Days Are Doozies

Steady rain is falling across northern California today, and the National Weather Service predicts that at about 1 p.m. high winds will begin for large portions of Humboldt, Trinity, Mendocino and Lake Counties. They posted via Facebook, “A Wind Advisory is in effect for portions of NW California on Friday...
HUMBOLDT COUNTY, CA
actionnewsnow.com

Repairs underway after church vandalized

SALYER, Calif. - A church in Trinity County was broken into and vandalized this week. It happened at Salyer Wayside Chapel on Highway 299 in Salyer. A church member said 80% of the windows were destroyed. Pianos were damaged along with almost all Christmas decorations, office supplies and electronics. The...
SALYER, CA
kymkemp.com

Mud Slide on Hwy 299 Forces One-Way Controlled Traffic

Just after noon, a slide came in on Hwy 299 west of Oregon Mountain Summit in Trinity County that is blocking one lane. Caltrans reports there is one-way controlled traffic. District 2 of Caltrans tweeted, “One way traffic control is in place on State Route 299, approximately 1.5 miles west of Oregon Mountain Summit, due to a rock slide.”
TRINITY COUNTY, CA
krcrtv.com

Arrest made after church in Salyer broken into and vandalized

SALYER, Calif. — Deputies arrested a 31-year-old Joseph Beeson who admitted to breaking into and vandalizing a church in the Salyer area on Wednesday night. Officials with the Trinity County Sheriff's Office (TCSO) said their deputies responded to Salyer Wayside Chapel on Highway 299 on Wednesday night and found the front doors kicked in, windows broken, furniture overturned, and items thrown about.
SALYER, CA
KDRV

Caltrans warns about storm, burn scars in Northern California this week

REDDING, Cal. -- Caltrans is warning travelers in Northern California about a strong storm. California's transportation department District 2 is telling them to be careful near wildfire burn scars, such as the area of Siskiyou County's McKinney Fire. Caltrans is citing the National Weather Service forecast of a series of...
REDDING, CA
actionnewsnow.com

'Right over our heads': Calf jumps arena at CA Circuit Finals Rodeo

RED BLUFF, Calif. - A baby cow jumped right over the arena wall Thursday night at the California Circuit Finals Rodeo in Red Bluff, right over our reporter and her friend. A wild night for the first round of the finals: Action News Now Reporter Courtney Kreider had just gotten out of the bucking chutes and was walking back to the stands with her friend Karie Williams when the calf decided to bolt.
RED BLUFF, CA
actionnewsnow.com

Turtle Bay cancels its New Year’s Eve fundraising event

REDDING, Calif. - The Turtle Bay Exploration Park has canceled its New Year’s Eve fundraising event at the Redding Garden of Lights. The park said the cancellation was due to the weather. It said the event was going to be outside with a DJ. People who have tickets have...
REDDING, CA
actionnewsnow.com

Deputies identify suspect arrested for Salyer Wayside Chapel vandalism

TRINITY COUNTY, Calif. - A suspect who broke into and vandalized a church in Trinity County earlier this week has been identified, according to the Trinity County Sheriff’s Office. Deputies said they arrested 31-year-old Joseph Beeson in connection with the vandalism at the Salyer Wayside Chapel. When deputies arrived...
TRINITY COUNTY, CA
actionnewsnow.com

Case for man suspected of multiple burglaries in Redding rescheduled for Jan. 4

SHASTA COUNTY, Calif. - The Shasta County District Attorney’s Office says that Roy Moore’s cases on Wednesday were rescheduled, and will be continued on Jan 4. The DA’s office says that the continuance was necessary because they have received news reports from the Redding Police Department that are in need of review for the filing of potential new charges against Moore.
REDDING, CA

Comments / 0

Community Policy