ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Blountville, TN

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
wjhl.com

Brooklyn Hendrix is our Storm Team Student of the Week!

(WJHL)- Every week, News Channel 11 highlights a ‘Storm Team Student of the Week’!. Brooklyn Hendrix is this week’s Storm Team Student of the Week!. Brooklyn is a 5th grader at Unicoi Elementary in Unicoi, Tennessee!. Enter your student’s information HERE for a chance to help with...
UNICOI, TN
wjhl.com

Lady Greene Devils fall in Andrew Johnson Bank Ladies' Classic semifinal

Lady Greene Devils fall in Andrew Johnson Bank Ladies' Classic semifinal. Lady Greene Devils fall in Andrew Johnson Bank Ladies’ …. Lady Greene Devils fall in Andrew Johnson Bank Ladies' Classic semifinal. Myers Park, Westminster Academy to clash in Arby’s …. Myers Park, Westminster Academy to clash in...
JOHNSON CITY, TN
wjhl.com

Northeast Tennessee COVID-19 flag memorial taken down after 2+ years

Three hundred and eighty people had died in the region due to COVID-19 complications when the Marat Moore's makeshift flag memorial began. Northeast Tennessee COVID-19 flag memorial taken …. Three hundred and eighty people had died in the region due to COVID-19 complications when the Marat Moore's makeshift flag memorial...
TENNESSEE STATE
wjhl.com

Greeneville falls in the quarter-finals of the 39th annual Arby's Classic

Greeneville falls in the quarter-finals of the 39th annual Arby's Classic. Greeneville falls in the quarter-finals of the 39th …. Greeneville falls in the quarter-finals of the 39th annual Arby's Classic. Lady Greene Devils fall in Andrew Johnson Bank Ladies’ …. Lady Greene Devils fall in Andrew Johnson Bank...
GREENEVILLE, TN
wjhl.com

'Something Blue Bridal Fair' returns to General Morgan Inn

‘Something Blue Bridal Fair’ returns to General Morgan …. 'Something Blue Bridal Fair' returns to General Morgan Inn. Lady Greene Devils fall in Andrew Johnson Bank Ladies’ …. Lady Greene Devils fall in Andrew Johnson Bank Ladies' Classic semifinal. Myers Park, Westminster Academy to clash in Arby’s …...
JOHNSON CITY, TN
wjhl.com

THP: 1 injured in Roan Mountain UTV crash

One person was injured Thursday when a UTV collided with a car near Roan Mountain, according to the Tennessee Highway Patrol. One person was injured Thursday when a UTV collided with a car near Roan Mountain, according to the Tennessee Highway Patrol. Lady Greene Devils fall in Andrew Johnson Bank...
ROAN MOUNTAIN, TN
wjhl.com

Jonesborough residents without water cross county lines for showers

Jonesborough residents without water cross county lines for showers. Jonesborough residents without water cross county …. Jonesborough residents without water cross county lines for showers. Woman faces charges for ‘serious bodily injury’ to …. Woman faces charges for ‘serious bodily injury’ to child under 9 in Washington Co....
JONESBOROUGH, TN
wjhl.com

Bristol, Va. vice mayor talks plans for landfill, casino in 2023

Bristol, Va. vice mayor talks plans for landfill, casino in 2023. Bristol, Va. vice mayor talks plans for landfill, …. Bristol, Va. vice mayor talks plans for landfill, casino in 2023. Lady Greene Devils fall in Andrew Johnson Bank Ladies’ …. Lady Greene Devils fall in Andrew Johnson Bank...
BRISTOL, VA
wjhl.com

Greene County mayor declares limited emergency over water issues

Greene County Mayor Kevin Morrison has declared a limited county-wide emergency due to ongoing water service issues in the county. Greene County mayor declares limited emergency over …. Greene County Mayor Kevin Morrison has declared a limited county-wide emergency due to ongoing water service issues in the county. Woman faces...
GREENE COUNTY, TN
WJHL

New Bristol K9 officer Stash busts meth, heroin on first day

BRISTOL, Tenn. (WJHL) – Officer Eric Keller and K9 Stash make good partners, as their recent performance on patrol can attest. In September, K9 Stash joined the Bristol, Tennessee Police Department as a narcotics detection and patrol officer. The Belgian Malinois was born in Holland and raised in Ohio, and received extensive training before he […]
BRISTOL, TN
WJHL

Car crashes into Johnson City vape shop

JOHNSON CITY, Tenn. (WJHL) — A car crashed into a Johnson City business on Tuesday. It happened at Vapor 42 on West Market Street. According to Johnson City police, the driver of the car had a medical emergency. Police said the building suffered cosmetic damage.
JOHNSON CITY, TN
WJHL

Man arrested after bomb threats in Wise, Va.

(WJHL) – A Wise, Virginia man has been arrested after allegedly making false threats against the Wise County Justice Center and the Wise County Courthouse, according to a release. A release from the Wise County Sheriff’s Office (WCSO), stated that David Lee Graham, 42, has been arrested and charged with two felony counts of making […]
WISE, VA
WJHL

Local animal shelter at capacity for dogs, closes intake

WASHINGTON COUNTY, Tenn. (WJHL) — The Washington County, Tennessee Animal Shelter has closed intake for dogs due to being over capacity. According to a post on social media by the shelter, 130 dogs are currently being cared for at the facility. The WCJC shelter has reportedly taken in 64 dogs in the past two weeks. […]
WASHINGTON COUNTY, TN
WJHL

Imposters posing as Jonesborough water crews amid ongoing emergency

JONESBOROUGH, Tenn. (WJHL) – Washington County, Tennessee residents still without water can pick up gallons at distribution sites Tuesday night. According to a release from the county, the Jonesborough Utility Department has had crews working around the clock to repair leaks throughout the county. On Tuesday, residents can pick up bottled water at Lamar and […]
WASHINGTON COUNTY, TN

Comments / 0

Community Policy