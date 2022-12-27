Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
USPS Temporarily Suspends Service in Kingsport, Tennessee After "Sprinkler Water Main Break"Bryan DijkhuizenKingsport, TN
South Fork Utility Merger Likely According to State Utility Management Review BoardJohn M. DabbsBristol, TN
Martial Arts Facility to Offer Marital Arts for Fundraiser in JanuaryJohn M. DabbsBlountville, TN
Rock & Roll Hall of Famer Ace Frehley is Coming to Paramount Theater in 2023John M. DabbsBristol, TN
Water Woes Continue to Plague Region Almost a Week After Winter Storm on ChristmasJohn M. DabbsSullivan County, TN
Related
wjhl.com
Brooklyn Hendrix is our Storm Team Student of the Week!
(WJHL)- Every week, News Channel 11 highlights a ‘Storm Team Student of the Week’!. Brooklyn Hendrix is this week’s Storm Team Student of the Week!. Brooklyn is a 5th grader at Unicoi Elementary in Unicoi, Tennessee!. Enter your student’s information HERE for a chance to help with...
wjhl.com
Lady Greene Devils fall in Andrew Johnson Bank Ladies' Classic semifinal
Lady Greene Devils fall in Andrew Johnson Bank Ladies' Classic semifinal. Lady Greene Devils fall in Andrew Johnson Bank Ladies’ …. Lady Greene Devils fall in Andrew Johnson Bank Ladies' Classic semifinal. Myers Park, Westminster Academy to clash in Arby’s …. Myers Park, Westminster Academy to clash in...
wjhl.com
Northeast Tennessee COVID-19 flag memorial taken down after 2+ years
Three hundred and eighty people had died in the region due to COVID-19 complications when the Marat Moore's makeshift flag memorial began. Northeast Tennessee COVID-19 flag memorial taken …. Three hundred and eighty people had died in the region due to COVID-19 complications when the Marat Moore's makeshift flag memorial...
wjhl.com
Greeneville falls in the quarter-finals of the 39th annual Arby's Classic
Greeneville falls in the quarter-finals of the 39th annual Arby's Classic. Greeneville falls in the quarter-finals of the 39th …. Greeneville falls in the quarter-finals of the 39th annual Arby's Classic. Lady Greene Devils fall in Andrew Johnson Bank Ladies’ …. Lady Greene Devils fall in Andrew Johnson Bank...
wjhl.com
Elizabethton and Greeneville taste victory in the 33rd annual Ladies bank classic
Elizabethton and Greeneville taste victory in the 33rd annual Ladies bank classic. Elizabethton and Greeneville taste victory in the …. Elizabethton and Greeneville taste victory in the 33rd annual Ladies bank classic. New Bristol K9 officer Stash busts meth, heroin on …. Officer Eric Keller and K9 Stash make good...
wjhl.com
Mayor: Greene Co. water situation improving; service restored to all Chuckey customers
Greene County Mayor Kevin Morrison says the county's water situation continues to improve. Mayor: Greene Co. water situation improving; service …. Greene County Mayor Kevin Morrison says the county's water situation continues to improve. Lady Greene Devils fall in Andrew Johnson Bank Ladies’ …. Lady Greene Devils fall in...
wjhl.com
'Something Blue Bridal Fair' returns to General Morgan Inn
‘Something Blue Bridal Fair’ returns to General Morgan …. 'Something Blue Bridal Fair' returns to General Morgan Inn. Lady Greene Devils fall in Andrew Johnson Bank Ladies’ …. Lady Greene Devils fall in Andrew Johnson Bank Ladies' Classic semifinal. Myers Park, Westminster Academy to clash in Arby’s …...
wjhl.com
Water’s on: Some Jonesborough customers welcome tap flow after 4-day hiatus
Water’s on: Some Jonesborough customers welcome tap flow after 4-day hiatus. Water’s on: Some Jonesborough customers welcome tap …. Water’s on: Some Jonesborough customers welcome tap flow after 4-day hiatus. Lady Greene Devils fall in Andrew Johnson Bank Ladies’ …. Lady Greene Devils fall in Andrew...
wjhl.com
THP: 1 injured in Roan Mountain UTV crash
One person was injured Thursday when a UTV collided with a car near Roan Mountain, according to the Tennessee Highway Patrol. One person was injured Thursday when a UTV collided with a car near Roan Mountain, according to the Tennessee Highway Patrol. Lady Greene Devils fall in Andrew Johnson Bank...
wjhl.com
Jonesborough residents without water cross county lines for showers
Jonesborough residents without water cross county lines for showers. Jonesborough residents without water cross county …. Jonesborough residents without water cross county lines for showers. Woman faces charges for ‘serious bodily injury’ to …. Woman faces charges for ‘serious bodily injury’ to child under 9 in Washington Co....
wjhl.com
Bristol, Va. vice mayor talks plans for landfill, casino in 2023
Bristol, Va. vice mayor talks plans for landfill, casino in 2023. Bristol, Va. vice mayor talks plans for landfill, …. Bristol, Va. vice mayor talks plans for landfill, casino in 2023. Lady Greene Devils fall in Andrew Johnson Bank Ladies’ …. Lady Greene Devils fall in Andrew Johnson Bank...
wjhl.com
New Equine Supply Business in Elizabethton
(WJHL) Justin McLane of Wayward Springs in downtown Elizabethton tells us about his business and the customers they serve. For more information visit them on Facebook or stop by their shop downtown.
wjhl.com
Sheriff: 1 in hospital, 1 arrested after pursuit ends with gunshot in Dickenson Co.
Sheriff: 1 in hospital, 1 arrested after pursuit ends with gunshot in Dickenson Co. Sheriff: 1 in hospital, 1 arrested after pursuit …. Sheriff: 1 in hospital, 1 arrested after pursuit ends with gunshot in Dickenson Co. Lady Greene Devils fall in Andrew Johnson Bank Ladies’ …. Lady Greene...
wjhl.com
Greene County mayor declares limited emergency over water issues
Greene County Mayor Kevin Morrison has declared a limited county-wide emergency due to ongoing water service issues in the county. Greene County mayor declares limited emergency over …. Greene County Mayor Kevin Morrison has declared a limited county-wide emergency due to ongoing water service issues in the county. Woman faces...
New Bristol K9 officer Stash busts meth, heroin on first day
BRISTOL, Tenn. (WJHL) – Officer Eric Keller and K9 Stash make good partners, as their recent performance on patrol can attest. In September, K9 Stash joined the Bristol, Tennessee Police Department as a narcotics detection and patrol officer. The Belgian Malinois was born in Holland and raised in Ohio, and received extensive training before he […]
wjhl.com
Community Heroes: Local organizations make the holidays happen for thousands
(WJHL) — The holidays are usually a whirlwind — buying gifts, planning parties, and traveling take the attention of a lot of people. There are some organizations that make it a priority this time of year to make sure people have not just gifts under the tree, but food on the table.
Car crashes into Johnson City vape shop
JOHNSON CITY, Tenn. (WJHL) — A car crashed into a Johnson City business on Tuesday. It happened at Vapor 42 on West Market Street. According to Johnson City police, the driver of the car had a medical emergency. Police said the building suffered cosmetic damage.
Man arrested after bomb threats in Wise, Va.
(WJHL) – A Wise, Virginia man has been arrested after allegedly making false threats against the Wise County Justice Center and the Wise County Courthouse, according to a release. A release from the Wise County Sheriff’s Office (WCSO), stated that David Lee Graham, 42, has been arrested and charged with two felony counts of making […]
Local animal shelter at capacity for dogs, closes intake
WASHINGTON COUNTY, Tenn. (WJHL) — The Washington County, Tennessee Animal Shelter has closed intake for dogs due to being over capacity. According to a post on social media by the shelter, 130 dogs are currently being cared for at the facility. The WCJC shelter has reportedly taken in 64 dogs in the past two weeks. […]
Imposters posing as Jonesborough water crews amid ongoing emergency
JONESBOROUGH, Tenn. (WJHL) – Washington County, Tennessee residents still without water can pick up gallons at distribution sites Tuesday night. According to a release from the county, the Jonesborough Utility Department has had crews working around the clock to repair leaks throughout the county. On Tuesday, residents can pick up bottled water at Lamar and […]
Comments / 0