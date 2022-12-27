Read full article on original website
Woman, 50, who looks decades younger shares her simple anti-ageing secret
A 50-year-old woman who looks decades younger than her actual age has shared her anti-ageing secrets with followers. TikToker Aimee Montgomery, from Texas, who is a digital marketing strategy expert, shared her tips online - and people were pretty blown away. You can watch the video below:. Promising the tips...
Sleep Anxiety Is the Worst. Here’s How to Deal
There are few things more frustrating than sleep anxiety. It’s 10 p.m. You’re enjoying your evening skin care routine. You’re brewing a cup of chamomile tea. You’re slipping into something silky. And then all of a sudden, there it is: that creeping fear that you will not in fact be able to drift off to dreamland, that anxiety will keep you up for hours, doomscrolling in a fit of revenge bedtime procrastination. The more you think about this bedtime possibility, the more anxious you get. The vicious sleep anxiety cycle has begun.
Colorado doctor shares the do's and don'ts of hangovers
When you think about it, hangovers have probably been around since humans discovered alcohol. And for just as long, people have been searching for the magic potion or concoction that will get you to the quickest exit off the hangover highway. The bad news: time has produced no cure. But that doesn't mean we haven't stop searching for the holy grail to alcohol agony. Just last year, Americans spent more than ONE BILLION dollars on supposed cures and preventatives to head off the misery. That's a lot of dough to spend on a big nothing-burger. So what can...
Relationships with selfish partners
A relationship is a two-way street. It requires compromise, understanding, and the ability to put your partner’s needs before your own. If you feel like your partner is being selfish and not showing you the love that they should, it can be difficult to know how to react. Here are some signs that your partner may be selfish and doesn’t love you as much as you love them.
psychologytoday.com
Why You Should Stop Talking About Your Worries
When you are worried about something, it is natural to want to seek reassurance from loved ones. Reassurance-seeking is an attempt to avoid anxiety by reducing the uncertainty triggering the anxiety. Reassurance-seeking only serves to perpetuate anxiety because avoidance of anxiety keeps anxiety going in the long run. If you...
psychologytoday.com
Setting Boundaries With Your Self-Absorbed Adult Child
Self-absorbed adult children tend to be overly focused on their struggles and tend to take their angst out on their parents. Setting healthy boundaries goes a long way in helping your adult child out of their self-absorption. Be sure to let your adult child know you appreciate it when they...
Can you actually 'boost' serotonin?
The "feel good" neurotransmitter serotonin is associated with mood.
buffalohealthyliving.com
Managing Fear and Anxiety of the Unknown
Almost everyone worries about what will happen in the future. The prospect of not knowing if something good or bad will happen can produce a lot of fear and anxiety. Here are seven ways to deal with fear of the unknown. 1. No one can predict the future with one...
When We Judge Others, We Reveal Our Secrets
Woman listening to musicPhoto byPhoto by Andrea Piacquadio. Who’s someone you never seem to get along with — that person you try really hard to like? Well, it’s not that you don’t like them, but more that you don’t like what they create in you.
Opinion: Top Indicators Showcasing Psychological Abuse Has Occurred
The most harmful things are usually those we cannot see with our naked eye. I was in my early twenties when I entered a romance with a man who would attempt to break me down to absolutely nothing. Not only did I leave the relationship with the trauma I would deal with for the rest of my life, but I had no idea what to call my feelings.
How Much Milk Should A Toddler Drink? Pediatricians Explain
If you think your coffee habit is real, take a look at how much milk a toddler drinks in a day. A glass in the morning, a carton with lunch, 8 ounces at dinner, and a warm sippy cup before bed — it’s one helluva habit. It’s not like it’s forced on them, or that parents have all been brainwashed by marketing from Big Milk. It’s just, you know, something they’ll drink. Besides, it’s healthy enough. The American Academy of Pediatrics (AAP), after all, recommends toddlers have up to 24 ounces of milk a day. But how much milk should a toddler drink?
collective.world
Here’s The Truth: You’ve Brought Me Joy, But You’ve Brought Way More Hurt
I am a fool. Really. I’m a fool for believing you truly ever cared. And maybe you did. You told me you did. But when have your words ever lined up with your actions?. It’s my fault, really. I’m attached again. You’re never going to be who I need and want you to be. You’re never going to be that guy I wish you would be for me. I should’ve known I’d get this attached again. I forgot how exhausting it is to want someone who will never want me the same way. I wish with everything I have that you would love me but I know you never will. And I don’t think I love you. I think there’s a part of me that won’t let myself love you because I remind myself of all the hurt you’ve caused me over the past year. But oh, if I could love you and you loved me back… how wonderful that would be.
The Narcissistic Behavior
Narcissism is a personality disorder marked by an excessive and obsessive focus on one's own self-importance, which is often to the exclusion of others. It is a personality trait with features such as having a strong sense of self-importance and being preoccupied with achieving success, needing constant admiration, having a sense of entitlement, being too sensitive to criticism, as well as being haughty and dictatorial.
How to Support a Loved One with ADHD
Learning how to support a loved one with ADHD can be challenging. Here are some tips. When most people think of ADHD, they imagine little boys with "excessive energy" who can't focus in school. While this is one form that ADHD may take, there are as many different types of ADHD as there are people afflicted by it. This misconception makes it more difficult for some people to get diagnosed because their symptoms often go unnoticed until later in life.
ahchealthenews.com
Are you getting ‘junk sleep’?
You already know that junk food can cause you health problems. But “junk sleep” is gaining popularity, and chances are you probably have experienced it yourself. “Junk sleep” is a term being used for sleep that does not result in feeling rested and is lacking quality. If you find yourself falling asleep with the TV on, overheating under the covers, snoring or you are experiencing joint pain, you may not feel as rested the next day.
psychologytoday.com
The Body Holds the Healing
Embodiment emphasizes the importance of observing and noticing one’s internal felt sense. Embodied practices help increase the connections between exteroception (external sensations) and interoception (the internal felt sense). Restorative embodiment focuses on the senses as a resource to support and reinforce soothing, invigorating, and recuperative experiences. Embodiment is a...
psychologytoday.com
Are You Grieving? Want to Talk About It?
Much has been written about grief and how to manage it, but less has been written about the role of shared feelings when it comes to grieving. Knowing how to talk about grief can be one of the most complex, confusing, and important aspects of the grieving process. Grief can...
verywellmind.com
What Is Compounded Grief?
Compounded grief, also known as cumulative grief, occurs when multiple losses pile up over one another. An example of compounded grief is experiencing the loss of a friend or a loved one, followed by the loss of a pet, and then a few months later, the loss of a job as well, Dr. Marcum explains.
When You’re Drunk, You’re Still Basically Yourself
We may not feel like ourselves when we’ve had one too many beers, but a new study of 156 sloshed participants suggests that our drunken demeanors may not be so different from our sober personas. Although the drunk participants reported major personality changes as they crawled under the table, trained observers noticed far fewer differences.
Next Avenue
Recognizing the Signs of Burnout
The holidays are a time when many people get overstressed; here’s how to help yourself. I admit it. I recently had a meltdown. Between stress from finishing work for clients, I had all the Christmas stress: finishing painting crab shells (it's a Baltimore thing), decorating, writing cards, finishing shopping and wrapping everything.
