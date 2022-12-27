Read full article on original website
A one-time $850 payment from the state is coming your way
Did you know that Governor Mills is giving more than 729.3 million dollars back to the taxpayers of Maine a one-time payment $850? And the best news is that the majority of Maine residents will receive these stimulus checks too.
BEST OF 2022: Connecticut towns got $1.5 billion from feds. They’ve budgeted roughly 1% for housing
The failure to spend federal stimulus funds on housing is a missed opportunity to make CT a more affordable place to live, advocates say.
Eversource, United Illuminating rate hikes start Jan. 1
ANSONIA, Conn. (WTNH) — Energy rates will hike for most Connecticut homes in two days. The rate hikes for Eversource and United Illuminating hit customers right as the coldest months of the year settle in. It’s estimated that most customers will see an increase of $80 a month, but businesses are set to see an […]
Connecticut awards contract for CTtransit project
The Connecticut Department of Transportation (CTDOT) recently awarded a four-year contract for management of the Hartford, New Haven, and Stamford divisions of CTtransit to RATP Dev USA, a company that operates and maintains urban and intercity transportation systems on four continents. Under the contract, RATP Dev USA will be responsible for the day-to-day operations of […] The post Connecticut awards contract for CTtransit project appeared first on Transportation Today.
darientimes.com
Dan Haar: How much will you pay for electricity? This calculator might surprise you
If there’s any good news about the electricity rate shock that starts next week, it’s that the jolt might not be quite as bad as the headlines would appear. Scant comfort, I know. As of Jan. 1, most of us will have to pay a lot more for at least the next six months to keep the lights on, the milk cold and our dawn-to-dusk electronics humming.
Connecticut needs stronger enforcement for affordable housing laws
Connecticut towns that do not submit plans to address affordable housing shortages should face real penalties.
Home heating help available in the new year for Conn. families
HARTFORD, Conn. (WTNH) — There is hope for struggling Connecticut families in the new year. Additional money is coming to the state for families who qualify for energy assistance. The big spending package approved by Congress included an extra $20 million dollars in home heating aid. Kristina and Tyrell Walton both work multiple jobs to […]
cbia.com
Connecticut’s New Truck Tax: What You Need to Know
Beginning Jan. 1 2023, Connecticut will impose a new per-mile truck tax on Class 8 through Class 13 motor vehicles. The Department of Revenue Services recently issued guidance for the highway user fee, enacted by the legislature in 2021, to assist trucking companies with compliance. According to the nonpartisan Office...
Eyewitness News
New laws in CT 2023: Recreational marijuana, Mileage tax
Kwanzaa is a predominantly African American celebration that’s a time for families and communities to come together and celebrate culture. The father of a child that died of acute fentanyl and Xylazine (animal sedative) intoxication was arrested. How to save on rising electric bills; PURA public meeting with Eversource...
CT electricity prices are spiking this winter. What’s going on?
On Nov. 17, both Eversource and United Illuminating — Connecticut’s two investor-owned electric utilities — notified state regulators that the price their customers pay for power generation will jump by roughly 50% early next year. The announcement comes in the wake of two years of uncertainty after...
CDC lists 4 Connecticut counties under 'high' community transmission of COVID-19
NEW HAVEN, Conn. — Connecticut will be going into 2023 with a rise in COVID-19 cases. "We’re seeing exactly what was to be expected. We knew that once that the weather started getting colder that we would start to see a rise in numbers," said Dr. Ulysses Wu, infectious disease specialist at Hartford HealthCare.
Highway fees, cannabis convictions, and criminal justice: Here are the new Connecticut laws for 2023
CONNECTICUT, USA — It's a new year, so new laws will be in effect beginning January 1. Some pave the way to clear cannabis convictions, while others pave the way for truck drivers to pay more for driving through the state. Here's a breakdown of the new state laws...
ctnewsjunkie.com
Lamont Sends New State Police Contract to Legislature
Gov. Ned Lamont announced Friday that the state had reached an agreement with the Connecticut State Police (NP-1) Union on a new, four-year contract covering wages, benefits, and working conditions for about 900 troopers and supervisors. The contract, which is stipulated for the period of July 1, 2022, through June 30, 2026, was transmitted to the Connecticut General Assembly for review and approval.
Wealthy Connecticut Residents Received Millions in Federal Dollars After Hurricane Sandy
After the devastation caused by Hurricane Sandy in 2012, Congress apportioned over $50 billion for disaster relief. Among that total was $16 billion for the U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development (HUD)'s Community Development Block Grant Disaster Recovery program (CDBG-DR). The state of Connecticut received $159 million. CDBG-DR is...
Counties with the longest life expectancy in Connecticut
(STACKER) – Life expectancy in the United States has generally been on the rise, with rare exceptions for certain segments of the population. Between 1960 and 2019, the life expectancy of Americans rose by roughly a decade to the age of 79. Greater longevity can be attributed to improved health care such as diagnostic and […]
These Bagels Have Been Named the Best in Connecticut
Connecticut is often overshadowed by New York and New Jersey when it comes to the great bagel debate. While we may not have as many options when it comes to delis, that doesn't mean our bagels are any less delicious.
CDC lists four Conn. counties as high COVID-19 levels
Conn. (WTNH) — Four Connecticut counties were listed with high COVID-19 levels, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention on Friday. The COVID-19 Community Levels Map, which launched earlier this year, shows that Fairfield, Litchfield, Middlesex, and New Haven counties were listed in the high/orange category, while Hartford, New London, Tolland, and Windham […]
NBC Connecticut
4 CT Counties at High Levels Amid ‘Long-Anticipated Winter COVID-19 Surge'
The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention has listed four Connecticut counties in the high/orange category for transmission of COVID-19 and state health officials said we are experiencing the “long-anticipated winter COVID-19 surge.”. Fairfield, Litchfield, Middlesex and New Haven counties are all listed as high on the community levels...
ctexaminer.com
After 18 Months, is Connecticut’s Conviction Integrity Unit Functioning at All?
After being in place for 18 months, Connecticut’s Conviction Integrity Unit (CIU) hasn’t proven itself. In truth, it hasn’t proven anything at all. For one, the hyperlink on the Chief State’s Attorney’s Office’s website that once connected an interested party to more information about the CIU is now removed, with no indication of whether it will be re-established.
New state laws taking effect on January 1
HARTFORD, Conn. — As 2023 rings in, so will a whole set of new laws in Connecticut. These laws range from erasing thousands of criminal records to an increase in lawmakers’ salaries. “I would expect many of us are going to be watching to see how these things...
