Connecticut State

WTNH

Eversource, United Illuminating rate hikes start Jan. 1

ANSONIA, Conn. (WTNH) — Energy rates will hike for most Connecticut homes in two days. The rate hikes for Eversource and United Illuminating hit customers right as the coldest months of the year settle in. It’s estimated that most customers will see an increase of $80 a month, but businesses are set to see an […]
CONNECTICUT STATE
Transportation Today News

Connecticut awards contract for CTtransit project

The Connecticut Department of Transportation (CTDOT) recently awarded a four-year contract for management of the Hartford, New Haven, and Stamford divisions of CTtransit to RATP Dev USA, a company that operates and maintains urban and intercity transportation systems on four continents. Under the contract, RATP Dev USA will be responsible for the day-to-day operations of […] The post Connecticut awards contract for CTtransit project appeared first on Transportation Today.
CONNECTICUT STATE
WTNH

Home heating help available in the new year for Conn. families

HARTFORD, Conn. (WTNH) — There is hope for struggling Connecticut families in the new year. Additional money is coming to the state for families who qualify for energy assistance. The big spending package approved by Congress included an extra $20 million dollars in home heating aid. Kristina and Tyrell Walton both work multiple jobs to […]
CONNECTICUT STATE
cbia.com

Connecticut’s New Truck Tax: What You Need to Know

Beginning Jan. 1 2023, Connecticut will impose a new per-mile truck tax on Class 8 through Class 13 motor vehicles. The Department of Revenue Services recently issued guidance for the highway user fee, enacted by the legislature in 2021, to assist trucking companies with compliance. According to the nonpartisan Office...
CONNECTICUT STATE
Eyewitness News

New laws in CT 2023: Recreational marijuana, Mileage tax

Kwanzaa is a predominantly African American celebration that’s a time for families and communities to come together and celebrate culture. The father of a child that died of acute fentanyl and Xylazine (animal sedative) intoxication was arrested. How to save on rising electric bills; PURA public meeting with Eversource...
CONNECTICUT STATE
ctnewsjunkie.com

Lamont Sends New State Police Contract to Legislature

Gov. Ned Lamont announced Friday that the state had reached an agreement with the Connecticut State Police (NP-1) Union on a new, four-year contract covering wages, benefits, and working conditions for about 900 troopers and supervisors. The contract, which is stipulated for the period of July 1, 2022, through June 30, 2026, was transmitted to the Connecticut General Assembly for review and approval.
CONNECTICUT STATE
WTNH

Counties with the longest life expectancy in Connecticut

(STACKER) – Life expectancy in the United States has generally been on the rise, with rare exceptions for certain segments of the population. Between 1960 and 2019, the life expectancy of Americans rose by roughly a decade to the age of 79. Greater longevity can be attributed to improved health care such as diagnostic and […]
CONNECTICUT STATE
WTNH

CDC lists four Conn. counties as high COVID-19 levels

Conn. (WTNH) — Four Connecticut counties were listed with high COVID-19 levels, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention on Friday. The COVID-19 Community Levels Map, which launched earlier this year, shows that Fairfield, Litchfield, Middlesex, and New Haven counties were listed in the high/orange category, while Hartford, New London, Tolland, and Windham […]
CONNECTICUT STATE
NBC Connecticut

4 CT Counties at High Levels Amid ‘Long-Anticipated Winter COVID-19 Surge'

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention has listed four Connecticut counties in the high/orange category for transmission of COVID-19 and state health officials said we are experiencing the “long-anticipated winter COVID-19 surge.”. Fairfield, Litchfield, Middlesex and New Haven counties are all listed as high on the community levels...
CONNECTICUT STATE
ctexaminer.com

After 18 Months, is Connecticut’s Conviction Integrity Unit Functioning at All?

After being in place for 18 months, Connecticut’s Conviction Integrity Unit (CIU) hasn’t proven itself. In truth, it hasn’t proven anything at all. For one, the hyperlink on the Chief State’s Attorney’s Office’s website that once connected an interested party to more information about the CIU is now removed, with no indication of whether it will be re-established.
CONNECTICUT STATE
FOX 61

New state laws taking effect on January 1

HARTFORD, Conn. — As 2023 rings in, so will a whole set of new laws in Connecticut. These laws range from erasing thousands of criminal records to an increase in lawmakers’ salaries. “I would expect many of us are going to be watching to see how these things...
CONNECTICUT STATE
