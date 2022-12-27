ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kentucky State

Mega Millions winning numbers for Tuesday, Dec. 27

By Emily DeLetter, Cincinnati Enquirer
Cincinnati.com | The Enquirer
Cincinnati.com | The Enquirer
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=487BWK_0jvjbTYi00

No ticket won the grand prize in last night's Mega Millions drawing, and so the jackpot continues to rise: now worth an estimated $640 million with a cash value of $328.3 million.

The winning numbers from Tuesday's drawing were 9, 13, 36, 59 and 61. The Mega Ball was 11 and the Megaplier was 2X.

While no one won the jackpot, two players in California and players in Florida, Georgia and Mississippi won the Match 5 $1 million prize.

The next drawing is Friday, Dec. 30 at 11 p.m., and you can purchase tickets until 10:45 p.m. the day of for a chance at winning.

Ready to play Mega Millions? Here's what you need to know.

When is the Mega Millions drawing?

Drawings are every Tuesday and Friday at 11 p.m. The next drawing is this Tuesday, Dec. 20.

How to play the Mega Millions

Tickets to Mega Millions cost $2 per play.

There are nine total ways to win a prize, from the jackpot to $2.

Players can pick six numbers from two separate pools of numbers: five different numbers from the white balls numbered 1-70 and one number from the gold balls numbered 1-25.

  • 5 + 1 = Jackpot.
  • 5 + 0 = $1 million.
  • 4 + 1 = $10,000.
  • 4 + 0 = $500.
  • 3 + 1 = $200.
  • 3 + 0 = $10.
  • 2 + 1= $10.
  • 1 + 1 = $4.
  • 0 + 1 = $2.

You win the jackpot by matching all six winning numbers in a drawing.

You can either pick your lucky numbers yourself or select Easy Pick or Quick Pick and have the numbers auto-drawn. If you can't make up your mind, Mega Millions' website has a random number generator.

What's the Megaplier?

Most states offer the Megaplier feature, which increases non-jackpot prizes from two, three, four and five times.

It costs an additional $1 per play.

Before each regular Mega Millions drawing, the Megaplier is drawn. From a pool of 15 balls, five are marked with "2X," three with "4X" and one with "5X."

What are the odds of winning the Mega Millions jackpot?

The odds of winning the Mega Millions jackpot are about 1 in 303 million, and the odds of winning the $1 million prize are 1 in 12.6 million.

The overall chance of winning any prize is 1 in 24.

Where to buy Mega Millions tickets

You can play Mega Millions in 47 localities: 45 states, plus the District of Columbia and the U.S. Virgin Islands. To find locations, search the Mega Millions website.

In Kentucky, Ohio and Indiana, you can buy a Mega Millions ticket at gas stations, convenience stores and supermarkets until 10:45 p.m. on drawing night.

In Kentucky, residents can also purchase tickets online at kylottery.com.

In Ohio, residents can use Lottery Card available in Kroger, Buehler’s Fresh Foods and Giant Eagle stores. It allows Ohio consumers to enter draw games on their phones and get notified and paid electronically if they win.

What happens if I win the Mega Millions?

Congratulations! If you're the lucky winner, Mega Millions offers two options. You can either take the annuity, which pays out as one immediate payment followed by 29 annual payments. Each payment is 5% bigger than the previous.

There's also the cash option, a one-time, lump sum payment equal to all the cash in the Mega Millions jackpot prize pool.

This article originally appeared on Cincinnati Enquirer: Mega Millions winning numbers for Tuesday, Dec. 27

Comments / 1

Related
wnky.com

Jan. 1 Kentucky income tax slashed .5%

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. – Effective immediately this new year, your state income taxes will start slowly lowering, but at a cost. The GOP-backed law will drop your state income tax by 0.5 percent starting January first. Republican lawmakers hope to completely eliminate Kentucky’s current 5 percent state income tax by 2032.
KENTUCKY STATE
103GBF

This Beautiful Town Has Been Named Kentucky’s Most Underrated

Kentucky is full of great small towns, all of which have their own charm to them. Recently, one Kentucky town was named the most underrated. Can you guess what it is?. When thinking about towns/cities in Kentucky, you might first think of Louisville and Lexington, the two biggest cities with so much to see and do. However, Kentucky has a lot of smaller towns throughout the state that have a lot of interesting aspects to them. Quite frankly, you would be surprised by all of the beautiful and unique places that you could see in some of the smaller towns throughout the state.
KENTUCKY STATE
WKYT 27

Kentucky unemployment changes coming in 2023

KENTUCKY (WKYT) - Kentucky will go from among one of the most generous states for unemployment benefits to one of the least starting in 2023. Instead of 26 weeks of benefits, unemployed Kentuckians will get just 12 weeks. State Representative Phillip Pratt, R-Georgetown, nicknamed his plan the “get people back...
KENTUCKY STATE
wevv.com

Scams target Kentucky Motorists

A series of scams have targeted Kentucky motor vehicle registration customers in Mclean county. According to the Mclean County Clerk's office, the scams are offering to pay registration for the customer entirely, or offering steep discounts. The only legitimate methods for registering a vehicle are in person, by mail or...
MCLEAN COUNTY, KY
953wiki.com

Gov. Beshear Helps Families Rebuild While Garnering Record-Breaking Economic Success in Third Year

FRANKFORT, Ky. (Dec. 28, 2022) – In his third year in office, Gov. Andy Beshear continues to help Kentucky families and communities rebuild after deadly tornadoes and flooding, all while securing historic, all-time records, including the best two-year period for economic development and job creation, record-high budget surpluses and the longest period of the lowest unemployment rate in state history.
KENTUCKY STATE
hazard-herald.com

The City in Kentucky Where the Most Guns Are Linked to Crime

The United States is the only country in the world with more civilian-owned firearms than people. While most of the nearly 400 million firearms in the U.S. belong to law-abiding citizens, some portion of them inevitably end up in the wrong hands. Every year, the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms,...
KENTUCKY STATE
spectrumnews1.com

6% utility sales tax raise coming in January for Some Kentuckians

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — A new law takes effect that could increase your utility bill taxes, at least for some Kentuckians. For months now, the Kentucky Electric Cooperatives have informed their customers about the upcoming utility sales tax changes. The coop serves over 1.5 million people across the state. “Kentucky...
LOUISVILLE, KY
wpsdlocal6.com

Over 1,000 recovered members expected to attend Kentucky's 71st AA convention

LOUISVILLE, KY — Over 1,000 recovered members are expected to attend Kentucky's 71st annual Alcoholics Anonymous convention in Louisville, the Louisville Host Committee says. According to a Tuesday release, those who attend can expect an exciting weekend full of speakers and fellowship. The convention will be held from February...
LOUISVILLE, KY
progressivegrocer.com

AppHarvest Opens 4th Indoor Farm in Kentucky

Sustainable food company AppHarvest Inc. has opened a 60-acre high-tech indoor farm in Richmond, Ky., its fourth such facility in the Bluegrass State. Based in Appalachia, AppHarvest develops and operates some of the world’s largest indoor farms with robotics and artificial intelligence to build a reliable, climate-resilient food system. Its farms are designed to grow produce using sunshine, rainwater and up to 90% less water than open-field growing, all while producing yields up to 30 times that of traditional agriculture and preventing pollution from agricultural runoff. Food retailers have demonstrated increasing interest in high-tech indoor farms for their ability to de-risk fruit and vegetable production with a more climate-resilient, more sustainable year-round growing solution that uses far fewer resources.
RICHMOND, KY
Cincinnati.com | The Enquirer

Cincinnati.com | The Enquirer

13K+
Followers
10K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

Breaking Cincinnati news, traffic, weather and local headlines from The Cincinnati Enquirer newspaper.

 http://cincinnati.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy