MarketRealist

Bryan Dijkhuizen

Walmart Charged Customers Double

The opinion of the author is his own and has no affiliation with the topic that was included.
MarketRealist

TikTok User Warns of Walmart Receipt Scam — Shoppers Beware!

In an age of increasing popularity of self-checkout kiosks and avoidance of in-person interactions, plenty of people ring themselves up at Walmart and other retailers. While some people resent having to do the work of checking out their items because fewer cashiers are available, you may want to watch out for the Walmart receipt scam.
Mashed

An Aldi Clearance Price Change Has Customers In Shambles

Aldi has long been praised for its very low prices. Even now as inflation rages on, the German grocer continues to be a top spot to shop for people looking to save a few bucks when re-stocking their pantry and fridge. And while you might not think it can get any cheaper than $0.59 Greek yogurt, $2.45 coffee creamer, or sirloin steaks that ring in around $3.00 less than at other national chains – all of which Go Banking Rates says have been found at Aldi – it turns out, it can.
shefinds

McDonald’s Is Bringing Back This Fan-Favorite Holiday Drink That Customers Think Is ‘Better Than Starbucks’—Order It Before It Leaves Again!

McDonald’s fans are welcoming the return of the chain’s holiday favorite drink— the Peppermint Mocha— at select locations across the US this month. As reported by the Fast Food Post, this seasonal beverage will only be available for a limited time, and as seen on Twitter, some coffee lovers are even deeming it ‘better’ than the Starbucks equivalent. Here’s what we know:
Popculture

McDonald's Reveals New Quarter Pounder, But There's a Catch

McDonald's has just revealed a brand new type of Quarter Pounder, but there's a catch. Chew Boom reports that the major fast-food chain has unveiled the Carolina BBQ Quarter Pounder. However, it's currently only available in Canada. The outlet noted that the new menu item is an interesting take on...
Footwear News

Big Lots Stores Closing Locations List of ‘Underperforming Stores’ — with More to Come in 2023

Big Lots is continuing its rounds of store closures in the United States, following an ongoing movement announced earlier this month. On Dec. 1, Jonathan Ramsden, executive Vice President for Big Lots, stated on an earnings call that the retailer will close more stores in the coming months to increase its revenue. “The closures this year will end up being somewhat higher than the openings,” Ramsden told Best Life. “Going forward, we would hope and expect to return to a normalized level of closures, but we’ll certainly continue to look closely at underperforming stores.” In the same call, Big Lots CEO Bruce Thorn attributed the...
R.A. Heim

Big Changes Coming to Dollar Tree Stores

Dollar tree store frontPhoto byPhoto by Wikimedia Commons (Creative Commons) Have you been in a Dollar Tree store recently? Well, the chain with over 8,000 stores is changing things up a bit in the last year. With 667 stores in Texas, this is big news for the lone star state.
24/7 Wall St.

The Price Of Eggs Is Soaring

The Producer Price Index rose rose 7.4% year over year in November and was up .3% from October. The number was high and signaled that inflation was still firmly in place. As with every PPI report, some items rose faster than others based on what companies pay for goods and services in the index. The price […]
WJBF

Wheat pennies could bring you a pretty penny

JOPLIN, Mo. — Lincoln Wheat pennies are one of the most popular series of U.S. coins that coin collectors strive to build a complete set. Rare coins such as the 1909-S VDB and 1914-D are the “Holy Grails” of any Lincoln Wheat cent collection. Before you go down the path of building a complete set of […]
Joel Eisenberg

Plans For Cracker Barrel Closings in 2023

This week, the company went public with its financial struggles.
