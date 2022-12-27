Read full article on original website
Walmart Employee’s Response to a Customer in the Express Lane After She Is 1 Item Over Maximum Limit Sparks Debate
A new survey shows 78% believe bad behavior from customers toward employees is more common than it was five years ago. A Walmart employee shared her experience on TikTok after an angry customer hurled abuse at her after she refused to check out 21 items in the 20 items-or-less express lane.
Walmart Charged Customers Double
TikTok User Warns of Walmart Receipt Scam — Shoppers Beware!
In an age of increasing popularity of self-checkout kiosks and avoidance of in-person interactions, plenty of people ring themselves up at Walmart and other retailers. While some people resent having to do the work of checking out their items because fewer cashiers are available, you may want to watch out for the Walmart receipt scam.
An Aldi Clearance Price Change Has Customers In Shambles
Aldi has long been praised for its very low prices. Even now as inflation rages on, the German grocer continues to be a top spot to shop for people looking to save a few bucks when re-stocking their pantry and fridge. And while you might not think it can get any cheaper than $0.59 Greek yogurt, $2.45 coffee creamer, or sirloin steaks that ring in around $3.00 less than at other national chains – all of which Go Banking Rates says have been found at Aldi – it turns out, it can.
McDonald’s Is Bringing Back This Fan-Favorite Holiday Drink That Customers Think Is ‘Better Than Starbucks’—Order It Before It Leaves Again!
McDonald’s fans are welcoming the return of the chain’s holiday favorite drink— the Peppermint Mocha— at select locations across the US this month. As reported by the Fast Food Post, this seasonal beverage will only be available for a limited time, and as seen on Twitter, some coffee lovers are even deeming it ‘better’ than the Starbucks equivalent. Here’s what we know:
Popculture
McDonald's Reveals New Quarter Pounder, But There's a Catch
McDonald's has just revealed a brand new type of Quarter Pounder, but there's a catch. Chew Boom reports that the major fast-food chain has unveiled the Carolina BBQ Quarter Pounder. However, it's currently only available in Canada. The outlet noted that the new menu item is an interesting take on...
4 Foods You May Not Be Able To Buy In The Grocery Store In 2023—Stock Up Before They’re Gone
When heading into 2023, it’s best to be aware of certain food shortages. We rounded up four common grocery store items that might be more difficult to find in your local supermarket than others in the upcoming year, so that you can stock up on them now. Here’s what...
Is Walmart Open on New Year's Eve and Day? Holiday Opening Hours
Most locations typically operate between 6 a.m. and 11 p.m. daily, and most stores are open on regular hours on most federal holidays.
Big Lots Stores Closing Locations List of ‘Underperforming Stores’ — with More to Come in 2023
Big Lots is continuing its rounds of store closures in the United States, following an ongoing movement announced earlier this month. On Dec. 1, Jonathan Ramsden, executive Vice President for Big Lots, stated on an earnings call that the retailer will close more stores in the coming months to increase its revenue. “The closures this year will end up being somewhat higher than the openings,” Ramsden told Best Life. “Going forward, we would hope and expect to return to a normalized level of closures, but we’ll certainly continue to look closely at underperforming stores.” In the same call, Big Lots CEO Bruce Thorn attributed the...
Big Changes Coming to Dollar Tree Stores
Dollar tree store frontPhoto byPhoto by Wikimedia Commons (Creative Commons) Have you been in a Dollar Tree store recently? Well, the chain with over 8,000 stores is changing things up a bit in the last year. With 667 stores in Texas, this is big news for the lone star state.
The Price Of Eggs Is Soaring
The Producer Price Index rose rose 7.4% year over year in November and was up .3% from October. The number was high and signaled that inflation was still firmly in place. As with every PPI report, some items rose faster than others based on what companies pay for goods and services in the index. The price […]
Walmart is practically giving away this The Pioneer Woman 19-piece cookware set at its holiday sale for $49
CBS Essentials is created independently from the CBS News staff. We may receive commissions from some links to products on this page. Promotions are subject to availability and retailer terms. Walmart has a number of amazing kitchen deals right now, but this is one of the best (and most popular...
Wheat pennies could bring you a pretty penny
JOPLIN, Mo. — Lincoln Wheat pennies are one of the most popular series of U.S. coins that coin collectors strive to build a complete set. Rare coins such as the 1909-S VDB and 1914-D are the “Holy Grails” of any Lincoln Wheat cent collection. Before you go down the path of building a complete set of […]
Walmart Announces Sweeping Changes for January, 2023; The Comapny Will Charge You for Bags
Man Annoyed After $16 Chicken Tender Order from Popeyes had ‘No Chicken’ Sparking Debate on Fast Food Prices
Justin Chopelas was just trying to order some chicken tenders from Popeyes, but instead he got something that looked more like a 'skin tender'—and cost him $16. Tiktok user who goes by @justinchopelas on the platform, uploaded a video to review his recent order of 5-piece box of chicken tenders from Popeyes.
Urgent Costco warning after shopper left thousands out of pocket – how to keep yourself safe
A 75-year-old woman is reportedly out of $10,000 after thieves stole her purse in a Costco parking lot. The woman is now advising customers to keep track of their wallets and to remain diligent in conversations with strangers- especially during the holiday season. The theft is an example of the...
If You Find One Of These Pennies, You're An Instant Millionaire
The coin is worth a lot more than its face value.
Stimulus update: One-time Christmas bonus check worth $600 being sent out to workers Friday
Thousands of city employees in Denver, Colorado, will see a $600 bonus at the end of the month, the city council approved Monday amid a staffing shortage.
Plans For Cracker Barrel Closings in 2023
Big Changes at Walmart Coming in 2023
