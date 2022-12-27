ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Colorado State

Apple 'safety' feature causing problems for Colorado search and rescue

By Spencer McKee
 4 days ago
File photo. Photo Credit: Marcin Wiklik (iStock).

Apple users are being asked to update their devices following firmware that was released on December 13. Part of what's included in the update will help prevent false 'crash' activations, something that's reportedly causing issues with search and rescue dispatch around the state of Colorado.

According to Grand County Search and Rescue, their dispatch staff is having to address 30 to 50 extra calls each day from illegitimate crash activations. This is problematic, as it pulls resources from cases where help is actually needed.

Summit Daily also reports that the Summit County 911 Center "fielded 71 automated crash notifications from skiers' iPhones and Apple watches at the county's four ski areas" in a weekend, all of which were accidental requests.

Accidental crash reports can take place when a slopegoer falls or hits rough terrain, but doesn't actually need help.

According to the Apple website, "if Apple Watch detects a hard fall and that you have been immobile for about a minute, it will tap your wrist, sound an alarm, and then attempt to call emergency services."

Fall detection is automatically turned on for users 55 and older, with those between 18 and 55 able to opt in manually. Fall detection is also turned on automatically during workouts for most. Learn about how to adjust 'fall detection' settings here.

The issue of fall detection features creating false reports on watches has been long known, though this recent spike appears to correlate with the feature being added to phone devices. It's easy to see how a phone in a backpack may detect a fall and go unnoticed on the slopes, despite vibrating and making noises.

Automated accident and crash detection can be a hugely beneficial and potentially life-saving feature, but it can also cause headaches when it malfunctions. Do your part to prevent straining Colorado's emergency response by making sure all products utilizing this feature are up-to-date with the latest firmware. This will allow the feature to function as well as possible.

OutThere Colorado

OutThere Colorado

