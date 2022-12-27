We asked these bar patrons for their best New Year's Day hangover cures

ROCHESTER, N.Y. Friday’s flight from Chicago to Rochester, along with almost a thousand other Southwest flights, was late. Now Southwest is facing the scrutiny of Congress as well as the Department of Transportation. This group of people just landed. They were on a Southwest flight from Chicago that was supposed to arrive around 8:50 p.m. Friday but just got in around 10:45 p.m.

ROCHESTER, NY ・ 1 DAY AGO