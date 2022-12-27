ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Oklahoma City, OK

Museum visitor pockets part of $70,000 art piece and walks out, Oklahoma cops say

By Aspen Pflughoeft
The Kansas City Star
The Kansas City Star
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=48SDm9_0jvjaFYP00

An Oklahoma museum has tightened its security after part of a larger art installation went missing, museum officials said. The stolen art piece was later returned to the museum.

The Oklahoma City Museum of Art did a routine check of their art galleries on Oct. 14 and discovered an item was missing, the museum’s CEO and president, Michael Anderson, told McClatchy News on Dec. 27. The piece was stolen from an art installation worth $70,000.

“To our knowledge, it’s the first time anything has gone missing from the museum,” Anderson told KFOR.

The museum alerted the Oklahoma City Police Department and reviewed its security footage, identifying a “probable suspect,” Anderson told KFOR.

Security footage from Oct. 11 showed a man take the glass art piece off a display table, put it in his shorts pocket and walk out of the museum, The Oklahoman reported, citing an affidavit filed by police on Friday, Dec. 16.

The suspect was a member at the museum, a museum spokesperson told McClatchy News.

The stolen piece was recovered less than a week after the museum discovered it missing, Anderson said. “It was returned anonymously to the museum,” he told The Oklahoman.

The 56-year-old suspect is facing a charge of grand larceny, The Oklahoman reported.

Following the incident, the museum said it has “implemented additional security measures to ensure this will never happen again,” per Anderson’s statement.

“We look forward to continuing offering Museum-goers the highest-quality experiences, and bringing world-class exhibitions to the heart of Oklahoma,” Anderson said.

Duo arrested, accused of stealing holiday tips for garbage collectors, PA cops say

Woman tracks her stolen Hyundai to gas station and shoots two dead, Missouri cops say

Ballet company ‘heartbroken’ after $20,000 worth of ‘Nutcracker’ props stolen in Georgia

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
KOCO

Oklahoma travelers reconsider flying Southwest, checking bags

OKLAHOMA CITY — Bags at Will Rogers World Airport were still waiting to be picked up Thursday as Southwest cancels thousands of flights across the nation. The disruptions and cancellations caused travelers to reconsider checking their bags, as well as flying with the airline. Ron Homesly said he booked...
OKLAHOMA CITY, OK
KOCO

Icon Cinema to open in revitalized Oklahoma City theater

OKLAHOMA CITY — A revitalized Oklahoma City theater is expected to open in a well-known location within the next couple of weeks. Icon Cinema, located on NW 23rd Street and Meridian Avenue, will have 10 screens and more than 900 recliners. “It’s luxury cinema at a fair price," said...
OKLAHOMA CITY, OK
KOCO

Owner of Moore pig on the loose now faces difficult decision

MOORE, Okla. — After Moore police officers release body camera video of a pig on the loose, the animal's owner said she's now facing a difficult decision. Video showed several officers and animal control trying to capture the pig near the intersection of Broadway and Kelly. Larry, the 8-year-old...
MOORE, OK
kgou.org

Native American artists and community members propose changes to Oklahoma's Land Run Monument

Saying the current monument located at Centennial Park in Oklahoma City’s Bricktown "depicts the glorified embodiment of cavalier, colonial land theft at its finest. After forced relocation to Indian Territory, the federal government promised tribal nations they would never have to move again, and they would never have to cede additional lands…" a local group called SPIRIT (Society to Protect Indigenous Rights and Treaties) solicited input via community meetings, zoom calls and feedback from people via QR codes to envision a monument that tells the whole history of the land run.
OKLAHOMA CITY, OK
OKC VeloCity

KWTV News 9 move aims to draw more viewers to downtown OKC

The relocation of KWTV News 9 to their new home in at Sheridan and Robinson last month is another example how downtown Oklahoma City continues its resurgence as an economic development destination for business and industry. More than 240 people employed by KWTV News 9 will now be working in...
OKLAHOMA CITY, OK
KOCO

Driver arrested after deadly hit-and-run at construction site in north Oklahoma City

OKLAHOMA CITY — A person died after a hit-and-run Wednesday evening at a construction site in the Chisholm Creek area of Oklahoma City. Police said they responded shortly after 5 p.m. to a report of a hit-and-run at a construction site near Highland Park Boulevard and Pawnee Drive. Authorities told KOCO 5 that they learned that a driver hit and killed someone inside the construction area and took off.
OKLAHOMA CITY, OK
okctalk.com

Bar K opening soon on Oklahoma River

Bar K – based in Kansas City and part dog park, bar, restaurant, and event space – is nearing completion on a huge complex in Oklahoma City's Boathouse District along the Oklahoma River. The new facility will feature a massive 23,000 square feet of indoor and two acres...
OKLAHOMA CITY, OK
107.3 PopCrush

Guy Fieri’s Favorite Oklahoma Restaurant

If you're a foodie the Sooner State has some of the very best places to eat. We have all kinds of tasty, mouth-watering cuisine that's sure to please any palate from fine dining to barbeque and burgers. We've got it all. SCROLL DOWN TO SEE WHAT GUY FIERI'S FAVORITE OKLAHOMA...
OKLAHOMA CITY, OK
The Kansas City Star

The Kansas City Star

Kansas City, MO
27K+
Followers
863
Post
6M+
Views
ABOUT

The Kansas City Star and kansascity.com are among the most dominant news sources in the middle of the country. Known for journalism that resounds at a local, regional and national level, The Star produces a wide range of content, from hard-hitting investigations and government accountability journalism to wall-to-wall coverage from its nationally recognized and award-winning sports team.

 https://www.kansascity.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy