Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Cheating Girlfriend Humiliated in Front of Parents After Boyfriend Confronts Her in Crazy WayBriana B.Nashville, TN
3 Affordable Weekend Getaways In TennesseeLIFE_HACKSTennessee State
Williamson Educators Nominated for National HonorAdvocate AndyWilliamson County, TN
Dollar General Makes $100,000 Donation to Sumner County SchoolsAdvocate AndySumner County, TN
5 Top-Rated Hotels to Stay in NashvilleBryan DijkhuizenNashville, TN
Related
fox17.com
Nashville family business Arnold's Country Kitchen closing its doors after 40 years
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WZTV) — A Nashville family business is closing its doors next week after 40 years of operating. The "Meat & 3" staple, Arnold's Country Kitchen, provided a statement on Friday announcing its closure after a different news outlet released the information. There is no way for us...
fox17.com
Nashville passengers not confident amid Southwest's promise for changes Friday
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WZTV) — Southwest Airlines promises to return to normal by Friday. Whether it be driving to Nashville from another state in order to make it home for the holidays, or losing their personal belongings for days at a time, passengers Thursday say they're fed up. Jasmine Jones...
fox17.com
Southwest Airlines issues its 'deepest apologies' to customers
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WZTV) — On the tail of a cancelation crisis leaving people stranded for days at airports across the nation including Nashville International Airport (BNA), Southwest Airlines has issued an apology. They say that only one-third of its flights are running Thursday, but the company plans to be...
fox17.com
Recycling and trash pickup to be caught up by Saturday afternoon, says Metro Water
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WZTV) — In the aftermath of the winter storm that hit Nashville Christmas weekend, Nashville Metro Water Services says any overdue trash and recycling will be picked up Saturday afternoon at the latest. Metro Water Services said crews responded to 449 service calls and 23 emergency water...
fox17.com
'It's a blessing': Brookmeade Park campers relocated to permanent housing
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WZTV) — Making the bed each morning can be a chore for some, but for Angela Leach, it’s a blessing. “It’s so warm and it feels so comfortable,” Angela said. Angela has been in and out of homelessness since age 11, and she’s spent...
fox17.com
Nashville airport addresses flight cancellations, BNA officer threatening passengers
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WZTV) — Nashville International Airport (BNA) released a statement on Friday on addressing recent flight cancellations and an incident where a BNA officer threatened a passenger. On Monday, more than 100 Southwest flights were canceled at BNA airport, and that number continued to snowball nationally throughout the...
fox17.com
Goodlettsville complex apartment ceiling collapses, floods the next day
GOODLETTSVILLE, Tenn. (WZTV) — A water leak took down a ceiling at a Goodlettsville apartment complex, and those living in the apartment complex said they're also dealing with flooding. Some residents said they haven't been able to sleep at home since Christmas Eve, adding that this is all because...
fox17.com
Goodlettsville apartment complex responds to flooding, residents still displaced
GOODLETTSVILLE, Tenn. (WZTV) — Water damage forced some out of their homes at an apartment complex in Goodlettsville on Christmas Eve. People living at the Retreat at Dry Creek Farms apartments said they’re upset about the damage and just want the complex to do the right thing. Early...
fox17.com
BNA officer threatens to arrest passengers with canceled flights near ticket gate
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WZTV) — A video posted to TikTok and now Twitter has been seen by millions of people. FOX 17 News questioned Nashville Airport (BNA) if what is shown in the video is airport police. The airport refused to answer. “You two and her need to leave or...
fox17.com
One dead in Williamson County house fire
WILLIAMSON COUNTY, Tenn. (WZTV) — One person has died in a Williamson County house fire, the Arrington Fire Department confirmed. The Arrington Volunteer Fire Department report that crews responded to the home on Murfreesboro Road with visible flames and smoke on Thursday. The fire was coming from the back...
fox17.com
Indiana man whose vehicle was found abandoned in Nashville no longer missing
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WZTV) — UPDATE (Dec. 30)--Donald Miller is no longer missing. He is back at his home in Avon and has sustained no injuries. The vehicle of a missing Indiana man has been found in Nashville according law enforcement in the state. The Hendricks County Sheriff's Office (HCSO)...
fox17.com
Metro Water Services teams up with other city agencies to track down water main breaks
Nashville, Tenn. (WZTV) — Metro Water Services is working to locate and fix the many breaks in the water system that have impacted Nashville since freezing temperatures struck the area over the holidays. MWS says that they have been working with both Metro Nashville Police, Nashville Fire Department and the Nashville Office of Emergency Management to find and fix the issues.
fox17.com
1 dead in Santa Fe, Tennessee house fire
SANTA FE, Tenn. (WZTV) — One person died Wednesday night in a house fire in Maury County. The Maury County Fire Department says crews were called to the scene on Fly Road around 8:19 p.m. Wednesday. Firefighters found heavy smoke "pouring" from the residence with the victim trapped inside.
fox17.com
Critics say Metro Nashville Public Schools are doing nothing for school safety
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WZTV) — School districts all over the country have scrambled to increase safety against school shooters. But here in Nashville, critics say Metro Nashville Public Schools (MNPS) has done nothing to protect kids and staff. Smart people have come up with great ideas to stop school shooters....
fox17.com
20-year-old Clarksville Man wanted for armed robbery
CLARKSVILLE, Tenn. (WZTV) — Clarksville Police are asking the public to help find 20-year-old Isaiah Porter, who is wanted for aggravated robbery. On Oct. 24, police were called to a scene on Riverside Drive after hearing of an armed robbery. Porter was found to be one of the robbers, say police.
fox17.com
Tennessee Highway Patrol searching for two men in Nashville, Ripley 'criminal matter'
NASHVILLE, Tenn.--The Tennessee Highway Patrol (THP) is searching for two men connected to a "criminal matter." THP reports the men are wanted for questioning in a criminal matter that took place in Ripley, Tennessee and Nashville. If you recognize the men call THP at 731-421-5035 or *847 from your cell...
fox17.com
Deadly crash on I-40 in Dickson County, THP reports
DICKSON COUNTY, Tenn. (WZTV) — A deadly car crash was reported on I-40 in Dickson County, according to the Tennessee Highway Patrol (THP). Dickson County Emergency Management Agency (EMA) reported the crash around 8 p.m. Wednesday night. THP reports that the crash occurred near the 176-mile marker. Crews are...
Comments / 0