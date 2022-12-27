ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Southwest Airlines issues its 'deepest apologies' to customers

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WZTV) — On the tail of a cancelation crisis leaving people stranded for days at airports across the nation including Nashville International Airport (BNA), Southwest Airlines has issued an apology. They say that only one-third of its flights are running Thursday, but the company plans to be...
NASHVILLE, TN
One dead in Williamson County house fire

WILLIAMSON COUNTY, Tenn. (WZTV) — One person has died in a Williamson County house fire, the Arrington Fire Department confirmed. The Arrington Volunteer Fire Department report that crews responded to the home on Murfreesboro Road with visible flames and smoke on Thursday. The fire was coming from the back...
WILLIAMSON COUNTY, TN
Metro Water Services teams up with other city agencies to track down water main breaks

Nashville, Tenn. (WZTV) — Metro Water Services is working to locate and fix the many breaks in the water system that have impacted Nashville since freezing temperatures struck the area over the holidays. MWS says that they have been working with both Metro Nashville Police, Nashville Fire Department and the Nashville Office of Emergency Management to find and fix the issues.
NASHVILLE, TN
1 dead in Santa Fe, Tennessee house fire

SANTA FE, Tenn. (WZTV) — One person died Wednesday night in a house fire in Maury County. The Maury County Fire Department says crews were called to the scene on Fly Road around 8:19 p.m. Wednesday. Firefighters found heavy smoke "pouring" from the residence with the victim trapped inside.
SANTA FE, TN
20-year-old Clarksville Man wanted for armed robbery

CLARKSVILLE, Tenn. (WZTV) — Clarksville Police are asking the public to help find 20-year-old Isaiah Porter, who is wanted for aggravated robbery. On Oct. 24, police were called to a scene on Riverside Drive after hearing of an armed robbery. Porter was found to be one of the robbers, say police.
CLARKSVILLE, TN
Deadly crash on I-40 in Dickson County, THP reports

DICKSON COUNTY, Tenn. (WZTV) — A deadly car crash was reported on I-40 in Dickson County, according to the Tennessee Highway Patrol (THP). Dickson County Emergency Management Agency (EMA) reported the crash around 8 p.m. Wednesday night. THP reports that the crash occurred near the 176-mile marker. Crews are...
DICKSON COUNTY, TN

