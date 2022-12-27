Read full article on original website
OpenSea CEO: Future of NFTs is Rosy Despite Crypto Winter
The head of NFT marketplace OpenSea is trying to distance his company’s products from cryptocurrencies. In an interview with the Financial Times (FT) published Thursday (Dec. 29), Devin Finzer, OpenSea's chief executive, cautioned regulators in their approach to his industry. “It is really important that regulators and government officials...
Class-Action Lawsuit Aims to Represent 1M FTX Customers
A class-action lawsuit aiming to represent 1 million FTX customers has been filed. The suit has been filed against the bankrupt cryptocurrency exchange and former executives, including founder and former CEO Sam Bankman-Fried, Reuters reported Tuesday (Dec. 27). It aims to get a declaration that FTX customers in the United...
Borderless Business Payment Methods Automate International Growth
Innovative B2B payment methods and automated enterprise systems are mission-critical for companies expanding abroad. As a result, companies around the world are turning to multicurrency tools, targeted strategies, and future-fit accounts payable (AP) and accounts receivable (AR) solutions to help accelerate and streamline their international growth. But according to the...
Startups Embrace Business Resilience Just as VCs Demand It
Global economic volatility and recession risk test the business resilience of startups. But for firms in emerging markets across Africa and the Middle East, the macroeconomic impact on business growth and investment so far seems less severe. In fact, while startups in those regions have not completely evaded the current...
Crypto Mining Firm Argo Blockchain Sells Facility to Galaxy Digital
Crypto mining firm Argo Blockchain has made transactions allowing it to continue operating. The firm said in a Wednesday (Dec. 28) press release that its subsidiary would sell its Helios bitcoin mining facility in Texas to Galaxy Digital Holdings for $65 million and refinance its asset-backed loans with a new $35 million loan from Galaxy.
Trump-supporting billionaire Home Depot founder says ‘nobody works anymore’ because of ‘socialism’ and the ‘woke people [who] have taken over the world’
Bernie Marcus told the FT he’s worried about how “nobody gives a damn” anymore. “Just give it to me. Send me money. I don’t want to work—I’m too lazy, I’m too fat, I’m too stupid.”
Finclusion Group Rebrands as Fin, Nets $2M Startup Funding
The African FinTech group Finclusion Group has received $2 million in startup funding. The latest investment coincides with a company-wide rebranding with the group now going by the name Fin. Since it was founded in 2018, Fin has developed a range of FinTech products with the aim of closing Africa’s...
UK and EU’s Payments and Crypto Regulation Divergence Set to Accelerate
In 2023, the U.K. will accelerate its divergence from EU payment and crypto regulations. Meanwhile, the EU is moving ahead with its own policy agenda and in 2023 will continue to forge a path without the U.K. When it comes to financial regulations, the U.K.’s Financial Services and Markets Bill...
The Year in Payments: From BNPL to FTX to the Digital Economy
Looking for analysis of everything from the digital economy to consumers’ instincts about inflation? Let Monday be your guide. “Monday.” It comes from the Anglo-Saxon word Mōnandæg, meaning “the moon’s day.” And long before the Anglo-Saxons, the Babylonians believed the same. Not much...
More Back Doors Found in Bankman-Fried’s Black Box at FTX
New SEC filings show that an eCommerce site riddled with errors was central to Sam Bankman-Fried’s alleged commingling of FTX assets. According to the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) complaint, FTX allegedly instructed customers looking to trade on its exchange to wire their funds to North Dimension Inc., a purported online electronics retailer.
Fidelity Investments Plans NFT Marketplace and Metaverse Services
Fidelity Investments’ metaverse plans reportedly include developing an NFT marketplace. The financial services corporation has filed trademark applications for a non-fungible token (NFT) marketplace, metaverse investment services, virtual real estate investing and cryptocurrency trading services in the metaverse, Cointelegraph reported Monday (Dec. 26), citing a tweet by licensed trademark attorney Mike Kondoudis.
Banks and FinTechs See Collaborative Opportunity to Reach Emerging Market Consumers
Brazil proves boosting financial inclusion and giving underserved populations bank account access is a smartphone away. PayU Global Payments CEO Mario Shiliashki said it will take full-scale, joint efforts between traditional and nontraditional financial services players and regulators to bring financial services to those underserved populations and help them move beyond cash-based transactions.
Open Banking Reform Drives Competition in Israeli Financial Services Sector
Six months after Israel’s open banking legislation came into effect, the field is taking shape. Like similar laws elsewhere, such as the EU’s second payment services directive (PSD2), Israel’s Financial Information Services Law (FISL) gives big banks a mandate to share consumer data with third parties. Following...
Global Merger-and-Acquisition Activity Drops 36% in Second Half of 2022
There was a record drop in global merger-and-acquisition (M&A) activity over the last six months. The value of global M&A deal-making fell from $2.2 trillion in the first half of 2022 to $1.4 trillion in the second half, the Financial Times (FT) reported Thursday (Dec. 29), citing figures from data provider Refinitiv.
Amazon and Walmart Will Bring Old Retail Industry Fights Into New Year
When Walmart’s new CFO spoke to investors last month, his message was simple: We’re built differently than the rest of the retail industry. “Our purpose of saving people money has never been more important as inflation remains consistently high,” CFO John Rainey said on the retailer’s Q3 earnings call. “Walmart is well positioned to serve customers and gain greater trip frequency during tougher economic periods, and we have even more tools to do so in this cycle,” Rainey added.
Proposed Class-Action Suit Centers on Gemini Earn Products
Gemini Trust Company is facing a proposed class-action suit involving its Gemini Earn products. The crypto asset exchange and its founders, Tyler and Cameron Winklevoss, have been sued by investors who accused them of fraud and violations of the Exchange Act, saying they failed to register their Gemini Earn interest-bearing accounts as securities, Bloomberg reported Wednesday (Dec. 28).
Insiders Say CBDC Use in China ‘Highly Inactive’
Consumers in China have shown little enthusiasm for their country’s central bank digital currency (CBDC). That’s according to a former official from the People’s Bank of China, whose comments were reported Thursday (Dec. 29) by Reuters, which cited state media outlet Caixin. That official, Xie Ping, said he was disappointed with the results of China’s test of its digital yuan and said the program needed to be expanded.
Credit Unions Set Sights on Financial Wellness for 2022
For credit unions, helping consumers achieve financial wellness will be top-of-mind in 2023. But as Yvonne Stelpflug, senior vice president of Advisors Plus Consulting at PSCU, told PYMNTS, CUs will need to grapple with any number of challenges of their own as they seek to help end users navigate macro-economic pressures.
Blockchain Network Solana Looks to Sever Bankman-Fried Connection
Blockchain network Solana is trying to distance itself from one-time booster Sam Bankman-Fried. As Bloomberg News reported Thursday (Dec. 29), the company has drawn scrutiny within the industry over concerns about Solana's ties to Bankman-Fried and his failed cryptocurrency exchange FTX. As such, the report said, Solana's founders are taking...
Turkish Central Bank Tests Digital Lira
The Central Bank of Turkey has tested a digital lira. Like many central banks around the world, the central bank of Turkey (CBT) is exploring if and how it could issue a central bank digital currency (CBDC) as part of the digital lira project. In the project’s latest development, on...
