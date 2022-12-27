When Walmart’s new CFO spoke to investors last month, his message was simple: We’re built differently than the rest of the retail industry. “Our purpose of saving people money has never been more important as inflation remains consistently high,” CFO John Rainey said on the retailer’s Q3 earnings call. “Walmart is well positioned to serve customers and gain greater trip frequency during tougher economic periods, and we have even more tools to do so in this cycle,” Rainey added.

1 DAY AGO