In Grover Beach, the investigation continues into the fatal train accident which occurred at 2:40 Tuesday afternoon. An unidentified man wearing a hooded jacket was walking north along the tracks when a northbound Amtrak train came up behind him. The train engineer sounded his horn, and slammed on the brakes, but the train was traveling at a high rate of speed, and it struck the man and killed him.

GROVER BEACH, CA ・ 2 DAYS AGO