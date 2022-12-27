Plena wallet celebrates the launch of its awaited Crypto Chat and pay feature with a $200,000 rewards campaign

Read full article on original website
Related
bitcoinist.com
QCP Capital Posts 2023 Crypto Forecast: 3 Themes To Watch
Trading desk QCP Capital recently published its 2023 crypto forecast on their latest edition of “Just Crypto.” The firm highlighted this past year’s key moments, their potential impact going into a new year, and possible future digital assets and the global market. The report points out 2022’s...
bitcoinist.com
Algorand (ALGO) And Filecoin (FIL) Show Bearish Trends While The Flasko (FLSK) Presale Advances
The cryptocurrency market has been going through peaks and valleys during the last quarter of 2022. Coins like Filecoin (FIL) and Algorand (ALGO) were stumbling down in November, but there is a light at the end of the tunnel – Flasko!. Algorand (ALGO) Down 11% In Just A Week.
bitcoinist.com
OKB (OKB) And Toncoin (TON) Fail To Yield Profits Like Flasko (FLSK) Will
OKB (OKB) Sees A Downturn. The OKX exchange has a native token called OKB (OKB). OKB (OKB) includes paying trade costs and enabling user access to platform voting and management. Recently, Elon Musk followed the OKX exchange on Twitter. This caused the price of OKB (OKB) to jump slightly. Unfortunately,...
bitcoinist.com
Top 5 Crypto To Keep An Eye On In 2023
The crypto market has had an eventful 2022. With the numerous collapses and bankruptcies that were witnessed this year alone, it comes as no surprise that the market is marking the end on a low note. However, as another year is ushered in, there are numerous cryptocurrencies in the space that offer opportunities in the coming year. Here is a list of assets that have proven and will continue to prove themselves.
bitcoinist.com
Bitcoin Ends 2022 With 55% Of Supply In Loss, But Is It Enough For Bottom?
On-chain data shows Bitcoin is about to end 2022 with a peak supply in loss of 55%. Here’s how this value compares with previous bottoms. Around 55% Of Total Bitcoin Supply Has Been Underwater Recently. As per CryptoQuant’s year-end dashboard release, this metric reached a value of 60% during...
Soda and Soft Drink Brands Being Discontinued in 2023
Following a year where several old favorites were discontinued, manufacturers and analysts discuss what’s next for 2023. Coke ProductsPhoto byCoca-Cola Productswww.coca-colacompany.com press release.
bitcoinist.com
Best Real Money Online Slots – Play Slots for Real Money
More online casinos are being opened regularly as the popularity of online gambling grows. As a result, hundreds of thousands of real money online slots are available online. However, choosing an online slot worth playing might take a lot of work with so many options. Top Real Money Online Slots:
bitcoinist.com
3Commas Leak Exposes Over 100,000 APIs, CEO Confirms
For a while now, 3Commas users have been posting on social media about a possible breach that led to their API keys being leaked. This resulted in unauthorized and unusual trading patterns on users’ exchange accounts, in most cases, in a bid to pump and dump coins. 3Commas had so far denied all of the rumors saying there was no breach but with irrefutable evidence now staring them in the face, the crypto trading platform has taken responsibility for the first time.
bitcoinist.com
A Crypto Holiday Special: Past, Present, And Future With Ex-Binance CFO Wei Zhou
2022 is coming to an end, and our staff at Bitcoinist decided to launch this Crypto Holiday Special to provide some perspective on the crypto industry. We will talk with multiple guests to understand this year’s highs and lows for crypto. Zhou: “It won’t be business as usual for...
bitcoinist.com
Top ICO Crypto Presale to buy this 2023 Toon Finance Coin (TFT)
There have been a plethora of new cryptocurrency currencies released into the market, some with a calm demeanor and others with a storm. Toon Finance Coin is a relatively new cryptocurrency that has shown tremendous success in the short time since its ICO presale began. The Toon Finance Currency, a meme coin similar to Dogecoin based on warm and fuzzy cartoon characters, might give you a run for your money.
bitcoinist.com
Bad Actors Win Big In Crypto With Over $3 Billion Stolen In 2022
Bad actors are now almost synonymous with the crypto space given the number of scams and hacks perpetuated on an almost daily basis. So far in the year 2022, these bad actors have come out on top, beating out previous years’ records. With $3 billion stolen already in 2022, they have had a very ‘productive year.’
bitcoinist.com
PancakeSwap (CAKE) Trading Volume Rises After v2 Update Is Announced, Orbeon Protocol (ORBN) and Popsicle Finance (ICE) See Massive Price Action
PancakeSwap (CAKE) has seen a rise in trading volume following the announcement of its v2 update. Orbeon Protocol (ORBN) has skyrocketed by 805%, currently in phase 3 of the presale. Orbeon Protocol (ORBN) is revolutionizing venture capital investments and crowdfunding. Popsicle Finance (ICE) has also skyrocketed over the past week.
bitcoinist.com
Crypto Experts: Flasko (FLSK) Is A Good Substitute For NEAR Protocol (NEAR) And XRP (XRP)
NEAR Protocol (NEAR) Still Under Bear Control. The NEAR Protocol (NEAR) is a decentralized application network. The NEAR Protocol (NEAR) currency serves as the primary trading medium within the platform’s setting. Get 30 FREE SPINS at Punt Casino - NO DEPOSIT REQUIRED! Start Playing Now. 5 BTC + 300...
bitcoinist.com
North Korean Hackers Pose As VC Firms And Banks To Steal Millions From Crypto Startups
North Korean hackers are taking it a notch higher by pretending to be venture capitalists to steal from cryptocurrency startups. BlueNoroff, the name given by cybersecurity experts to a crew associated with the North Korean government-funded hacking operation Lazarus Group, has expanded its target list to include venture capital firms, cryptocurrency startups, and banks, a report by cybersecurity firm Kaspersky Lab disclosed.
bitcoinist.com
Tesla And Bitcoin Have ‘More In Common Than You Think,’ This Nobel Prize Winner Says
Nobel Laureate Paul Krugman has joined the ranks of the world’s intellectuals and business moguls to give the thumbs-down to cryptocurrency. Last June, the American economist drew parallels between the cryptocurrency craze and the real estate bubble of the mid-2000s, stating that consumers’ belief in crypto assets is comparable to their enthusiasm in the US home market prior to its collapse.
bitcoinist.com
MEXC Interviews ChatGPT: Although I Am Not Humorous, I Know How to Make 10 Million
ChatGPT is a chatbot from OpenAI. It became instantly famous, with more than 1 million users within the first five days after launch. Even Elon Musk said, “many people are crazy about ChatGPT. MEXC, the world’s leading cryptocurrency trading platform, asked 20-odd questions to the bot and came to...
bitcoinist.com
NFTs On XRP Ledger Gain Momentum, But Still Lag Behind
Whoever thinks of XRP in 2022 will probably first think of the Ripple court case with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC), which is approaching its grand finale in the upcoming months. But there is also news about XRP that concerns the XRPL ecosystem. This news comes from the...
bitcoinist.com
The Sandbox (SAND) Investors Await Bull Market While Orbeon Protocol (ORBN) Forecasted For 6000% Growth
This year has brought many ups and downs in the journey of almost all cryptocurrencies. Even long-standing projects like The Sandbox (SAND) have not been able to brave the bearish market sentiments. However, a new crypto project, Orbeon Protocol (ORBN), which started its presale just a few weeks ago, has amazed market analysts with its tremendous growth. During the first two phases of its presale round, Orbeon Protocol recorded an increase of 805% in its value, and the third phase is set to grow more.
bitcoinist.com
The 7 Hottest Cryptos That You Should Have On Your Watchlist for 2023
As the bear market nears its bottom, now is the perfect time to consider which tokens to look out for in 2023. If you’re struggling to come up with a few sure bets, don’t fret. This article will show you seven of the hottest cryptos you should have on your watchlist for 2023.
bitcoinist.com
Winklevoss Twins, Gemini Face Class-Action Lawsuit Over $900 Million Crypto Mess
Who will be the next crypto top honchos to fall? Will it be the Winklevoss twins?. Investors have filed a lawsuit against embattled Gemini and its founders Tyler and Cameron Winklevoss, accusing them of fraud and other crimes, reports disclosed Tuesday. A group of investors filed a class-action lawsuit in...
Comments / 0