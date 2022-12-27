Read full article on original website
CT woman honors late mother with years of work in drunk driving prevention
Michelle Lettieri says she still remembers Oct. 20, 1993 like it was yesterday. The crash happened in New Haven just blocks away from her home.
Shocking photos show the aftermath of a Connecticut car impaled by a guardrail
A motorist was "miraculously" left with only minor injuries after a car was impaled by a guardrail in Manchester, Connecticut, according to first responders.
More overdoses in CT involving mix of animal drug and fentanyl
(WFSB) - We’re learning more about the deadly overdose of a baby in Salem earlier this year. Her parents are facing a manslaughter charge, and other charges in connection with her death. As we told you Thursday, doctors say they found fentanyl and an animal drug inside her body.
Impaired Man Found Asleep in Running Vehicle With Gun in Windham: CSP
Connecticut State Police have arrested a man who is accused of being impaired and asleep inside of a running vehicle with a gun in Windham on Friday. Troopers were performing a patrol check around 2:50 a.m. when they found a black Audi stationary in the travel lane on Jeffrey Road. State police said the vehicle's engine was still running and the driver, later identified as 29-year-old Isaiah Degracia, of Mansfield, appeared to be asleep.
Police arrest wrong-way driver on New Years Eve morning
WINDSOR LOCKS, Conn. (WFSB) - A Hartford man has been arrested after driving the wrong way on I-91 Saturday morning. Police say they received calls of a wrong-way driver on I-91 south in Windsor Locks around 5:38 a.m. Police say he was traveling in the right lane when he struck...
Conn. faces most pedestrian traffic deaths in three decades
Connecticut is struggling with the most pedestrian traffic deaths in more than three decades. Most are happening on local streets, leaving cities and towns looking for solutions. The city of Hartford has seen more than its share of fatalities. “I understand that we’ve had a total of 8 pedestrian deaths in Hartford this year,” said […]
Rollover crash on I-84 in Hartford leaves driver with serious injuries: State police
HARTFORD, Conn. — Most of the lanes on Interstate 84 west in Hartford have been cleared after a rollover crash left a driver with serious injuries, according to Connecticut State Police. A Ford F-150 was traveling in the left lane of four on I-84 west before Exit 47 on...
Hartford man arrested for DUI, driving the wrong-way on I-91 south
WINDSOR LOCKS, Conn. (WTNH) — A Hartford man was arrested after driving the wrong-way while under the influence on I-91 southbound in Windsor Locks on Saturday. According to state police, a man was driving northbound in the southbound side on I-91 ahead of Exit 40 when it crashed into another car while speeding around 5:38 […]
South Windsor K9 police cruiser side-swiped by drunk driver
SOUTH WINDSOR, Conn. (WTNH) — A South Windsor K9 police cruiser was sideswiped by a drunk driver on Thursday night, according to police. South Windsor police said the officer was conducting a traffic stop at the time of the crash and was not injured. Canine Mason was inside the police cruiser when it was hit […]
Meriden man faces risk of injury, THC charges involving minor
A Meriden man faces charges for allegedly providing THC edibles to a 12-year old child. Meriden police also said that Moises Santiago also spoke to the child in a sexually explicit manner. He was arrested Tuesday.
'It’s just sad' | Thieves rob Colchester store twice including on Christmas
COLCHESTER, Conn. — The owners of Enchanted Vines, a small gift shop in Colchester are asking for the public's help in spotting two thieves. Their business has been robbed a total of three times, the most recent incident took place on Christmas Day. "If they came and they asked...
CDC lists four Conn. counties as high COVID-19 levels
Conn. (WTNH) — Four Connecticut counties were listed with high COVID-19 levels, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention on Friday. The COVID-19 Community Levels Map, which launched earlier this year, shows that Fairfield, Litchfield, Middlesex, and New Haven counties were listed in the high/orange category, while Hartford, New London, Tolland, and Windham […]
A fire tore through a house in Manchester
Starting January 10th, recreational marijuana will be sold at nine different dispensaries in Connecticut. The new proposal raises Eversource's "per kilowatt hour" rate by 13 cents and U-I customers will see a 10 cent "per kilowatt hour" increase.
CDC lists 4 Connecticut counties under 'high' community transmission of COVID-19
NEW HAVEN, Conn. — Connecticut will be going into 2023 with a rise in COVID-19 cases. "We’re seeing exactly what was to be expected. We knew that once that the weather started getting colder that we would start to see a rise in numbers," said Dr. Ulysses Wu, infectious disease specialist at Hartford HealthCare.
New Haven officer arrested after argument with trick-or-treaters Halloween night
Kwanzaa is a predominantly African American celebration that's a time for families and communities to come together and celebrate culture. Parents arrested after child dies from drug overdose.
2022 one of the deadliest years in CT for pedestrians
(WTNH) – This year is turning into the deadliest for Connecticut pedestrians in more than three decades. The latest fatality happened Wednesday night. This time, a 74-year-old on North High Street East Haven. “The investigation determined that the pedestrian had parked his vehicle in the northbound lane and crossed over into the southbound lane, which […]
Man seriously injured after rollover crash, ejected out of car on I-84 west in Hartford
HARTFORD, Conn. (WTNH) — A man is seriously injured after a rollover crash on I-84 westbound in Hartford Saturday morning. According to state police, a car was traveling in the left lane in Hartford just ahead of Exit 47 when the driver lost control of his car, traveled across all three lanes, and struck the […]
Inflation causes some families to turn to food pantry for first time
GRANBY, Conn. (WFSB) - Inflation has impacted families across the states. It’s estimated about 500,000 Connecticut residents struggle with hunger. Channel 3 caught up with a family who has never relied on a food pantry before to see how they are coping with rising prices. “It’s been tough. Very,...
New Haven officer used ‘inappropriate and alarming’ language, chased juveniles while off-duty
NEW HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH) – A New Haven officer has been arrested in connection to an incident that occurred while she was off duty. Police said Officer Lindsey Nesto was arrested on a warrant charging her with breach of peace for an incident that occurred in Wallingford on October 31. According to the warrant for […]
Several rounds of gunfire hit car, businesses in Ansonia shooting
ANSONIA, Conn. (WTNH) — A car was hit by gunfire and several rounds went into local businesses during a shooting in Ansonia on Grove Street Thursday night, police said. Officers responded to a report of shots fired on Bridge Street between West Main Street and Main Street just before 3:30 p.m. While police said the […]
