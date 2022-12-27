ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

NBC Connecticut

Impaired Man Found Asleep in Running Vehicle With Gun in Windham: CSP

Connecticut State Police have arrested a man who is accused of being impaired and asleep inside of a running vehicle with a gun in Windham on Friday. Troopers were performing a patrol check around 2:50 a.m. when they found a black Audi stationary in the travel lane on Jeffrey Road. State police said the vehicle's engine was still running and the driver, later identified as 29-year-old Isaiah Degracia, of Mansfield, appeared to be asleep.
WINDHAM, CT
Eyewitness News

Police arrest wrong-way driver on New Years Eve morning

WINDSOR LOCKS, Conn. (WFSB) - A Hartford man has been arrested after driving the wrong way on I-91 Saturday morning. Police say they received calls of a wrong-way driver on I-91 south in Windsor Locks around 5:38 a.m. Police say he was traveling in the right lane when he struck...
WINDSOR LOCKS, CT
WTNH

Conn. faces most pedestrian traffic deaths in three decades

Connecticut is struggling with the most pedestrian traffic deaths in more than three decades. Most are happening on local streets, leaving cities and towns looking for solutions. The city of Hartford has seen more than its share of fatalities. “I understand that we’ve had a total of 8 pedestrian deaths in Hartford this year,” said […]
HARTFORD, CT
WTNH

Hartford man arrested for DUI, driving the wrong-way on I-91 south

WINDSOR LOCKS, Conn. (WTNH) — A Hartford man was arrested after driving the wrong-way while under the influence on I-91 southbound in Windsor Locks on Saturday. According to state police, a man was driving northbound in the southbound side on I-91 ahead of Exit 40 when it crashed into another car while speeding around 5:38 […]
HARTFORD, CT
WTNH

South Windsor K9 police cruiser side-swiped by drunk driver

SOUTH WINDSOR, Conn. (WTNH) — A South Windsor K9 police cruiser was sideswiped by a drunk driver on Thursday night, according to police. South Windsor police said the officer was conducting a traffic stop at the time of the crash and was not injured. Canine Mason was inside the police cruiser when it was hit […]
SOUTH WINDSOR, CT
WTNH

CDC lists four Conn. counties as high COVID-19 levels

Conn. (WTNH) — Four Connecticut counties were listed with high COVID-19 levels, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention on Friday. The COVID-19 Community Levels Map, which launched earlier this year, shows that Fairfield, Litchfield, Middlesex, and New Haven counties were listed in the high/orange category, while Hartford, New London, Tolland, and Windham […]
CONNECTICUT STATE
Eyewitness News

A fire tore through a house in Manchester

Starting January 10th, recreational marijuana will be sold at nine different dispensaries in Connecticut. The new proposal raises Eversource's "per kilowatt hour" rate by 13 cents and U-I customers will see a 10 cent "per kilowatt hour" increase. Eyewitness News Thursday morning. Updated: 11 hours ago. Wendell and Jill show...
MANCHESTER, CT
WTNH

2022 one of the deadliest years in CT for pedestrians

(WTNH) – This year is turning into the deadliest for Connecticut pedestrians in more than three decades. The latest fatality happened Wednesday night. This time, a 74-year-old on North High Street East Haven. “The investigation determined that the pedestrian had parked his vehicle in the northbound lane and crossed over into the southbound lane, which […]
CONNECTICUT STATE
Eyewitness News

Inflation causes some families to turn to food pantry for first time

GRANBY, Conn. (WFSB) - Inflation has impacted families across the states. It’s estimated about 500,000 Connecticut residents struggle with hunger. Channel 3 caught up with a family who has never relied on a food pantry before to see how they are coping with rising prices. “It’s been tough. Very,...
GRANBY, CT
WTNH

Several rounds of gunfire hit car, businesses in Ansonia shooting

ANSONIA, Conn. (WTNH) — A car was hit by gunfire and several rounds went into local businesses during a shooting in Ansonia on Grove Street Thursday night, police said. Officers responded to a report of shots fired on Bridge Street between West Main Street and Main Street just before 3:30 p.m. While police said the […]
ANSONIA, CT

