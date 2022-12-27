Read full article on original website
fox7austin.com
Pedestrian dies after being hit by SUV in South Austin
AUSTIN, Texas - Police say a pedestrian who was hit by the driver of an SUV in South Austin has died. It happened on Thursday, December 22 just before 8 p.m. on South Lamar near Capital of Texas Highway. Police say the pedestrian was taken to a hospital but they...
fox7austin.com
Warm start to 2023 for Central Texas
There's slight rain chances come Monday, but it will be a warm start to 2023. FOX 7 Austin chief meteorologist Scott Fisher has more.
fox7austin.com
CTRMA toll rates increase by 8 percent Jan. 1
AUSTIN, Texas - Toll road fees will be going up in the Austin area this weekend. The Central Texas Regional Mobility Authority says new rates are increasing about 8%. This impacts drivers who use US 183, US 290, SH 71, SH 45, and MoPac express toll lanes. The increase is...
fox7austin.com
APD looking for suspects in South Austin food truck theft
AUSTIN, Texas - The Austin Police Department is looking for two men they say stole a food truck trailer in South Austin in early November. APD says the theft happened on Nov. 3 just before 5:30 p.m. in the 1900 block of E. William Cannon Drive. The two suspects were...
fox7austin.com
AFD Battalion Chief who helped in the aftermath of 9/11 passes away at 49
AUSTIN, Texas - The Austin Fire Department is mourning the passing of one of their battalion chiefs. 49-year-old Travis Maher passed away from cancer Wednesday. He was with the department for 23 years and responded to disasters across the country. In the aftermath of 9/11, Maher, then a rookie firefighter,...
fox7austin.com
Barton Creek Greenbelt visitors find, return stolen items, report increased crime
AUSTIN, Texas - Crime along the Barton Creek Greenbelt has increased according to frequent visitors. "When you walk down the parking lot, there's broken glass at every parking site. It's obviously something that happens a lot," said David Kauffman. Just like many others, Kauffman is a frequent visitor of the...
fox7austin.com
Austin-Travis County EMS puts together videos to recruit new medics
AUSTIN, Texas - Austin-Travis County EMS is using a novel recruiting tool to attract prospective employees amid ongoing staffing issues. They’ve put together a reality show of sorts, about what it’s like to become an EMT or medic. The new web series, available on YouTube, Facebook and Vimeo,...
fox7austin.com
Caught on camera: Thieves steal camper off South Austin driveway
AUSTIN, Texas - A South Austin man is looking for his camper stolen in broad daylight the day after Christmas. He was able to get surveillance video from his neighbors after thieves stole his trailer off his driveway in the McKinney Falls neighborhood. "I was at work and got home...
fox7austin.com
Austin Bat Refuge working to save hundreds affected by arctic blast
AUSTIN, Texas - Hundreds of bats froze and fell from Central Texas bridges during the recent arctic blast and the Austin Bat Refuge is working to save them. It's careful work, but with each syringe, Dianne Odegard brings a bat back to life. "It’s an electrolyte solution that rehydrates them...
fox7austin.com
Another front on the way to start 2023
Another front is expected in Central Texas, and with that brings rain chances. FOX 7 Austin chief meteorologist Scott Fisher has your forecast.
fox7austin.com
Southwest Airlines chaos: Family snags one of last rental cars to drive home after canceled flight
AUSTIN, Texas - Travelers who relied on Southwest Airlines to get home suffered another wave of cancelations Wednesday. Many people have resorted to other means of transportation as the wait for a normal flight schedule keeps getting pushed back. More than 55 percent, or 123 Southwest flights, in Austin were...
fox7austin.com
Man attacks, robs woman at South Congress Bank of America: APD
AUSTIN, Texas - The Austin Police Department's robbery unit is investigating another jugging that happened earlier this week on South Congress. The incident happened around noon Dec. 29 at the Bank of America in the 2500 block of South Congress. According to APD, a man got out of a car...
fox7austin.com
The City of Austin wants to help prepare you for disasters
AUSTIN, Texas - The City of Austin plans to hold a series of Emergency Preparedness Pop Up events in each of the City Council Districts to help people prepare for disaster before it strikes. "We made many improvements to our internal processes after Winter Storm Uri. One initiative we are...
fox7austin.com
Starting 2023 off warm
We're expecting warmer temperatures for the start of 2023, but slight rain chances come close behind. FOX 7 Austin meteorologist Carlo Falco has more.
fox7austin.com
Idaho murder victim planned to move to Austin
MOSCOW, Idaho - One of the four victims in the University of Idaho murders had planned to move to Austin. According to a New York Times article, Kaylee Goncalves had a marketing job lined up and planned to move to Austin after graduation with her close friends. A Facebook post...
fox7austin.com
Four suspects arrested in Cedar Park jugging incident may be linked to other crimes: police
AUSTIN, Texas - Four people have been arrested in connection with a jugging incident in Cedar Park, and police say it appears they may be responsible for several of these types of robberies in the Austin area as well. Cedar Park police say the victim had just come from the...
fox7austin.com
Grand jury declines to indict officers who shot, killed man in Southeast Austin in 2021
AUSTIN, Texas - In January of 2021, Alex Gonzales Jr. was involved in an alleged road rage incident with an off-duty police officer in Southeast Austin. When backup arrived, two APD officers shot and killed Gonzales after they say he wasn't following commands. However, family say Gonzales was checking on...
fox7austin.com
Strong storms possible for parts of Central Texas today, but other areas will remain dry
AUSTIN, Texas - Mostly cloudy skies with warm temperatures will dominate the weather today. There is an isolated chance for showers this afternoon though the majority of the rain will be held to the southeastern counties, well southeast of I-35. In those areas, near La Grange and Fayette County, some areas could see over 1 inch of rain. All the other counties will be lucky to get a tenth of an inch.
fox7austin.com
Pet of the Week: 'Antonio' from Austin Animal Center
Antonio is a joyful 7-year-old dog who loves playing fetch, hiking, and running. He's hoping to start the new year with a new family.
fox7austin.com
Last of ten indicted on human smuggling charges plead guilty
DEL RIO, Texas - The last two defendants arrested last year on human smuggling charges pled guilty. Lauren Michelle Malmquist, aka "Mama" and "Lala," 33, of Round Rock and Eduardo Rivera Benitez, aka "Lalo" and "Casper," 24, of Bastrop pleaded guilty to illegal alien transportation resulting in death. Malmquist and...
