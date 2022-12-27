ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Austin, TX

fox7austin.com

Pedestrian dies after being hit by SUV in South Austin

AUSTIN, Texas - Police say a pedestrian who was hit by the driver of an SUV in South Austin has died. It happened on Thursday, December 22 just before 8 p.m. on South Lamar near Capital of Texas Highway. Police say the pedestrian was taken to a hospital but they...
AUSTIN, TX
fox7austin.com

CTRMA toll rates increase by 8 percent Jan. 1

AUSTIN, Texas - Toll road fees will be going up in the Austin area this weekend. The Central Texas Regional Mobility Authority says new rates are increasing about 8%. This impacts drivers who use US 183, US 290, SH 71, SH 45, and MoPac express toll lanes. The increase is...
AUSTIN, TX
fox7austin.com

APD looking for suspects in South Austin food truck theft

AUSTIN, Texas - The Austin Police Department is looking for two men they say stole a food truck trailer in South Austin in early November. APD says the theft happened on Nov. 3 just before 5:30 p.m. in the 1900 block of E. William Cannon Drive. The two suspects were...
AUSTIN, TX
fox7austin.com

AFD Battalion Chief who helped in the aftermath of 9/11 passes away at 49

AUSTIN, Texas - The Austin Fire Department is mourning the passing of one of their battalion chiefs. 49-year-old Travis Maher passed away from cancer Wednesday. He was with the department for 23 years and responded to disasters across the country. In the aftermath of 9/11, Maher, then a rookie firefighter,...
AUSTIN, TX
fox7austin.com

Austin-Travis County EMS puts together videos to recruit new medics

AUSTIN, Texas - Austin-Travis County EMS is using a novel recruiting tool to attract prospective employees amid ongoing staffing issues. They’ve put together a reality show of sorts, about what it’s like to become an EMT or medic. The new web series, available on YouTube, Facebook and Vimeo,...
AUSTIN, TX
fox7austin.com

Caught on camera: Thieves steal camper off South Austin driveway

AUSTIN, Texas - A South Austin man is looking for his camper stolen in broad daylight the day after Christmas. He was able to get surveillance video from his neighbors after thieves stole his trailer off his driveway in the McKinney Falls neighborhood. "I was at work and got home...
AUSTIN, TX
fox7austin.com

Austin Bat Refuge working to save hundreds affected by arctic blast

AUSTIN, Texas - Hundreds of bats froze and fell from Central Texas bridges during the recent arctic blast and the Austin Bat Refuge is working to save them. It's careful work, but with each syringe, Dianne Odegard brings a bat back to life. "It’s an electrolyte solution that rehydrates them...
AUSTIN, TX
fox7austin.com

Man attacks, robs woman at South Congress Bank of America: APD

AUSTIN, Texas - The Austin Police Department's robbery unit is investigating another jugging that happened earlier this week on South Congress. The incident happened around noon Dec. 29 at the Bank of America in the 2500 block of South Congress. According to APD, a man got out of a car...
AUSTIN, TX
fox7austin.com

The City of Austin wants to help prepare you for disasters

AUSTIN, Texas - The City of Austin plans to hold a series of Emergency Preparedness Pop Up events in each of the City Council Districts to help people prepare for disaster before it strikes. "We made many improvements to our internal processes after Winter Storm Uri. One initiative we are...
AUSTIN, TX
fox7austin.com

Starting 2023 off warm

We're expecting warmer temperatures for the start of 2023, but slight rain chances come close behind. FOX 7 Austin meteorologist Carlo Falco has more.
AUSTIN, TX
fox7austin.com

Idaho murder victim planned to move to Austin

MOSCOW, Idaho - One of the four victims in the University of Idaho murders had planned to move to Austin. According to a New York Times article, Kaylee Goncalves had a marketing job lined up and planned to move to Austin after graduation with her close friends. A Facebook post...
MOSCOW, ID
fox7austin.com

Strong storms possible for parts of Central Texas today, but other areas will remain dry

AUSTIN, Texas - Mostly cloudy skies with warm temperatures will dominate the weather today. There is an isolated chance for showers this afternoon though the majority of the rain will be held to the southeastern counties, well southeast of I-35. In those areas, near La Grange and Fayette County, some areas could see over 1 inch of rain. All the other counties will be lucky to get a tenth of an inch.
AUSTIN, TX
fox7austin.com

Last of ten indicted on human smuggling charges plead guilty

DEL RIO, Texas - The last two defendants arrested last year on human smuggling charges pled guilty. Lauren Michelle Malmquist, aka "Mama" and "Lala," 33, of Round Rock and Eduardo Rivera Benitez, aka "Lalo" and "Casper," 24, of Bastrop pleaded guilty to illegal alien transportation resulting in death. Malmquist and...
DEL RIO, TX

