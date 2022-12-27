ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Sheila McCarthy from ‘Die Hard 2’ stars in the new critically acclaimed film ‘Women Talking’

By Scott Mantz, Hillary Reilly
 4 days ago

Sheila McCarthy has been in the entertainment industry for the past few decades now, starring in movies like “Die Hard 2,” but now she is getting some big recognition for her role in Sarah Polley’s new critically acclaimed film “Women Talking.”

The film, which is based on a true story, follows a group in a religious colony where the women are being drugged and abused by men, so they have to make the decision to stay and fight or leave for a better life.

“This movie speaks to what the power of women can be when they speak out,” explains McCarthy.

“Women Talking” is now playing in theaters.

This segment aired on the KTLA 5 Morning News on Dec. 27, 2022.

