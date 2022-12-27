It might be impossible, and perhaps undesirable, to recreate the landscape of the region as it was hundreds of years ago. But there is a benefit in emphasizing native plants over imports, encouraging the growth of green things that have proven to be acclimated to our region. And that, in a nutshell, is the driving force of The Understory Initiative, headquartered in Medford.

MEDFORD, OR ・ 2 DAYS AGO