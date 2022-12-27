Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
ijpr.org
Fri 8 AM | Going native (habitat) with The Understory Initiative
It might be impossible, and perhaps undesirable, to recreate the landscape of the region as it was hundreds of years ago. But there is a benefit in emphasizing native plants over imports, encouraging the growth of green things that have proven to be acclimated to our region. And that, in a nutshell, is the driving force of The Understory Initiative, headquartered in Medford.
roguevalleymagazine.com
Rogue Valley News, Thursday 12/29 – Menorah Vandalized Twice at Medford Vogel Plaza, Medford Catalytic Converter Buyer Charged With Aggravated Theft And Racketeering
The latest news stories of interest in the Rogue Valley and around the state of Oregon from the digital home of Southern Oregon, Wynne Broadcasting’s RogueValleyMagazine.com. WIND ADVISORY ISSUED: 2:21 AM DEC. 29, 2022 – NATIONAL WEATHER SERVICE. ...WIND ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 10 PM PST THIS...
basinlife.com
Priced Right! Home For Sale on Independence Ave, Klamath Falls, shown by Laura Knight of Keller Williams Realty
Shown by Laura Knight of Keller Williams Real Estate. Call her at: 541-331-1729. Here’s a great home for sale on a private street off Madison in a nice Klamath Falls neighborhood, located at 5815 Independence Avenue. Priced at $245,000. This home has great bones! Come see this ready to...
roguevalleymagazine.com
Rogue Valley News, Wednesday 12/28 – Pacific Power Still Working To Restore Power Across Jackson and Josephine Counties, Portland Man Arrested For Killing Girlfriend Was Hiding Out In Central Point House
The latest news stories of interest in the Rogue Valley and around the state of Oregon from the digital home of Southern Oregon, Wynne Broadcasting’s RogueValleyMagazine.com. WIND ADVISORY ISSUED: 3:24 AM DEC. 28, 2022 – NATIONAL WEATHER SERVICE. ...WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 10 PM THIS EVENING TO...
KDRV
Pacific Power working to restore electricity to 13,000 customers in Jackson, Josephine counties
MEDFORD, Ore. -- Pacific Power is working today to restore power across Josephine and Jackson Counties. Its map showing power outages today says, "Widespread outages across the state due to high winds; resulting in downed power lines and trees on lines. Crews working around the clock to quickly and safely restore power to all affected customers as soon as possible."
Klamath Falls News
Local auto dealer gives away car
KLAMATH FALLS, Ore. - In the spirit of Christmas, a local auto dealership has given away a 2010 Subaru Forester to a family in need. Klamath Falls Honda and Subaru along with several automotive partners have donated time to repair & clean the vehicle, and bring it to almost new condition. Vanessa “Angel” Alexander and her family were the recipients of the Forester.
Klamath Falls News
Search continues for guardsman/student from Klamath Falls
CORVALLIS, Ore. - Law enforcement agencies are asking for help locating a missing 22-year-old who was last heard from on December 18. His family said he disappeared without a trace. According to Corvallis police, Steven Mainwaring’s last presumed location was in near Alsea, Oregon. Mainwaring is from Klamath Falls,...
ijpr.org
Monday | Happy New Year and (founding) Mother's Day
Our first broadcast of the year features a shorter program--one hour instead of two--and some tweaks to the JX format. And it features a chat about some key figures in the early days of public radio in America, as profiled by Lisa Napoli in her book Susan, Linda, Nina & Cokie: The Extraordinary Story of the Founding Mothers of NPR.
KDRV
ODHS asks for help to find missing girl who might be in danger in Medford area
SALEM, Ore. -- Oregon's human services department is looking for a missing foster care girl who could be in the Medford area. Oregon Department of Human Services (ODHS) Child Welfare Division is asking the public to help find 16-year-old Taylor Halbrook. The foster care child was reported missing from SE Portland Saturday, December 24, 2022.
KDRV
Pacific Power warns about imminent outage risks from high winds next 24 hours
PORTLAND, Ore. -- Pacific Power is warning this evening that strong wind along Oregon's coast and inland is causing an increased outage risk during the next 24 hours. The electricity utility advises people to check emergency outage kits, keep mobile devices charged and revisit family storm prep plans. It says...
KDRV
MISSING: Family and Police are looking for Steven Mainwaring from Klamath Falls
KLAMATH FALLS & BENTON COUNTY, Ore. -- An effort to find a missing Oregon man has people active in Klamath County, and the Benton County Sheriff's Office is part of the search. The search also involves a large-scale effort starting noon tomorrow. The family of 22-year-old Steven Mainwaring says he...
KDRV
Searches active for missing Klamath Falls man Steven Mainwaring
CORVALLIS, Ore. -- Police say two searches today for a missing Oregon State University student from Klamath Falls are part of an active, ongoing investigation. Corvallis Police Department Public Information Officer Lt. Gabriel Sapp says police and searchers have not located 22-year-old Steven Mainwaring or his pickup. His family in Klamath Falls says he was last in contact December 18, 2022.
krcrtv.com
Yreka Walker Bridge washed out, Siskiyou County officials warn locals to "stay away"
Officials with the Siskiyou County Office of Emergency Services (Siskiyou OES) are asking locals to stay away from the Yreka Walker Bridge area for their own safety. Siskiyou OES confirmed on Tuesday the bridge, near Humbug Creek, has been washed out in the recent rainstorm in the Northstate. Officials said road crews and public works personnel are currently at the scene and working to clear the area.
KTVL
Fire destroys 2-story home overnight, one person hospitalized
WILDERVILLE, Ore. — Rural Metro Fire says a large two-story home was destroyed in Wilderville overnight. According to officials, one person was sent to the hospital with burn injuries. Multiple firefighters from across Josephine County and Western Jackson County came to assist with the fire. Details of the injuries...
ijpr.org
Medford man accused of trafficking more than 28,000 stolen catalytic converters
Medford police have arrested a man they say is responsible for trafficking more than 28,000 stolen catalytic converters, worth about $7 million, since October 2021. Detectives last week searched three locations in Bend and Medford in connection with the trafficking ring they had been investigating. They found and seized several tons of catalytic converters, and arrested 25-year-old Cedrus Jahson King.
KDRV
Caltrans warns about storm, burn scars in Northern California this week
REDDING, Cal. -- Caltrans is warning travelers in Northern California about a strong storm. California's transportation department District 2 is telling them to be careful near wildfire burn scars, such as the area of Siskiyou County's McKinney Fire. Caltrans is citing the National Weather Service forecast of a series of...
KDRV
Rockslide partially blocks state highway half mile from I-5 in Siskiyou County
SISKIYOU COUNTY, Cal. -- California's transportation department District 2 for Northern California is clearing a state highway of large boulders today. Caltrans says its maintenance personnel are currently on State Route 263, just south of the junction with State Route 96. Caltrans says they are working to remove large boulders...
Regional Missing Child Alert From DHS
(The Oregon Department of Human Services (ODHS), Child Welfare Division, asks the public to help find Taylor Halbrook, age 16, a child in foster care who was reported missing from SE Portland Dec. 24, 2022. She is believed to be in danger. ODHS asks the public for help in the...
theashlandchronicle.com
Routine Christmas Patrol Leads to White City Arrest, 93 Grams Fentanyl Seized
WHITE CITY, Ore. – Christmas evening, a routine Jackson County Sheriff’s Office (JCSO) patrol in White City discovered a driver passed out behind the wheel with fentanyl on his lap. During the arrest and search warrant, JCSO seized 93 grams of multi-colored powdered fentanyl. Preliminary tests confirmed the presence of fentanyl in the powdered substances seized and samples were sent to a crime lab for further testing.
Portland man accused of killing girlfriend hid in Southern Oregon house, police say
A Jackson County homeowner who discovered an intruder inside his Central Point property last week also led police to a Portland man wanted for allegedly killing his 27-year-old girlfriend on Dec. 9. Jose Antonio Caraballo, 43, was arrested Friday after Central Point police responded to an alleged burglary at a...
Comments / 1