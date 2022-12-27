ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Oregon State

Comments / 54

Jim Book
4d ago

The miscreants who object pretty much all live in cities and have no idea what a predator species does to livestock. They are liberally indoctrinated "useful idiots" of the Democrat/socialist/communist persuasion as indoctrinated in public schools and colleges

Reply
16
Claud Balls
4d ago

parks Canada was reported on this site, stating that a woman was recently killed by coyotes, and this was the second time it happened. there are several YouTube videos that show aggressive coyotes attacking on humans and dogs ,cats , chickens, cows , goats . they are predatory and will attack the weak as or vulnerable according to pack size and strength, common sense is to keep the packs small.

Reply
12
Brandon Clinton
3d ago

it amazes me, the amount of ignorance here. People calling for the killing to stop. You people need to realize, not everyone lives in Portland. Coyotes will call out to dogs, your dog will go check it out, then be brutally torn apart by the pack. Yall say save the coyotes. I think its time we ship em to the valley.

Reply
8
Related
pdxmonthly.com

Catching Up with Katie Harman, Oregon’s First (and Only) Miss America

In September of 2001, just 11 days after hijacked planes crashed into the Twin Towers, the Pentagon, and a Pennsylvania field, a 21-year-old from Gresham, Oregon, was crowned the 75th Miss America. Katie Harman, a petite Portland State University sophomore with a stunning, outsize soprano voice—she won the preliminary talent...
PORTLAND, OR
focushillsboro.com

Pilot Programme for Mediation Seeks to Stop the Rising Number of Evictions in Oregon

Pilot Programme for Mediation: According to data compiled by Portland State University, 2,141 eviction cases were filed in Oregon courts during the month of November. Since the year 2022 began, 16,788 applications have been submitted. One of the goals of a new pilot program is to reduce the number of cases that result in mandatory deportation.
OREGON STATE
98.3 The KEY

This Breathtaking Scenic Area in Oregon is a Half Day Drive From Tri-Cities

At first glance, you might think the images are from Utah’s Zion Canyon – in fact, most residents of the Pacific Northwest find it hard to believe this scenic byway is in Oregon - in the Owyhee Canyonlands to be exact. So, keep reading - if you’re an outdoorsy type of person - you’re going to want to know more about Leslie Gulch in southeast Oregon near the town of Jordan Valley. And, it’s less than a day’s drive from anywhere in Washington, Oregon, or northern California.
OREGON STATE
KGW

Here are the new Oregon laws that go into effect Jan. 1

There are currently 20 pending laws that were passed in the 2022 legislative session and are scheduled to take effect in the new year. Jonathan Soto, Anthony Macuk (KGW) Oregon’s new gun control and psilocybin laws have dominated headlines in recent weeks, both due to their hot-button subject matter and because their respective ballot initiatives, Measure 114 and Measure 109, both set dates in December 2022 as the deadline for implementation.
OREGON STATE
focushillsboro.com

Oregon Conservative, Rural Areas Indicate Early Support for the “Greater Idaho Movement”

Oregon Conservative: According to a press release issued by spokesman Matt McCaw, a petition for signature validation has been submitted on behalf of the “Greater Idaho Movement” in the hopes of adding a ballot initiative to the ballot that will be used in the election that will take place in Wallowa County in May of 2023. The petition’s signatures will be evaluated by the County Clerk, and if there are sufficient valid signatures, the proposed measure from the movement will be added to the ballot.
OREGON STATE
Post Register

The Greater Idaho Movement submits signatures

Boise, ID (CBS2) — Greater Idaho submitted a petition in accordance with Oregon law. If enough signatures are valid it could force a ballot initiative on the May 2023 Wallowa County ballot. The movement proposes to add fifteen conservative, rural counties to Idaho. Eleven eastern Oregon counties have voted...
IDAHO STATE
Idaho State Journal

Man catches record smallmouth bass at Idaho reservoir

It was a typical cold December day in North Idaho with rain down low and snow in the mountains. While many anglers might have been thinking about ice fishing, winter steelhead, or even putting a fresh coat of wax on their skis and hitting the slopes, Joey Walton had other plans: big smallmouth bass. Knowing he had to make the long run across Dworshak Reservoir, he set out early in search of a trophy. Having been looking for a record fish for months, and already...
IDAHO STATE
elkhornmediagroup.com

ODFW announces 2023 steelhead restrictions

JOHN DAY – Steelhead fishing restrictions continue on the mid-Columbia River as well as portions of the John Day and Walla Walla rivers beginning Jan. 1, 2023. The Oregon Department of Fish and Wildlife said continuing the restrictions are necessary due to a run that is just 45 percent of the 20-year average.
OREGON STATE
centraloregondaily.com

▶️ The 10 most-watched videos on centraloregondaily.com for 2022

Which videos got your attention on centraloregondaily.com in 2022? Here’s a look at the ten most-watched videos on our website. This first one doesn’t come from here in Central Oregon or even from the Pacific Northwest, but given the recent wave of winter weather we’ve had, it wouldn’t be a shock if it had been. It was an Iowa Department of Transportation camera video of a semi truck losing control on an icy highway. The trailer barely misses a pickup truck in the median before the rig skids sideways to a halt along the side of the road.
BEND, OR
107.3 KFFM

It’s Illegal to Throw These 5 Items in the Trash in Oregon

If you let your trash and unused items pile up it can get overwhelming on what and where to discard items you no longer use, especially right after Christmas. With the New Year just days away you may have the resolution to completely declutter but if you live in Oregon, stay away from throwing these five items in the trash, it's illegal.
OREGON STATE
klcc.org

New law brings tenfold penalty increase for unlicensed real estate agents

Unlicensed real estate agents in Oregon will face dramatically steeper fines with a new law taking effect in January. The higher penalties are aimed at out-of-state agents who cross the border to sell homes in Oregon without paying for an Oregon license. The minimum fine for a first offense will increase from $100 to $1,000. The minimum fine for subsequent offenses will increase from $500 to $2,500.
OREGON STATE
centraloregondaily.com

▶️ Top Central Oregon stories of 2022

More of you have made the switch to Central Oregon Daily News in 2022. It’s been our privilege to bring you the news and the unique stories of the High Desert. Here is a look at the top stories from the region over the past year. Deadly shooting at...
BEND, OR
focushillsboro.com

COVID-19 Cases Are Falling, The Number Of Individuals Admitted To Hospitals Is Increasing

COVID-19 Cases Are Falling: Adding 49,760 new cases, Oregon reported significantly fewer coronavirus illnesses in the week ending Sunday. This is a decrease of 13,5% from the previous week’s total of 57,501 new COVID-19 cases. According to a USA TODAY Network review of Johns Hopkins University statistics, Oregon came in at number 21 among the states where the coronavirus was dispersing the quickest per person.
OREGON STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy