ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
DBLTAP

Comments / 0

Related
DBLTAP

Maxim Gullit FIFA 23: How to Complete the Winter Wildcards SBC

Maxim Gullit FIFA 23 Winter Wildcards SBC went live Dec. 29 during the holiday themed promotion. Winter Wildcards returned in FIFA 23 after first being introduced in FIFA 22. The holiday promotion includes special items in packs, a Swaps program, objectives, daily player SBCs and more. The latest player SBC is a fun one for players with Maxim Gullit receving an 86 rated item. Maxim Gullit is the son of footballing and FUT icon Ruud Gullit. To make things even more exciting, EA Sports gave Maxim Gullit the same face card statistics and positions as his father's Base Icon.
DBLTAP

FIFA 23 Winter Draft Objective: How to Complete, Rewards

FIFA 23 Winter Draft objective set went live Dec. 31 during Winter Wildcards Team 2. Winter Wildcards returned in FIFA 23 after first being introduced in FIFA 22. The promotion features special items in packs, objectives, Swaps and more. EA Sports released a new objective set called Winter Draft enticing fans to participate with the unique game mode where players draft a squad to compete against players. The goal is to win four games in a row before losing one for maximum rewards.
DBLTAP

FIFA 23 Winter Wildcards Cup: Rewards, Requirements

FIFA 23 Winter Wildcards Cup went live Dec. 30 during Winter Wildcards Team 2 as a way for players to earn Swaps tokens, special packs and even a guaranteed Winter Wildcards player. EA Sports periodically releases special cups in Live FUT Friendlies for players to battle against one another to...
DBLTAP

Apex Legends Dev Teases 'Exciting' 2023 Anti-Cheat Improvements

It appears some major boons may be making their way to the Apex Legends anti-cheat system in 2023. As many longtime Apex Legends players can likely attest, the free-to-play battle royale, despite remaining one of the most popular games to date, has had its fair share of cheaters over the years.
DBLTAP

Overwatch 2 Gold Weapons: How to Get

Overwatch 2's golden weapons are available to unlock for every hero in the game. From completing specific challenges to earning competitive points, here's everything you need to know about getting golden skins in Overwatch 2. While players can aesthetically enhance their heroes with skins from the in-game store or special...
DBLTAP

Warzone Maps Ranked Best to Worst

This Call of Duty: Warzone list is here to break down, reflect and chronicle all five of the maps to ever debut in the history of the popular multiplayer shooter battle royale series. Of course, the concept of trying to make a list "ranking" the Warzone maps is impossible. However,...
DBLTAP

Hell Bent Loba Skin Apex Legends: How to Get

The new Legendary "Hell Bent" Loba skin has arrived in Apex Legends as part of the End of Year Sale. Fresh off the heels of the Wintertide Collection Event, as well as accompanying ongoing Prime Gaming and Twitch Drops promotions, it appears there are some more limited-time discounts to be had right before the new year. Here's a breakdown of everything you need to know about the Hell Bent Loba skin in Apex Legends.
DBLTAP

Biggest Game Releases in 2023

2023 is shaping up to be a huge year in gaming, with numerous massive releases set to grace PlayStation, Xbox, Nintendo and PC.
DBLTAP

Kyurem Pokemon GO Raid Guide

Pokemon GO will have a legendary Ice- and Dragon-type Pokemon in its second half of a winter holiday 2022 event. Beginning on Dec. 23 and ending on Dec. 31, players will be able to fight this special Pokemon during a five-star raid.
DBLTAP

Apex Legends Developer Supports Idea for Teammate Health Bar Information

Apex Legends might have an improvement coming soon, with a Respawn developer's approval for showing the healing status of teammates. The Respawn developer supported an idea that was suggested by an Apex Legends player, which was intended to improve the solo gameplaying experience in the battle royale. An Apex Legends...
DBLTAP

Players Get Free Golden Guns in Overwatch 2 Thanks to Glitch

A strange glitch in Overwatch 2 has enabled players to earn a golden gun for any hero at a much easier rate. Golden guns are typically hard to obtain. Any player in possession of one has put in plenty of hours and grind into Overwatch and Overwatch 2, earning themselves the top spot on the ranked ladder and able to get their hands on various gold weapon skins.
DBLTAP

ImperialHal Shows Off Deadly Controller Aim Assist in Apex Legends

Philip ‘ImperialHal’ Dosen has given fans a glimpse at just how much more powerful controller aim assist is in Apex Legends than with mouse and keyboard. In a recent clip, the pro showed off just why he made the switch himself. It's been a hot debate for some...
DBLTAP

How Do Perks Work in Warzone 2?

In Call of Duty: Warzone 2, the rework of the Perk system is one of the biggest changes that have differentiated the sequel from its predecessor. As was the case in the original Warzone, having your own Perks can drastically change the outcome of your matches in Warzone 2. Here's a breakdown of everything you need to know about how Perks work in Warzone 2.
DBLTAP

DBLTAP

New York City, NY
2K+
Followers
15K+
Post
255K+
Views
ABOUT

DBLTAP gives esports fans news from authentic and expert voices. We combine our fandom with insider knowledge to produce the stories fans want and need, catered to each community in esports and gaming. At DBLTAP, we aim to help esports grow by being the most reliable source for news, features, videos and game updates. Fans trust us because we are fans, too, and we give them what they most want to know. We do that while also providing an outlet for fans to have their voices heard through our unique platform in which anyone can contribute. The combination of fan and insider voices creates the most complete coverage in esports today!

 https://www.dbltap.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy