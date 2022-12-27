Read full article on original website
Maxim Gullit FIFA 23: How to Complete the Winter Wildcards SBC
Maxim Gullit FIFA 23 Winter Wildcards SBC went live Dec. 29 during the holiday themed promotion. Winter Wildcards returned in FIFA 23 after first being introduced in FIFA 22. The holiday promotion includes special items in packs, a Swaps program, objectives, daily player SBCs and more. The latest player SBC is a fun one for players with Maxim Gullit receving an 86 rated item. Maxim Gullit is the son of footballing and FUT icon Ruud Gullit. To make things even more exciting, EA Sports gave Maxim Gullit the same face card statistics and positions as his father's Base Icon.
FIFA 23 Winter Draft Objective: How to Complete, Rewards
FIFA 23 Winter Draft objective set went live Dec. 31 during Winter Wildcards Team 2. Winter Wildcards returned in FIFA 23 after first being introduced in FIFA 22. The promotion features special items in packs, objectives, Swaps and more. EA Sports released a new objective set called Winter Draft enticing fans to participate with the unique game mode where players draft a squad to compete against players. The goal is to win four games in a row before losing one for maximum rewards.
FIFA 23 Winter Wildcards Cup: Rewards, Requirements
FIFA 23 Winter Wildcards Cup went live Dec. 30 during Winter Wildcards Team 2 as a way for players to earn Swaps tokens, special packs and even a guaranteed Winter Wildcards player. EA Sports periodically releases special cups in Live FUT Friendlies for players to battle against one another to...
Apex Legends Dev Teases 'Exciting' 2023 Anti-Cheat Improvements
It appears some major boons may be making their way to the Apex Legends anti-cheat system in 2023. As many longtime Apex Legends players can likely attest, the free-to-play battle royale, despite remaining one of the most popular games to date, has had its fair share of cheaters over the years.
Xbox Games with Gold Announced for January 2023
With January just around the corner, Microsoft has revealed the free games on offer as part of Games with Gold for January 2023.
Pokemon GO Holiday Cup Ultra League Edition: Meta Pokemon Guide
Pokemon GO's Holiday Cup will feature festive activities and two different leagues. With a combat power limit and a Pokemon type restriction, here's everything you need to know about choosing the best Pokemon for the Holiday Cup's Ultra League.
Overwatch 2 Gold Weapons: How to Get
Overwatch 2's golden weapons are available to unlock for every hero in the game. From completing specific challenges to earning competitive points, here's everything you need to know about getting golden skins in Overwatch 2. While players can aesthetically enhance their heroes with skins from the in-game store or special...
Warzone Maps Ranked Best to Worst
This Call of Duty: Warzone list is here to break down, reflect and chronicle all five of the maps to ever debut in the history of the popular multiplayer shooter battle royale series. Of course, the concept of trying to make a list "ranking" the Warzone maps is impossible. However,...
Hell Bent Loba Skin Apex Legends: How to Get
The new Legendary "Hell Bent" Loba skin has arrived in Apex Legends as part of the End of Year Sale. Fresh off the heels of the Wintertide Collection Event, as well as accompanying ongoing Prime Gaming and Twitch Drops promotions, it appears there are some more limited-time discounts to be had right before the new year. Here's a breakdown of everything you need to know about the Hell Bent Loba skin in Apex Legends.
Biggest Game Releases in 2023
2023 is shaping up to be a huge year in gaming, with numerous massive releases set to grace PlayStation, Xbox, Nintendo and PC.
Kyurem Pokemon GO Raid Guide
Pokemon GO will have a legendary Ice- and Dragon-type Pokemon in its second half of a winter holiday 2022 event. Beginning on Dec. 23 and ending on Dec. 31, players will be able to fight this special Pokemon during a five-star raid.
WhosImmortal Reveals Potential 'Best Gun in the Game' for Warzone 2 Season 1 Reloaded
Content creator WhosImmortal recently posted a video on his YouTube channel revealing what he thinks is one of the top close-range options to use at the moment in Call of Duty: Warzone 2 Season 1 Reloaded. As most Modern Warfare 2 and Warzone 2 players are likely well aware, the...
PlayStation Plus January 2023 Free Games Revealed
Sony have revealed the first set of free games for PlayStation Plus subscribers for 2023. Here's what January has to offer.
Where is Halls of Valor in Dragonflight?
Guide to locating the Halls of Valor in World of Warcraft Dragonflight
Apex Legends Developer Supports Idea for Teammate Health Bar Information
Apex Legends might have an improvement coming soon, with a Respawn developer's approval for showing the healing status of teammates. The Respawn developer supported an idea that was suggested by an Apex Legends player, which was intended to improve the solo gameplaying experience in the battle royale. An Apex Legends...
Prime Gaming 2022 PC Game Holiday Offers Revealed
Here's a breakdown of the Prime Gaming 2022 holiday lineup of offers.
Players Get Free Golden Guns in Overwatch 2 Thanks to Glitch
A strange glitch in Overwatch 2 has enabled players to earn a golden gun for any hero at a much easier rate. Golden guns are typically hard to obtain. Any player in possession of one has put in plenty of hours and grind into Overwatch and Overwatch 2, earning themselves the top spot on the ranked ladder and able to get their hands on various gold weapon skins.
ImperialHal Shows Off Deadly Controller Aim Assist in Apex Legends
Philip ‘ImperialHal’ Dosen has given fans a glimpse at just how much more powerful controller aim assist is in Apex Legends than with mouse and keyboard. In a recent clip, the pro showed off just why he made the switch himself. It's been a hot debate for some...
How Do Perks Work in Warzone 2?
In Call of Duty: Warzone 2, the rework of the Perk system is one of the biggest changes that have differentiated the sequel from its predecessor. As was the case in the original Warzone, having your own Perks can drastically change the outcome of your matches in Warzone 2. Here's a breakdown of everything you need to know about how Perks work in Warzone 2.
Pokémon GO January 2023 Spotlight Hours: Full List
Full list of the Pokémon featured in Pokémon GO's Spotlight Hours
