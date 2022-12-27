Read full article on original website
3 Delicious Pizza Spots in BaltimoreTed RiversBaltimore, MD
3 Delicious Pizza Places in ColumbiaTed RiversColumbia, MD
Fourth homicide investigation opened in Baltimore this week after 22-year-old found dead from gunshot woundsEdy ZooBaltimore, MD
7 Famous Celebrities You Didn't Know Were From ColumbiaTed RiversColumbia, MD
Maryland's Best Fried Chicken is Hidden at a Farmer's MarketTravel MavenLaurel, MD
Yardbarker
Who is the last player from every MLB franchise to win an MVP Award?
Winning a ring is the pinnacle of sports, but if you can’t do that, being the MVP is almost as good. In MLB, there are two MVPs every year. Both the American League and the National League name their own individual most valuable player awards. Here is the last player for every MLB team to win an MVP. Three teams don’t have an MVP in their history. The Rays and Diamondbacks, to be fair, are the most-recent teams added to MLB. Then there are the Mets who, well, we don’t have an excuse for them.
Ex-Phillies infielder signs with NL East rival
It’s time for Phillies fans to say goodbye to Jean Segura. However, the former Philadelphia second baseman will be remaining in the same division after signing with the Miami Marlins. MLB insider Héctor Gómez first reported that it’s a two-year, $17 million deal. BUY PHILLIES TICKETS:...
Yardbarker
Yankees' Aaron Judge named AP Male Athlete of the Year
New York Yankees All-Star slugger Aaron Judge closed 2022 out with yet another award. Per Mike Fitzpatrick, a panel of 40 sports writers and editors have voted Judge the Associated Press Male Athlete of the Year. Los Angeles Angels two-way superstar Shohei Ohtani, who won the award for 2021, finished second in the voting, ahead of Golden State Warriors guard and 2022 NBA Finals Most Valuable Player Stephen Curry.
Aaron Judge’s influence on Carlos Rodón shows he’s more powerful than Yankees
At any point this offseason, did you feel general manager Brian Cashman was actually mending bridges and fortifying new relationships to make the New York Yankees a better team? The short answer is “no,” especially after we all saw how he handled the Aaron Judge situation. In fact,...
Astros may sign pair of aces to contract extensions in 2023, per report
Houston's offseason spending is reportedly expected to continue through the first months of 2023.
batterypower.com
This day in MLB History December 30
1926 - The Chicago Tribune releases a story stating that the Detroit Tigers threw a four-game series against the Chicago White Sox in 1917 to help Chicago win the pennant. Judge Kenesaw Mountain Landis responds by holding a hearing on the matter, but dismisses all charges as he can find no witnesses to confirm any part of the claim.
Longtime Major League Baseball Umpires Reportedly Retiring
Several new umpires will enforce MLB's rule changes next season. According to ESPN's Jesse Rogers, 10 umpires are retiring at the end of the month. That creates the job's most turnover since 1999. The umpires stepping down include seven crew chiefs: Ted Barrett, Greg Gibson, Tom Hallion, Sam Holbrook, Jerry...
Bruins coach Jim Montgomery has always been a Red Sox fan: ‘I hate Bucky Dent’
For Boston Bruins head coach Jim Montgomery, his new role has positioned him in the same city as his favorite American League baseball team: the Red Sox. Montgomery grew up in Montreal, so it should be little surprise that his favorite team growing up was the National League’s Montreal Expos (which moved to Washington to become the Nationals in 2004) Still, that did not stop Montgomery from rooting for Boston, an interest that started with one of the most memorable years in Red Sox history.
Geoff Blum Discusses Astros Offseason Moves on The A-Team
Blum discussed all things Astros offseason, including the return of Michael Brantley and the addition of Jose Abreu.
Baseball Hall of Fame 2023: How Alex Rodriguez, Carlos Beltran, Scott Rolen, all 28 candidates fare after 90 votes
There are no sure things again on this year’s Baseball Hall of Fame ballot. Alex Rodriguez won’t get in on his second try, first-time candidate Carlos Beltran will fall short and all of the other busted or admitted cheaters won’t get get enough votes — Manny Ramirez, Gary Sheffield and Andy Pettitte.
Can the Twins turn Gilberto Celestino into "Buxton Lite"?
Byron Buxton is a dynamic player who, when healthy, is one of the best outfielders in MLB. But he can’t seem to stay healthy. The Twins already have an in-house option who could take over as the No. 2 center fielder in Gilberto Celestino.
