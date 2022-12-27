ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Baltimore, MD

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

Related
Yardbarker

Who is the last player from every MLB franchise to win an MVP Award?

Winning a ring is the pinnacle of sports, but if you can’t do that, being the MVP is almost as good. In MLB, there are two MVPs every year. Both the American League and the National League name their own individual most valuable player awards. Here is the last player for every MLB team to win an MVP. Three teams don’t have an MVP in their history. The Rays and Diamondbacks, to be fair, are the most-recent teams added to MLB. Then there are the Mets who, well, we don’t have an excuse for them.
NJ.com

Ex-Phillies infielder signs with NL East rival

It’s time for Phillies fans to say goodbye to Jean Segura. However, the former Philadelphia second baseman will be remaining in the same division after signing with the Miami Marlins. MLB insider Héctor Gómez first reported that it’s a two-year, $17 million deal. BUY PHILLIES TICKETS:...
PHILADELPHIA, PA
Yardbarker

Yankees' Aaron Judge named AP Male Athlete of the Year

New York Yankees All-Star slugger Aaron Judge closed 2022 out with yet another award. Per Mike Fitzpatrick, a panel of 40 sports writers and editors have voted Judge the Associated Press Male Athlete of the Year. Los Angeles Angels two-way superstar Shohei Ohtani, who won the award for 2021, finished second in the voting, ahead of Golden State Warriors guard and 2022 NBA Finals Most Valuable Player Stephen Curry.
NEW YORK STATE
batterypower.com

This day in MLB History December 30

1926 - The Chicago Tribune releases a story stating that the Detroit Tigers threw a four-game series against the Chicago White Sox in 1917 to help Chicago win the pennant. Judge Kenesaw Mountain Landis responds by holding a hearing on the matter, but dismisses all charges as he can find no witnesses to confirm any part of the claim.
The Spun

Longtime Major League Baseball Umpires Reportedly Retiring

Several new umpires will enforce MLB's rule changes next season. According to ESPN's Jesse Rogers, 10 umpires are retiring at the end of the month. That creates the job's most turnover since 1999. The umpires stepping down include seven crew chiefs: Ted Barrett, Greg Gibson, Tom Hallion, Sam Holbrook, Jerry...
MassLive.com

Bruins coach Jim Montgomery has always been a Red Sox fan: ‘I hate Bucky Dent’

For Boston Bruins head coach Jim Montgomery, his new role has positioned him in the same city as his favorite American League baseball team: the Red Sox. Montgomery grew up in Montreal, so it should be little surprise that his favorite team growing up was the National League’s Montreal Expos (which moved to Washington to become the Nationals in 2004) Still, that did not stop Montgomery from rooting for Boston, an interest that started with one of the most memorable years in Red Sox history.
BOSTON, MA

