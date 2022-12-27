Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
In 2000, a grandmother went Christmas shopping and was never seen again. What happened to Shari Anderson?Fatim HemrajStanwood, WA
After Seattle Cuts the Police Budget by 17%, Crime Rates Surge to All-Time HighsEden ReportsSeattle, WA
Video of Seattle Driver Struggling on Icy Roads goes ViralIngram AtkinsonSeattle, WA
Chiefs Defeat Seahawks In Christmas Eve ShowdownChiefs Focus News & MoreKansas City, MO
Big Chicken Opens its Newest Location In RentonMadocRenton, WA
Related
pethelpful.com
Dad Goes Above and Beyond After Hummingbird Feeder Freezes in Seattle
The Arena Media Brands, LLC and respective content providers to this website may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website. Winter Storm Elliot has been wreaking havoc across the United States throughout the week of Christmas, but there are still so many heartwarming moments that shine through despite it all. Just look at what one Seattle dad did when he noticed the frozen hummingbird feeder! After a hummingbird seemed to ask for help, he got creative with extension cables and a candle warmer.
lynnwoodtoday.com
Community Transit, Sound Transit offering fare-free service all day New Year’s Eve
Community Transit and Sound Transit said they will provide fare-free service all day New Year’s Eve, giving passengers a safe and reliable option for their holiday travel plans. Community Transit:. Ride for free, no fare collected on all services, including Zip Alderwood Shuttle. All buses will be on a...
Alaska man who missed out on heart transplant opportunity coming to Seattle to be closer to hospital
Patrick Holland was on his way to Seattle from Fairbanks, Alaska, for a heart transplant when his plane was grounded because of the major winter storm that hit last week. “I felt destroyed. I had never experienced so many emotions, up and down rollercoaster, in my life,” Holland said. He was traveling with his brother. Shortly after his plane was grounded, he was informed the heart would go to someone else in need.
lynnwoodtoday.com
Residents, city officials express concerns about proposed opioid treatment center in Lynnwood
Concerns about location, lack of transparency and children’s safety were the main topics at Thursday night’s public hearing regarding a proposal to locate a Comprehensive Opioid Treatment Center in Lynnwood. The center, which is currently in Bothell, is set to be relocated to 2322 196th St. S.W. in...
More than $1M worth of food wasted as fire destroys food distribution trailer in SeaTac
In SeaTac, more than $1 million worth of donated food is now a total loss after an early Friday morning fire. The fire happened underneath a refrigerated trailer outside the Praisealujah Food Distribution Center. The center distributes free food for families and charities throughout Washington, feeding thousands of people on a daily basis.
lynnwoodtoday.com
Robert DeLeo: Active at St. Thomas More Parish, he loved to fish, hike and travel
Robert “Bob” Doyle DeLeo, passed away on Christmas Eve morning, December 24, 2022, in Lynnwood, Washington. He was the first baby born at the new hospital in Port Townsend, Washington on January 24, 1930, to John and Caryl DeLeo. During High School in Port Townsend, he served in...
KOMO News
50 cats, kittens surrendered to animal shelter from Pierce County home
TACOMA, Wash — The Humane Society for Tacoma and Pierce County has begun taking in around 50 cats and kittens that were brought into the shelter by an "overwhelmed community member" earlier this month. The shelter said they have taken in 20 cats and kittens as of Dec. 29...
3 Videos that Prove Seattle should be Terrified of Snow
Winter has been in full swing for a little while now, Eastern Washington and Snoqualmie pass has already gotten their yearly dumping of snow and there's still more to come. Western Washington also got a heavy dose of snow and freezing weather, which is a recipe for disaster. Every year...
Whatcom, King Counties experiencing mail delivery delays
MAPLE VALLEY, Wash. — Viewers from across western Washington reached out to KING 5 reporting mail delivery issues. Residents from Whatcom to King Counties said they haven’t had mail delivered for weeks. Maple Valley residents Loren and Gail Lascow said the last time they got a piece of...
Canceled flight to Seattle costs Alaska man chance for heart transplant
SEATTLE — Thousands of people across the country had their holidays disrupted because of airline cancellations. But for one man, his canceled flight to Seattle meant putting a lifesaving surgery on hold indefinitely. Patrick Holland was hoping to spend his Christmas at UW Medical Center at Montlake. After waiting...
MyNorthwest.com
Seattle restaurant owner: ‘A significant difference’ in safety downtown
Piroshsky, Piroshsky, an iconic Seattle restaurant, has re-opened on Third and Pike. Owner Olga Sagan closed the bakery 10 months ago because of crime in the neighborhood. She re-opened this week after saying she saw good improvement in the area. “We have to deliver a good walkable downtown for our...
lynnwoodtoday.com
August (Gus) Lehman: Founding member of St. Thomas More Parish was known for his kindness
Gus Lehman, age 91, passed away in his sleep on December 26 at Flowerview Adult Family Home. Gus was born and raised in Valley City North Dakota, 7th of 9 children. He served in the Navy 1950-1954. Gus married Sheila Marie Sullivan on July 9,1956 in Regina Saskatchewan. They moved to Seattle, then to Lynnwood in 1958. Gus worked for Veca Electric for 25 years. He was a member of the IBEW. After retiring in 1994 Gus split his time between Lynnwood and Mesa, Arizona for the winters where he enjoyed the company of his North Dakota friends and numerous new friends. He was a founding member of St. Thomas More Parish in Lynnwood, active during the years of the parish growth.
lynnwoodtoday.com
Lynnwood Police Blotter: Dec. 19-24, 2022
20510 68th Avenue West: A truck was reported stolen. 19310 block 36th Avenue West: A residential burglary was reported. 18300 block Alderwood Mall Parkway: A theft occurred. 18400 block Alderwood Mall Parkway: A collision was reported at Public Storage. 19220 block Alderwood Mall Parkway: A theft from DSW was reported.
King tide brings flooding, jellyfish to streets of downtown Olympia
OLYMPIA, Wash. — A record high tide flooded at least three Olympia businesses Tuesday morning, according to city officials. “This morning was a pretty extraordinary event,” said City of Olympia Water Resources Director Eric Christensen. Christensen said Tuesday morning’s high tide reached 18.4 feet. The prior record of...
The Stranger
Seattle's Ice Storm Crashes Revealed That Cars Are Not About People, They Are About Cars
What needs to be explained, philosophically, is the large number of car crashes that occurred during the ice storm Seattle experienced last week. One can understand the pedestrians who slipped, slid, and fell onto ice-covered sidewalks. These accidents, which often reduced pedestrians to all fours, were more comical than scary. But the same cannot be said about the cars (4,094 pounds of metal, plastic, and other industrial materials) that lost all control to the pull of gravity. These accidents presented a real danger to the person in and near the spinning machine. Why did reason and many warnings fail to make the needed impression on these drivers? Is our love of cars so overwhelming? Or do cars just make us dumb?
Where can I find the best burrito in Tacoma?
Looking for a large Steak Burrito, need a spot where they cook the flour tortilla a bit too and it has the dark spots on it I don’t like raw tortillas. If anybody has he drop on a place like this let me know please.
lynnwoodtoday.com
Lynnwood Councilmember Sessions says she won’t run for reelection
Lynnwood City Councilmember Shannon Sessions announced Friday that she won’t be running for reelection in 2023 to the Position 7 council seat she has held since 2015. “I’m so grateful to the citizens of Lynnwood for their trust as they elected me to serve on Lynnwood City Council for two terms,” Sessions said. “After much prayer and careful deliberation, I know it is time for someone else to serve the City of Lynnwood in Council Seat 7.”
‘This has been a risk:’ Backyard fire at North Seattle home puts neighbors on edge
An early Thursday morning backyard fire at a home in North Seattle has left neighbors there outraged and on edge. The owner of the home says the people living there haven’t paid him rent in two years. Neighbors said they’ve complained to the city about fire hazards multiple times.
lynnwoodtoday.com
DUI crash injures two on 212th St SW Saturday morning
An Edmonds Police Department traffic unit was on the scene Saturday morning investigating a DUI crash that occurred at 7 a.m. in the 7000 block of 212th Street Southwest. According to police, a 25-year old Lynnwood man was arrested for DUI, and witnesses reported he was speeding before the crash. The other driver was a 36-year-old Mountlake Terrace woman.
kpq.com
7 of the Most Cutest Cat Cafes in Washington
MAKE THE KITTY PURR…7 of the Most Cutest Cat Cafes in WA. Warning: The following cat puns are on PURR-pose! We have found 7 of the cutest cat cafes in Washington state and we want you to go visit one. My 11-year-old daughter, Willow, asked me where the closest...
