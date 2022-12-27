ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Edmonds, WA

pethelpful.com

Dad Goes Above and Beyond After Hummingbird Feeder Freezes in Seattle

The Arena Media Brands, LLC and respective content providers to this website may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website. Winter Storm Elliot has been wreaking havoc across the United States throughout the week of Christmas, but there are still so many heartwarming moments that shine through despite it all. Just look at what one Seattle dad did when he noticed the frozen hummingbird feeder! After a hummingbird seemed to ask for help, he got creative with extension cables and a candle warmer.
SEATTLE, WA
KIRO 7 Seattle

Alaska man who missed out on heart transplant opportunity coming to Seattle to be closer to hospital

Patrick Holland was on his way to Seattle from Fairbanks, Alaska, for a heart transplant when his plane was grounded because of the major winter storm that hit last week. “I felt destroyed. I had never experienced so many emotions, up and down rollercoaster, in my life,” Holland said. He was traveling with his brother. Shortly after his plane was grounded, he was informed the heart would go to someone else in need.
SEATTLE, WA
KING 5

Whatcom, King Counties experiencing mail delivery delays

MAPLE VALLEY, Wash. — Viewers from across western Washington reached out to KING 5 reporting mail delivery issues. Residents from Whatcom to King Counties said they haven’t had mail delivered for weeks. Maple Valley residents Loren and Gail Lascow said the last time they got a piece of...
KING COUNTY, WA
lynnwoodtoday.com

August (Gus) Lehman: Founding member of St. Thomas More Parish was known for his kindness

Gus Lehman, age 91, passed away in his sleep on December 26 at Flowerview Adult Family Home. Gus was born and raised in Valley City North Dakota, 7th of 9 children. He served in the Navy 1950-1954. Gus married Sheila Marie Sullivan on July 9,1956 in Regina Saskatchewan. They moved to Seattle, then to Lynnwood in 1958. Gus worked for Veca Electric for 25 years. He was a member of the IBEW. After retiring in 1994 Gus split his time between Lynnwood and Mesa, Arizona for the winters where he enjoyed the company of his North Dakota friends and numerous new friends. He was a founding member of St. Thomas More Parish in Lynnwood, active during the years of the parish growth.
LYNNWOOD, WA
lynnwoodtoday.com

Lynnwood Police Blotter: Dec. 19-24, 2022

20510 68th Avenue West: A truck was reported stolen. 19310 block 36th Avenue West: A residential burglary was reported. 18300 block Alderwood Mall Parkway: A theft occurred. 18400 block Alderwood Mall Parkway: A collision was reported at Public Storage. 19220 block Alderwood Mall Parkway: A theft from DSW was reported.
LYNNWOOD, WA
KING 5

King tide brings flooding, jellyfish to streets of downtown Olympia

OLYMPIA, Wash. — A record high tide flooded at least three Olympia businesses Tuesday morning, according to city officials. “This morning was a pretty extraordinary event,” said City of Olympia Water Resources Director Eric Christensen. Christensen said Tuesday morning’s high tide reached 18.4 feet. The prior record of...
OLYMPIA, WA
The Stranger

Seattle's Ice Storm Crashes Revealed That Cars Are Not About People, They Are About Cars

What needs to be explained, philosophically, is the large number of car crashes that occurred during the ice storm Seattle experienced last week. One can understand the pedestrians who slipped, slid, and fell onto ice-covered sidewalks. These accidents, which often reduced pedestrians to all fours, were more comical than scary. But the same cannot be said about the cars (4,094 pounds of metal, plastic, and other industrial materials) that lost all control to the pull of gravity. These accidents presented a real danger to the person in and near the spinning machine. Why did reason and many warnings fail to make the needed impression on these drivers? Is our love of cars so overwhelming? Or do cars just make us dumb?
SEATTLE, WA
lynnwoodtoday.com

Lynnwood Councilmember Sessions says she won’t run for reelection

Lynnwood City Councilmember Shannon Sessions announced Friday that she won’t be running for reelection in 2023 to the Position 7 council seat she has held since 2015. “I’m so grateful to the citizens of Lynnwood for their trust as they elected me to serve on Lynnwood City Council for two terms,” Sessions said. “After much prayer and careful deliberation, I know it is time for someone else to serve the City of Lynnwood in Council Seat 7.”
LYNNWOOD, WA
lynnwoodtoday.com

DUI crash injures two on 212th St SW Saturday morning

An Edmonds Police Department traffic unit was on the scene Saturday morning investigating a DUI crash that occurred at 7 a.m. in the 7000 block of 212th Street Southwest. According to police, a 25-year old Lynnwood man was arrested for DUI, and witnesses reported he was speeding before the crash. The other driver was a 36-year-old Mountlake Terrace woman.
EDMONDS, WA
kpq.com

7 of the Most Cutest Cat Cafes in Washington

MAKE THE KITTY PURR…7 of the Most Cutest Cat Cafes in WA. Warning: The following cat puns are on PURR-pose! We have found 7 of the cutest cat cafes in Washington state and we want you to go visit one. My 11-year-old daughter, Willow, asked me where the closest...
WASHINGTON STATE

