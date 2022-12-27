Read full article on original website
voiceofalexandria.com
Central Minnesota girl is injured in snowmobile crash
(Nisswa, MN)--A 12-year-old girl is injured after a snowmobile crash with a pickup truck in Crow Wing County. The crash reportedly took place east of Nisswa. The girl from Foley was driving a Polaris Indy 500 snowmobile with a group of family members when she struck a Ford pickup truck which sent the truck into the ditch.
lakesarearadio.net
‘Cave People’ on Display in Detroit Lakes City Park Create Buzz
DETROIT LAKES (KDLM) – Cave people are on display at the Detroit Lakes City Park. The Sculptures hidden in the Detroit Lakes City Park by Project 412 were created by artist Zach Schumack. Zug Zug and Zara, two mannequin cave people ensconced in plexiglass will be on display. Originally Zug Zug was commissioned for an ad agency, but during Covid, Schumack and his Leonic Collective worked with the Minneapolis Park and Recreation Board to hide Zug Zug in Theodore Wirth Park. Now Zug Zug and his companion Zara are spending their winter in Detroit Lakes.
KFYR-TV
Hundreds of ND, MN median barriers wrecked by semis, vehicles after string of winter storms
FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - Crews are in clean up mode across North Dakota and Minnesota after several recent days of bad weather left many drivers in the ditch, which in turn took out hundreds of cable median barriers on their way. More than 400 posts fell victim to...
kfgo.com
Sebeka, MN man charged with DWI, reckless driving after crash near Wadena
WADENA COUNTY, Minn. (KFGO) – A Sebeka, Minnesota man was arrested on suspicion of driving under the influence after a crash Thursday evening. According to Wadena County Sheriff Michael D. Carr, the Sheriff’s Office was called around 6:30 p.m. on a report of a crash northeast of Wadena. Emergency responders found a pickup driven by Andrew York had rear-ended a car driven by a Minot, North Dakota woman. Both vehicles were in the ditch.
AM 1100 The Flag WZFG
Fargo Police: Missing teen found in Detroit Lakes
(Fargo, ND) -- A local family is resting a bit easier after some welcome news came down the wire Monday evening. The Fargo Police Department tells WDAY Radio that 15-year-old Hailie Carlson was found in Detroit Lakes and is safe. Carlson, who went missing early on Christmas Day, had been...
fox9.com
Brainerd woman finds ex-boyfriend's pipe bomb in apartment closet: charges
BRAINERD, Minn. (FOX 9) - A woman in Brainerd claimed she found a pipe bomb made by her ex-boyfriend while cleaning out a closet in her apartment, according to court documents. Prosecutors charged Jonathan Theodore Durham, 38, in Crow Wing County with a felony of manufacturing, possessing, or storing an...
Have You Checked Out the Longest Covered Bridge – It’s Not Far Away
If you mention a bridge in Minnesota people may automatically think of the bridge of 35 that collapsed quite a few years ago. Your mind will just somehow go right to that place, which isn't great, and if you don't think of that first, good on you!. But if you...
kvsc.org
Alexandria Man Hits Barrier on Interstate 94 Near Melrose
The Minnesota State Patrol is reporting an accident that happened on December 26th on Interstate 94. The accident happened just before 2 p.m. on I-94 West in Stearns County in Melrose Township. Seventy-five-year-old Arthur William Hortenbach of Alexandria was driving when he went off the Interstate and struck the cable median barrier.
lptv.org
Brainerd Man Charged for Allegedly Making Pipe Bomb
A Brainerd man is facing one felony charge relating to his alleged manufacturing of a pipe bomb. According to the criminal complaint, Johnathan Durham, 38, was arrested on Wednesday, December 28 after his ex-girlfriend reported finding suspicious items like drug paraphernalia and a possible pipe bomb, along with black powder and cut shotgun shells, in her apartment to law enforcement. The woman stated she found the items while cleaning her apartment.
Paynesville Man Hurt in Crash in Otter Tail County
PERHAM (WJON News) -- A Paynesville man was hurt in a crash in northern Minnesota. The Minnesota State Patrol says 50-year-old Lee Schleper of Paynesville was traveling west on Highway 10 in Otter Tail County when his vehicle collided with a vehicle going north on a county road. Schleper was...
theloon.com
Is Anyone Else Having Issues With Getting Their Mail In The Brainerd Area?
First off, I want this to be clear that I am not bringing down the USPS here. What they do on a day-to-day basis is 10x more grueling that what I do. I simply want to know if I am one of the only ones who is having issues getting my mail lately.
Car Stolen in Alexandria Found in Minneapolis With Baby Inside
MINNEAPOLIS (AP) -- Emergency responders in Minneapolis have rescued a hypothermic baby they found abandoned in a stolen car. Police were dispatched to a residential area in south Minneapolis at about 8:10. a.m. on Tuesday. There they found the stolen car. A baby boy was in the car alone. He...
Somebody Won Some ‘Jumbo Bucks’ for Christmas
ROSEVILLE (WJON News) -- Someone had a very merry Christmas after winning some big money playing a lottery scratch-off game. The Minnesota State Lottery says there was a $200,000 winner for the game "Jumbo Bucks" on Friday. The ticket was sold at a HolidayStation Store in Little Falls. The game...
lakesarearadio.net
Laker Boys Hockey Falls to Fergus Falls in Holiday Classic Championship
FERGUS FALLS (KDLM) – The Laker boys hockey team fell to the Fergus Falls Otters in the Holiday Classic championship game 5-1 on Thursday evening. The Lakers gave up two goals in the first two periods and could not build on a late goal in the second. The Otters capped off the win with an empty netter in the final five minutes to avenge a loss they suffered in the season’s first game against the Lakers.
lakesarearadio.net
Lakes Area may ring in New Year with another Winter Storm
DETROIT LAKES (KDLM) – The Lakes Area may ring in the New Year with another winter storm. The National Weather Service says winter impacts are possible, but uncertainty remains with the track of the system and how sever it might be. Forecasters expect the system to move into the Lakes Area January 2 and 3, with a 60% chance of 2 inches of snow or more across West Central Minnesota.
kfgo.com
Hubbard County Sheriff’s Office makes large drug bust
HUBBARD COUNTY, MINN. (KFGO) – A traffic stop in Hubbard County resulted in a large meth bust. The vehicle was pulled over in Nevis Township Tuesday night. The driver was arrested for DWI, under the influence of drugs. When the car was searched, deputies found 118 grams of methamphetamine...
