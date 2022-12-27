Read full article on original website
New York City Arrested An Innocent Mother In The Disappearance Of Her Son: And He Is Still MissingThe Vivid Faces of the VanishedBrooklyn, NY
Hochul increasing the minimum wage by $15.00: Why some lawmakers want around $21.00?Mark StarNew York City, NY
Exclusive: This Rep-Elect lied about his work, education and family history – And Democrats are fumingVictorNew York City, NY
$150 million by Hochul: Two workforce development programs to help low-income households improve their livesMark StarNew York City, NY
Top 10 Colleges and Universities in New York State For 2023
As high school juniors and seniors across New York State are making decisions about which colleges and universities they plan on attending, WalletHub released the list of New York's top 10 colleges and universities for 2023. WalletHub compared more than 900 colleges and universities across the United States to determine its list. Its rankings are based on 30 key measures grouped into seven key components, including cost, campus safety, and career outcomes.
Tuition-free scholarship available for New York college students
NEW YORK (PIX11) — New York college students can now apply for the Excelsior Scholarship for a chance at a free ride, Gov. Kathy Hochul announced Tuesday. The scholarship, along with other financial aid, will cover tuition costs for full-time students at CUNY and SUNY schools, officials said. Students from families making up to $125,000 […]
A Futuristic-Looking 12,000-Sq-Ft Library Will Open In The Bronx In 2025
World-renowned architecture firm Snøhetta is at it again with a new architectural project in The Bronx. The firm just revealed their design for The Bronx’s Westchester Square Library, a 12,000-square-foot building developed alongside the city’s Department of Design and Construction and the New York Public Library. The design features a gorgeous, futuristic-looking green facade, paying homage to the Bronx’s status as the city’s “greenest borough.” It’s wrapped in a graphic print inspired by the verdant tree canopies of The Bronx, made to frame views of the surrounding blocks. Not only is the facade visually appealing, it’s also environmentally friendly. The library is designed in a way to filter incoming light from the sun as part of a holistic effort to reduce the library’s energy use, and at night it will shine bright, serving as a glowing beacon for the neighborhood.
hudsonvalleypress.com
An Open Letter to the Board of Education and Superintendent
It was recently reported in the Mid-Hudson Times (Nov. 3, 2022) that the Newburgh Free Library (NFL) was directed to cancel a program on “Witchcraft in the 21st Century”. That article elicited a lot of consideration and prompted me to write this letter. There was a time when...
Large Yonkers campus sells for $52.6M to iPark for studios and school
Yonkers is continuing its path towards becoming “Hollywood on the Hudson,” as Connecticut-based iPark has closed on its purchase of the 28-acre Leake & Watts campus from the nonprofit Rising Ground for $52.6 million — with the site soon to become film studios and a performing arts school. iPark is an entity of National Resources, which invests in and focuses on the redevelopment of corporate and industrial sites, mostly under the iPark brand. Together with Great Point Studios, it has already developed the nearby 14.4-acre Lionsgate Warburton studio at the iPark Hudson Film & Television Center by the Yonkers Metro-North station. This...
Experts Say Don’t Take Your Date to this Hudson Valley City
Experts have compiled a list of cities that are terrible for single people and a city in the lower Hudson Valley ranked one of the worst places. Are you single? If not, how did you and your partner meet for the first time? Did you meet them at a bar, restaurant or maybe a park? Maybe you met them through mutual friends. I met my wife on a blind date set up through some friends. Does that even happen anymore?
Mulino's of Westchester, 99 Court Street, White Plains, NY 10601
Mulino's of Westchester is a local and national award-winning Northern Italian cuisine in the heart of Westchester County, NY. Location: 99 Court Street, White Plains, NY 10601 (914) 761-1818.
bctv.org
Penn State Berks Student Featured Speaker at American Cancer Society Forum
Giovanna DeLima is many things: a student at Penn State Berks, a daughter, a friend, a volunteer – and a cancer survivor. She was recently invited to be the featured speaker at the American Cancer Society ‘The Future of Cancer Care Forum: Advancing Cancer Research, Innovation, and Health Equity’ on December 2, at the Hard Rock Cafe Time Square in New York.
New York needs school choice, not more money for ever-worse results
New York’s leaders are stuck in an unwinnable battle, doubling down on past failures in the hope things will magically improve. Despite dwindling public-school enrollments driven by families leaving the state, the Board of Regents proposes increasing state education aid by $3.4 billion, or almost 11% percent, over this year’s already-bloated amount. The state has followed the strategy of spending more on schools — with little improvement to show for it — for more than 20 years. Total school spending more than tripled between 1995 and 2020. State education aid itself grew by $11 billion between 2013 and 2022, while enrollment...
NY1
Could a development deal still be reached in Harlem?
The site of an old gas station in Harlem might turn into a parking spot for trucks. Developer Bruce Teitelbaum has been saying he will open a truck depot after a deal to build the city’s first green energy district and close to 1,000 apartments collapsed before coming to a vote in the City Council last spring.
newyorkbeacon.com
Dr. Eli Joseph Redefines Academic Comeback from Rejected PhD Applicant to Impactful Professor
On Sunday, Dec. 11, the New York University School of Professional Studies conducted a University Commencement ceremony for the Summer and Fall Class of 2022 graduates at the NYU Skirball Center. Dr. Eli Joseph, an instructor in the Business and Systems Department, attended the commencement ceremony to celebrate the accomplishments...
getnews.info
Dr. Jeremy Barnett Scholarship for Future Medical Doctors Available Now
New York Critical Care Doctor Jeremy Barnett Launches Scholarship Fund. Applications for the Dr. Jeremy Barnett Scholarship for Future Medical Doctors are now being accepted. This is a scholarship that assists in providing much-needed funds to deserving students who are focusing on the lengthy but satisfying journey of aspiring to be future medical practitioners for the upcoming generation. The scholarship is open to current university and college students pursuing a medical course as well as high school students who wish to attend a university and pursue a medical course. A star student will receive a $1000 scholarship to cover education and tuition costs. All the interested candidates must take part in a short essay contest answering the given question. Along with the essay, eligible students are requested to submit their official names, active telephone numbers, GPA, personal Bio, name of university currently enrolled in, name of high school, and the graduation date and email addresses. All the submissions should be done no later than June 15, 2023. On July 15, 2022, the star student and the scholarship winner will be announced.
cityandstateny.com
New York City government lifts residency requirements for some lawyer positions amid shortage
Confronted with a new challenge in hiring in a post-pandemic, hybrid-work world, New York City is returning to a longstanding approach to attracting talent – lifting residency requirements for particularly difficult to recruit positions. City Hall confirmed to City & State that several civil service titles for lawyers –...
NYC tenants, landlords and Housing Court don’t need another layer of bureaucracy
Do state lawmakers intentionally make life worse for landlords and tenants — or are they simply unaware of the damage they cause them? Those are the only possible explanations for screwed-up legislation they passed this year, known as S4594B. The bill gives tenants in the city, as well as in the rest of the state, a way to use Housing Court to force landlords to make required fixes. But it’s sure to wind up hurting tenants, landlords and even the court, too — because Gotham already has a process for tenants to use the court against derelict landlords. Adding a layer...
240 Graff Avenue, Bronx, NY 10465, Bronx, NY 10465 - $560,000
BRONX, N.Y. — A property at 240 Graff Avenue, Bronx, NY 10465 in Bronx is listed at $560,000. School District: New York City Geographic School District 08. The data relating to real estate for sale on this web site comes in part from the Broker Reciprocity Program of the OneKey™ MLS. Real Estate listings held by brokerage firms other than this broker are marked with the Broker Reciprocity logo and detailed information about them includes the name of the listing brokers. This information is provided exclusively for consumers’ personal, non-commercial use, that it may not be used for any purpose other than to identify prospective properties consumers may be interested in purchasing.
newyorkconstructionreport.com
$292 million grant launches Hudson River tunnel construction
A $292 million federal grant has been announced for construction work on the Manhattan side of the Hudson River rail tunnels to link Penn Station to New Jersey, Senator Chuck Schumer said this week. The grant will pay about half the cost of the $600 million cost to build a...
These 8 N.J. schools are finalists in national technology awards competition
Eight New Jersey schools are among 300 finalists for the Samsung Solve for Tomorrow competition in the STEM fields — science, technology, engineering, and math. They were chosen from a field of 1,000 entrants. Each has won $2,500 in technology and school supplies. State winners, to be announced in...
Delayed: Grand Central Madison will not open in 2022, MTA says
NEW YORK (PIX11) — Grand Central Madison, which was set to open on Manhattan’s east side before the end of the year, won’t open in 2022, transit officials confirmed Thursday. A new opening date has not yet been set. MTA Construction and Development President Jamie Torres-Springer said the MTA would work with the Federal Railroad […]
therealdeal.com
Developer alleges anti-Hasidic bias in permit dispute
A Rockland County developer is alleging religious discrimination was the reason a Sullivan County town denied it permits for a large housing project. The entities behind the Lost Lake Resort project in the Catskills filed a federal lawsuit against the tiny town of Forestburgh, the Times Herald-Record reported. The land is owned by Mordechai Halberstam, who bought it and related assets for $13.3 million in 2020.
statenislandnycliving.com
DSNY Holiday Calendar- NYC Garbage Schedule 2023
No Trash, Curbside Composting, or Recycling Collection on these holidays. There is no collection on the observed holiday, Monday, January 2. Residents who normally receive Monday trash or curbside compost collection may place their material out at curbside between 4 p.m. and midnight on Monday for collection beginning Tuesday, January 3. Residents may experience collection delays, as is common after holidays. We appreciate your patience as we work to collect the backlog of material.
