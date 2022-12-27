Read full article on original website
Love Dolly Parton? This Kentucky Airbnb Will Is Made For The Ultimate Dolly Fan
Have you been workin' 9 to 5 and need a break? This Dolly Parton-themed Airbnb in Kentucky is brand-new and just what the doctor ordered. I mean who isn't a Dolly fan? She is a saint. She is always doing for others and has been an icon in the music world for years.
The Spectacular Circus returning to Owensboro Sportscenter
OWENSBORO, Ky. (WEHT) – The Carden International Circus announced the Spectacular Circus is coming to the Owensboro Sportscenter on January 25, 2023, at 6:30 p.m. Event organizers say the Spectacular Circus is a melting pot of performers led by Ringmaster “Lucky” Malatsi. Officials say this all-new production includes presentations of horsemanship from the Cossack Riders, hair-hanging aerial dancers, […]
EPIC Women’s Empowerment Conference Coming To White Chateau In Owensboro
Everyone loves to start the new year encouraged and empowered right?! Ladies, one's for you-Project You Women's Conference is happening in January and you're invited. Project YOU was founded by Jennifer Keller of Owensboro. It was created by the Red Bird Press;. Red Bird Press is a company created in...
Kitchen 812 coming to former Chicken N’ Salsa building
(WEHT) - The owners of Venue 812 and the Riverwalk Restaurant will be opening a new business on Weinbach.
The Crawford Garage Door building has been sold
EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WEHT) – The Crawford Garage Door building on North Heidelbach in Evansville has sold. Listing agent F.C. Tucker Commercial says the building went for a little over one point one million dollars. The sale closed on December 22, and the building is over 88,000 square feet. The building was prominently featured in the movie “A […]
14news.com
Evansville apartment without water for days
EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - The residents of Lexbrook Apartments in Evansville say it’s been anything but a pleasant holiday season. They say in the early hours of the morning on Christmas Eve, the cold snap we experienced here in the Tri-State proved too much for their water lines. That’s...
city-countyobserver.com
JANUARY 2023 HAPPENINGS AT BALLEY:S-EVANSVILLE
24-HOUR CASINO. MUST BE 21 TO PLAY. PROMOTIONAL RULES AND CONDITIONS APPLY. BALLY’S EVANSVILLE ENCOMPASSES 45,000 SQUARE FEET OF GAMING SPACE FEATURING OVER 950 SLOT GAMES AND OVER 30 LIVE AND ELECTRONIC TABLE GAMES. TWO FIRST-CLASS HOTELS. THREE DINING OPTIONS. THREE BARS. PROMOTIONS. $3 MILLION NEW YEAR’S DAY DRAWING...
This Kentucky Town Has 3 of the Best Sledding Spots Ever
I remember as a teenager we used to sit by the tv and wait for the winter snow forecast just so we could all pile in one of our friends' SUVs and head out for a day of sledding. We loved a variety of places because in Owensboro there are actually tons of places to grab a sled and make some memories. Now I do the very same thing with my little ones and they absolutely love it.
14news.com
Building seen in ‘A League of Their Own’ has sold
EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - The historic warehouse that was up for sale near Bosse Field has sold. The Crawford Door Sales building at 1701 N. Heidelbach was listed on F.C. Tucker’s Commercial website for $1,750,000. They recently shared it sold for $1,150,000. We shared some history on the building...
WBKO
Missing support dog reunited with family after freezing weekend
BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - Almost two weeks ago, the Steinhorst family lost their beloved family dog, Tuffy, when he escaped while with a dog sitter. For Mark Steinhorst, this meant losing his main support when he needed it most. ”Right now I’m on my fifth chemo... I’ve been allergic...
Kentucky College Kid Wins Best Light Display Contest In Kentucky & Indiana
Light Up The Tri-State took place during the month of December. The contest encouraged folks to submit their best light display photos for a chance to win money. Hundreds of photos came from all over Kentucky and Indiana;. Submit photos of your family Christmas lights for a chance to win!...
Why You Should Supposedly Put a Coin on Your Porch This New Year’s Eve
For many of us, we see the start of a new year as an opportunity for a fresh start if the previous year wasn't the greatest. Or, if the previous year was pretty decent, January 1st is a chance to hope our good fortune will carry over into the next 12 months. To help make that happen, you may give a popular New Year's superstition a try regardless of which side of the "coin" you're on (pun 1,000% intended). While there are many to choose from, I just learned about one recently involving a coin and...your front porch?
Southern Indiana Golf Course Ranked 2nd Best in the State by Golf.com
In my opinion, there are not many better ways to spend a spring, summer, or early fall day than playing around of golf. Give me temperatures in the mid-60s to mid-70s, the sun shining, a light breeze, a few friends to play with, along with some beers, and I am in my happy place. Even though I'm not very good and there are times when I want to snap a club over my knee or toss it in a lake, there are those times when I hit a nice, straight drive off the tee, or sink a long putt for par that keeps me coming back. Fortunately for myself and other golfers here in southern Indiana, we have a number of nice courses to choose from. One of which was just named the second-best course in the entire state by one of the game's leading publications.
Brothers across the bridge meet again after years as strangers
EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WEHT) — After decades spent not knowing each other, two brothers who lived across the Ohio Bridge are meeting again. Until last year, the pair had never met one another. One of the brothers made the trip up to Evansville to meet his other relatives for the very first time. Wesley Lackey was […]
3 Local Kentucky Consignment Shops Offering Up Big Deals For The End of the Year
Consignment shops have the best of the best deals. Three local Owensboro consignment shops are hosting their best deals of the season and you're invited!. I love educating people on consignment and thrift shopping. A lot of people don't know the different and they have never actually experienced the magic of consignment shopping. You can make money and clear your closet out all at the same time and then turn around and shop with the money you make. It's like the most genius idea EVER.
After Nearly Five Years in an Evansville Shelter One Lucky Senior Dog Finds Her Happily Ever After
Here is a story that will definitely warm your icy heart!. It Takes a Village No-Kill Rescue has been serving the Evansville area since 2010, and since opening in 2010 has a second location in Chrisney, Indiana as well. Since beginning to serve the homeless animal population in 2010 It Takes a Village has helped more than 8,200 animals. Their mission is they won't stop until all paws have a home. The story of their longest resident, Gemma goes to show It Takes a Village's commitment to that motto.
14news.com
Update: Dog rescued from Evansville home ‘doing well’
EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - Multiple businesses and homes in the Tri-State have been dealing with busted water lines, thanks to the severe cold weather. A home on Linwood Avenue in Evansville is no different. What is different, however, is the occupant. Marie Dunn used to live in the home. She...
Irish pub planned to open on Main Street next Fall
EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WEHT) — Come next Fall, chances are you’ll be able to visit a brand new Irish Pub on Evansville’s Main Street. Joshua Pietrowski announced on social media that he will be opening “Hartigan’s Irish Pub”, which will sit next to Peephole Bar & Grill in the Strouse’s building. “Our plan is to forego […]
wevv.com
Scams target Kentucky Motorists
A series of scams have targeted Kentucky motor vehicle registration customers in Mclean county. According to the Mclean County Clerk's office, the scams are offering to pay registration for the customer entirely, or offering steep discounts. The only legitimate methods for registering a vehicle are in person, by mail or...
Don’t Worry this Evansville Restaurant isn’t Closed Just Taking a Holiday Break and Will Re-Open in January
If you wanted to get a delicious pie but noticed a locked door, no worries they'll be open soon!. The holiday season is here, and we're all just a tad busier than normal. This time of year many businesses are extremely busy with the hustle and bustle of the holiday season, one local business has decided to take a well-deserved break for the holidays but will be returning in January.
