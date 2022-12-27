Read full article on original website
Joe Cocker’s Mad Dog Ranch for sale
Want to live like a rockstar? Then look no further than the Mad Dog Ranch in Crawford, which is about 117 miles north of Telluride. Nestled in the heart of the North Fork Valley in southwestern Colorado, Mad Dog Ranch is a true masterpiece artfully created by its previous owner and late rock legend Joe Cocker. An inspired 15,873-square-foot English estate on 316 acres, the home, which was built in 1994, enjoys unmatched peace and privacy, as well as stunning vistas of Needle Rock, Landsend Peak and the surrounding West Elk Mountains from its own private box canyon paradise. Undoubtedly the most luxurious retreat in the state of Colorado, the home itself is absolute perfection. Warm and inviting, yet exquisitely elegant, award-winning architect John D. Kelley achieved perfection when he harmoniously introduced old-world style to modern mountain living.
Year in review
The year 2022 began with a fervent hope that the COVID-19 pandemic, then nearly two years on, would soon ebb. The desire to return to something approaching “normal” was shared by all who call Telluride home. But in January, we were in the midst of yet another spike in cases, this time by a pernicious variant known as omicron.
Mountain Village Winter Market starts in January
The Town of Mountain Village announced Thursday the addition of the Mountain Village Winter Market to this winter’s schedule of events. The inaugural market will run each Friday in January 2023 (Jan. 6, 13, 20 and 27) from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. in Conference Center Plaza. “After more...
Telluride Foundation
Telluride Foundation announces Community Grants
The Telluride Foundation announced Thursday its annual Community Grants, awarding a total of $1 million to 75 regional nonprofits. These grants will be distributed to. organizations working every day to improve the quality of life in the communities of Nucla/Naturita, Norwood, Telluride, Rico, Ridgway, Ouray and everywhere in between. The...
Allred's Restaurant is hiring! Want to join the team at
Want to join the team at Allred’s Restaurant in Telluride?. We have full-time winter openings and immediate part time openings for the following positions:. Upscale dining experience required for Captain/Bartender applicants. Must have housing and a minimum of two days of availability. Please apply at tellurideskiresort.com/careers for full details...
Efforts to save Gunnison sage-grouse continue
In the days of the Wild West, the Gunnison sage-grouse roamed free. The birds were so abundant that they were nicknamed “prairie chickens.” Today, some of the environmentalists fighting to protect their dwindling populations have never set eyes on the now-elusive grouse. Historically, the bird’s habitat spanned across...
Winter weather continues
Big snows are not over, the National Weather Service warned Friday. Translation for drivers: take extra care on local roads. “Periods of heavy snow are expected for the mountains and some adjacent valleys mainly Friday through Monday, though snow will not be continuous,” the weather service’s Grand Junction office advised. “Be prepared for rapidly changing winter driving conditions as slick, snow-packed roads and reduced visibilities are expected.”
