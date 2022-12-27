Read full article on original website
Cheyenne Police: Shots Fired Incident Grew Out Of Rental Dispute
Cheyenne Police say an incident on Thursday in which shots were fired and a woman was arrested apparently grew out of a dispute between a property owner and a tenant. That's according to a news release from the CPD. Police spokeswoman Alex Farkas says police were called to the 1400...
Cheyenne Man Dies In Fire While Trying To Thaw Frozen Pipes
Laramie County Fire District#1 and the Laramie County Sheriff's Office say an elderly Laramie County man died on Friday in a Mitchell Court house fire that apparently started as he was trying to thaw water lines underneath the house. Mitchell Court is located just off East Allison Road, just south...
Firefighters Called Out To Battle Blaze Near East Allison Road
Details are still somewhat sketchy on a residential fire that was reported late Friday afternoon in the 800 block of Mitchell Court near East Allison Road. The Laramie County Sheriff's Office posted the following on it's Facebook page around 4 p.m. The Laramie County Sheriff’s Department and Cheyenne Police Department...
Join Laramie’s 26th Annual A-1 Safe Ride Safe Tow Home
End 2022 safely and celebrate New Year's Eve responsibly. The annual A-1 Safe Ride Safe Tow Home will be back for its 26th year. To avoid drunk drivers, and for you to still have the best time at your New Year's parties, A-1 Recovery and Towing is offering to pick you up and take you anywhere you need to go. You don't even have to drive and if you do, they will gladly get you and your car home safely FOR FREE.
BREAKING: Structure Fire on E. Allison Rd. in Cheyenne
The Laramie County Sheriff's Department is currently assisting the Laramie County Fire District #1 with a residential structure fire on the 800 block of Mitchell Ct. near E. Allison Rd. in Cheyenne, Wyoming. According to the Sheriff's Department, E Allison Rd is closed from the 300 blocks to S Ave...
Cheyenne Police Stop Legen-dairy Cattle Escape In Town
Cheyenne Police recently had to roundup five escapees who were spotted on the loose in downtown Cheyenne. The renegades were spotted on Dell Range early Monday, and that's no bull, according to a post on the CPD Facebook page:. Early this morning, it was reported that five suspicious subjects were...
Brian Kozak To Be Sworn In As Laramie County Sheriff On January 3
Laramie County Sheriff-elect Brian Kozak will be sworn into office on Jan. 3 at 8 a.m. according to an email he sent to local media on Tuesday morning. Kozak, who served as Cheyenne Police Chief for a decade, was elected to serve as Sheriff in November as a Republican, will replace long-time Laramie County Sheriff Danny Glick, who did not run for re-election in 2022.
Eggs Frying Your Budget? Where to Find Cheap Eggs in Cheyenne.
Winter is the time of year when I use eggs the most. I'll usually go through two dozen eggs a week by the end of January between baking cookies, frying up New Year's Day pancakes, and throwing together a plate of Deviled Eggs. This year, my wallet wasn't too pleased...
SE Wyoming Mountains Could Get 18 Inches Of Snow, 55 MPH Winds
The Cheyenne Office of the National Weather Service says the Sierra Madre and Snowy Range Mountains could get up to 18 inches of snow and 55 mph winds this weekend. December 29th Morning Update: A Pacific storm system will slowly move towards the Rocky Mountain Region late this week and through this weekend. This has the potential to set up a long duration winter weather event for the mountains and locally strong gusty winds for the wind prone areas of southeast Wyoming. Please check weather.gov/cys/ for additional updates Friday through this weekend.
Snow May Cause Travel Impacts This Weekend In SE Wyoming
The Cheyenne Office of the National Weather Service says travel could be impacted this weekend by a cold front that is expected to bring snow to the area,. Here's a look at the weather across southeast Wyoming and Nebraska Panhandle through the rest of the week, into the beginning of the new year. Fairly nice Thursday and Friday, though breezy. Could see strong winds in the wind prone areas of southeast Wyoming Thursday night into Friday, that could impact travel for light load semis and high profile vehicles. Changes coming this weekend as a cold front moves in from the west and southwest. The cold front moves into our western areas (Rawlins/Laramie) Saturday afternoon, with snow developing behind the front. Snow spreads east Saturday evening that may impact some folk's New Years Eve plans. Fairly widespread snow for New Years Day into Monday, before snow begins to ending Monday evening. Keep an eye on the forecast for this weekend, as some guidance is showing significant snow accumulations. Stay tuned!
Cheyenne Lowe’s Helps Meals On Wheels Deliver Christmas Cheer
On Tuesday December 20 the Cheyenne Lowe's Distribution Center in Cheyenne delivered 50 gifts for local Meals on Wheels clients. That's according to a news release from Meals on Wheels. The gift delivery process got underway early this month when Meals on Wheels contacted 50 randomly chosen clients, asking them...
Another Round Of Snow May Hit Southeast Wyoming This Week
Forecasters with the Cheyenne Office of the National Weather Service says another round of winter weather may hit the area on Wednesday and Thursday. That's according to a post on the agency's website:. 7AM 12/26 – Here's a look at the expected weather through the end of 2022! The main...
This Weekend In Laramie: NEW YEAR’S EDITION
2022 felt like it was long and short at the same time. January felt like a lifetime ago, but then when did we even get ourselves to December? We hope that everyone had a great 2022, and here's to a much better 2023!. To celebrate the end of 2022, and...
This Weekend In Laramie: IT’S CHRISTMAS
It's Christmas!!! I would like to take this opportunity to wish everyone a Merry Christmas, and Happy Holiday. Have a great one and remember, to stay safe this Holiday Season. This Weekend's Special Events at the Winter Lights Festival. Come join three of our amazing Downtown businesses at the Winter...
Laramie County Community College Is Offering A Career Course
Are you a current job seeker or a person looking for a promotion within your current company? This course might just be for you!. Laramie County Community College is offering a "WY Serve Excellence In Customer Service" course next week!. Kick off the new year with a self-improvement course, and...
11 Celebrities with Ties to Laramie, Wyoming
We do have a lot of notable alumni from our precious University of Wyoming, but aside from that, Laramie has its fair share of famous people. Whether they were born here, or just visited here, check out these 11 celebrities with ties to Laramie, Wyoming. 11 Celebrities with Ties to...
Statewide Survey Finds Univ. Of Wyoming Provides Strong Education
In new survey results, it shows that a large majority of Wyoming residents believe the University of Wyoming provides strong undergraduate education and is an appealing place for Wyoming students to attend college, that is according to a release by the university. The study found that most Wyomingites say UW...
Wyoming Republican Lawmaker Comments On Santos, Trump Cards
A Republican lawmaker from Cheyenne has taken to twitter to offer his comments on an embattled New York congressman elect as well as the Donald Trump digital trading card line recently announced by the 45th president. Rep-elect George Santos has been under fire for allegedly making several false claims, including...
Here’s How To Watch The Wyoming Vs. Ohio Game Tomorrow
Sadly, the Wyoming vs. Ohio game for the Arizona Bowl tomorrow will not be televised, but fret not. Here's how you can still watch the game and support our cowboys take on the Ohio Bobcats. Wyoming vs. Ohio. Friday, December 30. Kickoff at 2:30 PM. How to stream the game?
