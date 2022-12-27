The Cheyenne Office of the National Weather Service says travel could be impacted this weekend by a cold front that is expected to bring snow to the area,. Here's a look at the weather across southeast Wyoming and Nebraska Panhandle through the rest of the week, into the beginning of the new year. Fairly nice Thursday and Friday, though breezy. Could see strong winds in the wind prone areas of southeast Wyoming Thursday night into Friday, that could impact travel for light load semis and high profile vehicles. Changes coming this weekend as a cold front moves in from the west and southwest. The cold front moves into our western areas (Rawlins/Laramie) Saturday afternoon, with snow developing behind the front. Snow spreads east Saturday evening that may impact some folk's New Years Eve plans. Fairly widespread snow for New Years Day into Monday, before snow begins to ending Monday evening. Keep an eye on the forecast for this weekend, as some guidance is showing significant snow accumulations. Stay tuned!

CHEYENNE, WY ・ 3 DAYS AGO