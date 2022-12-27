Read full article on original website
Couple Saves This Puppy From A Garbage Bag | The Dodo Running Back To Rescue
Puppy found eating from a garbage bag travels across the continent to meet his new parents ✈️. Keep up with Brady and Alex’s incredible rescue adventures on Instagram: thedo.do/bradyoliveira & https://thedo.do/alexblumberg, and TikTok: thedo.do/bradyoliveiratiktok & https://thedo.do/Alexblumberg. Special thanks to K9 Advocates Manitoba: https://thedo.do/k9advocatesmanitoba & https://thedo.do/K9AdvocatesManitoba, Baja Safe: https://thedo.do/bajasafe, and Pet Los Cabos: https://thedo.do/petloscabos.
Spicy Cat Mama Won't Let Rescuers Touch Her Babies | The Dodo
Feral mama cat is so protective of her babies, her rescuers have to use kitchen utensils to help her care for them! 😹. For updates on Mama C and other rescues, follow Cats of San Bernardino on Facebook: https://thedo.do/catssanbernardino & Instagram: https://thedo.do/catsofsanbernardino. You can support Cats of San Bernardino by donating here: https://thedo.do/catsDonate.
Orphaned Skunk Follows Woman Home | The Dodo
Orphaned skunk follows woman home — 5 years later she still comes to visit for cheese puffs 🧡. Tweet with us on Twitter: https://thedo.do/2Jast1M. Take a peek at our Snapchat: http://thedo.do/2gkVhsz. Love our Instagram: http://thedo.do/2agAEce. Like us on Facebook: http://thedo.do/1dJ9lmn. Read more on our site: http://thedo.do/KWDoNt. For the love...
Tragic final texts from nurse who froze to death in her car reveal she thought emergency crews ‘didn’t care’
THE nurse who was found dead in her car in the Buffalo snowstorm revealed in her final text messages that she thought emergency crews "didn't care." Anndel Taylor's body was found in a snow-covered car on Christmas Eve, about 30 hours after she initially got stuck in the historic snowstorm.
Dog Who 'Froze' in -35 Degree Wind Forced To Be Rescued by Owner
A dog struggling in the extreme weather that recently hit America has gone viral on TikTok.
Rod Stewart Poses with Wife Penny and Six of His Children in Rare Holiday Family Photo
Rod Stewart celebrated the special holiday with six of his eight children Rod Stewart is cherishing family time with his wife and kids during the holiday season. On Wednesday, the 77-year-old musician shared a rare family photo on his Instagram Story where he posed with wife Penny Lancaster and six of his eight kids in front of a giant, lit-up Christmas tree. Adding a "family time" sticker to the post, Stewart stood happily with sons Aidan, 11, and Alastair, 17, who he shares with Lancaster, as well as adult children Renee, 30,...
Restaurant Manager Fires Entire Staff Over Group Text Message 3 Days Before Christmas
It's the most wonderful time of the year… unless you get fired. In that case, it's definitely not the best time of year. A restaurant worker shared a group text message showing how she and her colleagues had been let go three days before Christmas.
