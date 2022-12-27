ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Iowa State

Spicy Cat Mama Won't Let Rescuers Touch Her Babies | The Dodo

Feral mama cat is so protective of her babies, her rescuers have to use kitchen utensils to help her care for them! 😹. For updates on Mama C and other rescues, follow Cats of San Bernardino on Facebook: https://thedo.do/catssanbernardino & Instagram: https://thedo.do/catsofsanbernardino. You can support Cats of San Bernardino by donating here: https://thedo.do/catsDonate.
SAN BERNARDINO, CA
Couple Saves This Puppy From A Garbage Bag | The Dodo Running Back To Rescue

Puppy found eating from a garbage bag travels across the continent to meet his new parents ✈️. Keep up with Brady and Alex’s incredible rescue adventures on Instagram: thedo.do/bradyoliveira & https://thedo.do/alexblumberg, and TikTok: thedo.do/bradyoliveiratiktok & https://thedo.do/Alexblumberg. Special thanks to K9 Advocates Manitoba: https://thedo.do/k9advocatesmanitoba & https://thedo.do/K9AdvocatesManitoba, Baja Safe: https://thedo.do/bajasafe, and Pet Los Cabos: https://thedo.do/petloscabos.

