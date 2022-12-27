Read full article on original website
Related
kjas.com
UPDATED - Father hospitalized and son arrested after Friday night shooting
Jasper Police say a father is hospitalized and his son is under arrest following a Friday night shooting. Captain Mike Poindexter says it occurred shortly after 8:00 at Pioneer Crossing, which is a new apartment complex on South Bowie Street. According to Poindexter, officers responded to a report of shots...
kjas.com
Only minor injuries in Kirbyville auto crash
Fortunately, only minor injuries resulted from a two vehicle accident that occurred shortly before 10:00 on Friday morning at a major intersection in Kirbyville. Police and other emergency crews were dispatched to the intersection of US Highway 96 and Farm to Market road 263 when it was reported that a small station wagon and a pick up truck had collided.
fox4beaumont.com
UPDATE: Auto-pedestrian fatality on College Street, victim identified
BEAUMONT — Justin Stanford has been identified as the victim of an auto-pedestrian crash Thursday night. Stanford attempted to cross College street and was struck by a Dodge Challenger. Stanford died as a result of the impact. Original Reporting:. The Beaumont Police Department is investigating an auto-pedestrian fatality in...
Beaumont man charged with murder after Friday morning 'disturbance' ends in deadly stabbing
BEAUMONT, Texas — A Beaumont man is charged with murder after a disturbance led to a stabbing and ended with the death of a 41-year-old man. The deadly stabbing happened early Friday, December 30, 2022 morning. Beaumont Police responded to the 1600 block of East Lucas Drive after receiving a call about a disturbance between two men, according to a Beaumont Police Department release.
Owner of popular Beaumont food truck searching for answers after her business was burglarized twice
BEAUMONT, Texas — A Beaumont food truck owner is sending a warning out after her business was broken into twice in one week. Vania Castelan owns Beaumont's beloved snow cone and Mexican treat stand 'Mabel's', which is located right off Concord Road. She says thieves set fire to her...
kogt.com
House Fire Hwy. 87 North
Around 1am on December 30 the Orange County Emergency Services District #3 received a call of a home on fire in the 8000 of Hwy. 87 North. Firefighters arrived to flames coming from the structure. Assistance was provided by OCESD 4 and the Orange Fire Dept. No one was found...
kjas.com
Routine traffic stop results in late evening arrest in Newton County
On Friday, December 30, 2022, at 11:15 p.m., Newton County Precinct 1 Constable Colton Havard was patrolling the area of County Road 4000 & 4101, south of Trout Creek, when he conducted a traffic stop on a GMC SUV for several traffic violations. Havard said a search of the suspect's...
kjas.com
Report of trespasser turns into recovery of stolen RV
The Jasper County Sheriff’s Department has announced that what began as a report of a trespasser turned into the recovery of a stolen recreational vehicle. According to a statement from the department, deputies responded on Wednesday to the 4000 block of Farm to Market Road 1131 in Evadale where it was reported that 60-year-old Douglas Costlow, of Evadale, was trespassing. Additionally, the complainant wanted two travel trailers and two vehicles belonging to Costlow to be removed.
KFDM-TV
UPDATE: Beaumont police arrest murder suspect accusing of stabbing man during argument
BEAUMONT — Beaumont police have arrested a man on murder charges following a stabbing death. Investigators identify the suspect as Brien Cassimere, 38, of Beaumont. Judge Raquel West set bond at $750,000. The victim is Jeremy Fuselier, 41. He was taken by ambulance to CHRISTUS St. Elizabeth Hospital where...
Family asking for help in finding missing Beaumont mother who was last seen December 9
BEAUMONT, Texas — A worried family is desperate for help as they search day and night for a 56-year-old Beaumont woman who has not been seen since early December. Laura Gutierrez’s family has not seen or heard from her since December 9, 2022. Her daughter, Julia Salazar, took to Facebook stating Gutierrez left her wallet and keys at a friend’s house on Avenue B in Beaumont.
Two people shot while walking down street in Beaumont neighborhood
BEAUMONT, Texas — Beaumont Police are investigating after two people were shot in the south side of Beaumont Wednesday afternoon. It happened at the intersection of Brandon Avenue and Nolan Street. Beaumont Police Officer Haley Morrow tells 12News one of the two people shot is in critical condition. The...
Authorities looking for 2 people of interest after Christmas Eve theft at Dollar General
UPDATE: Subjects have been identified. No further information is available at this time. POLK COUNTY, Texas (KETK) – Authorities are looking for two people of interest in connection to a theft reported at the Dollar General in Goodrich. The theft happened at the Dollar General on Loop 393 on Christmas Eve, authorities said. They posted […]
kjas.com
Resident finds damaged shop building
The Jasper County Sheriff’s Department is investigating after someone returned on Wednesday from an out-of-town Christmas trip to find damage to their shop building. It happened at 451 Daily Street in the Shady Acres Sub-Division just southwest of Jasper, and is believed to have occurred between Thursday, December 22nd and Wednesday, December 28th.
Woman dies in early Friday morning trailer fire in Silsbee, investigation underway
SILSBEE, Texas — Investigators are working to figure out what caused to a fire that lead to the death of a woman in Silsbee. It happened early Friday, December 23, 2022 morning. Emergency crews from Silsbee Fire and Rescue and deputies from the Hardin County Sheriff's office responded to the 6800 block of FM 92.
Crime Stoppers urging parents, students to take advantage of programs keep Southeast Texas campuses safe
BEAUMONT, Texas — Leaving a tip to Crime Stoppers of Southeast Texas can take a matter of seconds and could save a child’s life. Crime Stoppers is asking parents and students to take advantage of campus programs that are available in Hardin County, Orange County and Jefferson County. Administrators said the programs are available in 99% of Southeast Texas schools.
kjas.com
Beaumont Police developing murder case against man in killing of girlfriend
Beaumont Police were working over the Christmas weekend in developing a murder case against a man who they say has confessed to killing his girlfriend, and dumping her body in a rural area on the city’s north end. It began in early November when 39-year-old Marilu Lopez-Berrios went missing,...
KFDM-TV
A rekindled house fire brings Orange County Emergency Services back on scene
ORANGE — A house fire was reported around 10 Wednesday morning in the 4100 block of Byron Road in Orange County. Flames rekindled from a fire Tuesday evening and spread to the carport. Neighbors tell KFDM that two people were inside the home Tuesday when the fire began and...
'His family loves him': Police searching for missing man last seen December 11 in Beaumont's South End
BEAUMONT, Texas — The Beaumont Police Department and an area family are asking for the public's help in finding a 42-year-old missing man. Zaqon Kameyon Johnson family has not seen or heard from him since Sunday, December 11, 2022. He was last seen near the 2900 block of South 8th Street in Beaumont's South End, according to a Beaumont Police Department release.
newtoncountynews.net
Sheriff Asking for Anyone That Has Seen Larkin to Call
Joshua Ian Larkin is still missing, and we are actively investigating his whereabouts. We are investigating his actions and movements prior to him being reported as missing. We are looking to talk to any individuals who may have encountered Mr. Larkin in the days prior to him being missing. We are asking for anyone who maybe have seen Mr. Larkin on or before Thursday, November 18th in around the Jasper, Kirbyville, and Newton areas to contact the Newton County Sheriff’s Office (409)379-3636 or 3637. We have placed additional photographs on our Facebook Page and provided them to the local media. Mr. Larkin who is a W/M, Ht. 6’0, weighs about 180 pounds, and is 38 years of age with short brown hair.
'We will miss our customers': Owners of James & Jon BBQ will no longer operate food truck
BEAUMONT, Texas — The owners of James and Jon BBQ took to Facebook Friday announcing they will no longer operate their food truck. "Beaumont, we are sad to make the announcement that we will not be operating our food truck anymore," the owners said in a Facebook post. The...
Comments / 0