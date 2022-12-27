ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Are you bored yet? Five great TV shows to binge, from Bad Sisters to the Good Wife

 4 days ago
Royle Family Christmas Special.

You could be forgiven for feeling snowed under by the sheer amount of television in 2022. But if you find yourself with a spare few hours, or a strong desire for a duvet day plus box set, here are some festive specials, hidden gems and smash hits from the past year that are worthy of your time.

The BBC has more than its share of Christmas comedy staples, from The Vicar of Dibley to Gavin & Stacey, which makes it all the more strange that these days, it simply sticks to churning out a new episode of Mrs Brown’s Boys. The Royle Family’s Christmas episodes, though, are always at the top of the tree. They are festive comedy perfection, exploring such vital matters as when to eat Christmas dinner and whether vegetarian guests can just take the turkey out of a turkey sandwich.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0YxZfC_0jvjVNMU00
Sharon Horgan, Eve Hewson, Eva Birthistle and Sarah Greene in Bad Sisters. Photograph: Natalie Seery/Apple TV+

The best way to watch Sharon Horgan’s moreish comedy-thriller, about a dead abusive husband and the many ways in which a family of sisters have contrived to bump him off, might just be to gobble it all up in one or two sittings. The pace is quick and the tone as fun as it is grim. Thankfully, Apple has announced that a second series is on the cards.

This subtle comedy-drama, about three adults on the autistic spectrum who share a flat in California, flew under the radar when it came out early in 2022. That’s a shame, because it is a gorgeous, nuanced portrait of neurodivergence that pokes holes in any preconceived notions. It was unjustly cancelled after one season, though, so don’t get too attached.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2LMk50_0jvjVNMU00
Julianna Margulies in The Good Wife. Photograph: CBS

Channel 4 has a stash of some of the best box sets on the internet for free, if you can endure a few ads. There’s Weeds, Frasier, Cheers, Shameless and all of ER, which is so long that it might see you through to Christmas 2023. Settle in, though, for all seven seasons of The Good Wife, one of the best legal dramas of all time, which perfectly balances wry humour and high drama. Stick with the first two seasons, which are perfectly decent; by season three, it soars.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2WjDvo_0jvjVNMU00
Barclay (Geoff McGivern), Alison (Charlotte Ritchie), Julian (Simon Farnaby) in Ghosts. Photograph: Robbie Gray/BBC/Monumental Television

This pitch-perfect comedy from the Horrible Histories crew, about the owner of a haunted house who can see and communicate with all of the spirits who have lived there before her, doesn’t always get the credit it deserves. It quietly gets on with being brilliant and doesn’t shout about it. All four series (and two Christmas specials) are on iPlayer, and it works as great family entertainment, full of multilayered jokes that cater to kids, who will love the silliness, and adults, who might get some of the more mature references, too.

