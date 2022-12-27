ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
SheKnows

Nordstrom Rack’s Flash Designer Bag Sale Has Can’t-Miss Deals On Kate Spade, Marc Jacobs, & More — Over 70% Off

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, SheKnows may receive an affiliate commission. Whether you value stylish colors to coordinate your outfits or intense organization above all else, your accessories need to complement that. From sunglasses to sandals, we’re getting ready for our warmer weather ensembles. However, along with shopping for summertime accessories, it’s just as important to find accessories that can work all year long — especially with handbags. Who doesn’t love a good, sturdy, stylish handbag? They carry everything we need and look amazing doing so. And if you’re in the market...
goodmorningamerica.com

Shop 22 picks from Nordstrom's end-of-year sale

If you're anything like us, you've been eyeing all of the after-Christmas sales in search of the best deals to snag before the season ends. And Nordstrom, for example, is one of the many retailers offering discounts across multiple brands and categories we love. Right now, save up to 60%...
In Style

Nordstrom Just Extended the Holiday Season With Its Half Yearly Sale, and These Are the 30 Must-Have Deals

If you’ve ever ventured out to make a return the day after Christmas, you know what an ordeal it is. On top of size swaps, there are many newly-acquired gift cards and crisp bills that are ready for some post-holiday purchases. Many of our favorite retailers are offering blowout year-end deals, and lucky for us, Nordstrom’s Half Yearly Sale is one of them.
Us Weekly

Jennifer Aniston’s New Balance Sneakers Are on Sale Now at Amazon

Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships so we may receive compensation for some links to products and services. The One With All the Sneakers! We love matching with our Friends — especially when that friend is none other than Jennifer Aniston. ‘Tis the season to binge-watch the Thanksgiving episodes of Friends and then recreate the actress’ […]
People

Shoppers Get Tons of Compliments in This Plaid Shacket That's 'Great for Layering,' and It's on Sale at Amazon

There are 25 colors to choose from On those days when the temperature isn't quite low enough for a parka, but it's too chilly to just throw on a sweater, getting dressed can be somewhat of a challenge.  Enter: the shacket, a shirt-jacket combo designed for that in-between weather, as it's lightweight, yet still majorly cozy and warm, and "great for layering." And at Amazon, the Prettygarden Plaid Shacket has become a popular pick among shoppers, thanks to its design and comfortable fit. Plus, right now, you can...
Parade

This Lounge Set With Unexpectedly “Soft Fabric” Is on Sale for Under $52

The time has almost come to surrender to hibernation season. Try as you might, the weather is about to get too cold to talk about in many parts of the U.S. Here at Parade.com, we're all about sharing products we love with our audience. When you make a purchase on an item seen on this page, we may earn a commission, however, all picks are independently chosen unless otherwise mentioned.
TODAY.com

Nordstrom's Half-Yearly Sale is here and it has up to 70% off fashion, beauty, more

Can you believe the new year is less than a week away? Before popping the bubbly, Nordstrom is giving you an added way to celebrate another trip around the sun — with its Half-Yearly Sale! The retailer is helping shoppers ring in 2023 with steep discounts on tens of thousands of items across every category.
Vogue Magazine

Chloé Boots, Khaite Handbags, Loewe Sweaters—Saks Fifth Avenue’s Designer Sale Is Hard to Resist

All products featured on Vogue are independently selected by our editors. However, we may earn affiliate revenue on this article and commission when you buy something. While there’s so much to look forward to this time of the year, The Saks Fifth Avenue sale always tops our list. It’s a rare moment that gives us the opportunity to secure expertly crafted designer clothing and accessories at a fraction of the price.
ETOnline.com

Coach's Shearling Collection of Handbags, Boots, and Jackets Is On Sale to Keep You Cozy All Winter

Winter is finally here, which means we're adding an extra dose of soft, fuzzy warmth to our wardrobes. With the help of Coach, we're keeping the chill at bay without sacrificing style. Coach revamped its cult-favorites with a plush new shearling collection, including the brand's signature handbags. From shoulder bags and totes to furry coats, clogs, and even bucket hats, the shearling styles arrived just in time for the winter and are now up to 50% off during the Coach Holiday Sale.
AL.com

We Made Too Much Sale: Lululemon bags on sale this week (12/22/22)

Lululemon is continuing to offer discounts on an array of its products as part of its on-going We Made Too Much Sale. When shopping this sale, customers can find deals on Lululemon’s iconic bags, shorts, shirts, hoodies, accessories and more. There are usually only a limited selection of bags...
