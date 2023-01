Pitt is facing UCLA in the Sun Bowl today. Here’s the latest from the game. Pitt got the ball to open the game and Nick Patti led the team onto the field as the starting quarterback for the first time since the Peach Bowl last December. After a miscue led to a delay of game penalty on first down, Patti showed his mobility with a 42-yard run into UCLA territory. A series of short passes kept the Panthers moving, but once they got inside the 10, things stalled. Patti was nearly intercepted on a pass to Jared Wayne on first-and-goal and then lost a yard on a quarterback keeper on second down. Patti scrambled on third down but was stopped short, leaving Ben Sauls to score the first points of the game on a 22-yard field goal.

1 DAY AGO