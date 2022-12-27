ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Los Angeles, CA

Elijah Paige could be USC's Day 1 starter on the offensive line next season

By Donovan James
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1z39Xt_0jvjUZob00

Rated the nation’s No. 237 overall prospect and No. 24 offensive tackle, Elijah Paige accumulated more than 30 scholarship offers during the recruiting process. The Pinnacle High School (Phoenix) prospect de-committed from Notre Dame and picked USC in October.

The offers Paige received included Notre Dame, Auburn, Miami, Michigan, Michigan State, Nebraska, Oregon, Penn State, Stanford, Tennessee, Utah, Washington and Wisconsin.

Paige has also been on the recruiting trail for the Trojans. Paige plays at Pinnacle High School with the TE1 in the 2023 class, Duce Robinson.

“I will definitely be recruiting Duce (Robinson),” Paige said. “We need him in this class. We are going to do great things and I’d love for him to contribute and be a part of that. I am definitely excited to recruit him.”

The Trojans also have offensive line commitments from Ventura (Calif.) offensive tackle Tobias Raymond, interior linemen Amos Talalele of Santa Clara (Calif.), Sacramento (Calif.) Grant Union’s Alani Noa, and Burien (Wash.) Kennedy Catholic’s Micah Banuelos.

Paige is the highest rated linemen of them all, and clearly the most talented. Paige could be a Day 1 starter after spring ball, especially with the departure of All-Pac-12 starters Andrew Voorhees and Brett Neilon.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Larry Brown Sports

Dorian Thompson-Robinson headbutts opponent after pregame scuffle

Dorian Thompson-Robinson played in the final game of his collegiate career on Friday, and the UCLA quarterback decided to embrace the villain role for the occasion. Thompson-Robinson gave UCLA an early lead over Pitt in the Sun Bowl with an 11-yard touchdown pass to Logan Loya. After the play, DTR ran up to Pitt defensive... The post Dorian Thompson-Robinson headbutts opponent after pregame scuffle appeared first on Larry Brown Sports.
LOS ANGELES, CA
FOX Sports

Gueye leads Washington State against No. 11 UCLA after 22-point game

UCLA Bruins (11-2, 2-0 Pac-12) at Washington State Cougars (5-8, 0-2 Pac-12) Pullman, Washington; Friday, 11 p.m. EST. BOTTOM LINE: Washington State faces the No. 11 UCLA Bruins after Mouhamed Gueye scored 22 points in Washington State's 82-73 loss to the Utah State Aggies. The Cougars are 3-1 in home...
LOS ANGELES, CA
travelawaits.com

Traditional B-2 Stealth Bomber Flyover Canceled For Rose Parade And Bowl Game — Here’s Why

It’s a tradition to signify the start of a new year, but the annual flyover at the Rose Parade and Rose Bowl will look a bit different in 2023. The annual Rose Parade and Rose Bowl college football game happen at the beginning of each year in Pasadena, California. One of the most exciting activities is watching the military plane flyovers. In recent years, the Air Force’s prestigious B-2 Stealth bombers performed the exciting flyover, but they are being replaced for the 2023 festivities.
PASADENA, CA
Alina Andras

4 Amazing Steakhouses in California

Photo byPhoto by Loija Nguyen on UnsplashonUnsplash. If you live in California and you like going out with your loved ones from time to time, here is a list of four amazing steakhouses in California that are well-known for serving absolutely delicious food, every day of the week, and that are great options for both a casual meal with friends as well as celebrating a special occasion.
CALIFORNIA STATE
KTLA

Magnitude 4.2 earthquake felt across Southern California

The year may be nearly done, but Mother Nature wasn’t finished shaking Southern California. A magnitude 4.2 temblor, the largest in a series of quakes, struck the region in the early hours of New Year’s Eve. The United States Geological Survey said the largest earthquake struck at 4:12 a.m. about 10 miles north of Borrego […]
LOS ANGELES, CA
Alina Andras

4 Great Pizza Places in California

Photo byPhoto by Zaria Wright on UnsplashonUnsplash. If you live in California and you are looking for new restaurants to try, here is a list of four amazing pizza places in California that are well-known for serving absolutely delicious food, every day of the week.
CALIFORNIA STATE
2urbangirls.com

Authorities ID security guard killed at USC off-campus housing complex

LOS ANGELES – The security guard who was fatally shot at a private student housing complex near USC was identified Friday. The shooting was reported just before 12:47 a.m. Wednesday at the Lorenzo complex at 23rd and Flower streets, about a half-mile from the main USC campus. Upon their arrival, Los Angeles Police Department officers found the guard suffering from gunshot wounds, Officer Rosario Cervantes told City News Service.
CBS LA

Security guard fatally shot near USC

A security guard working at an apartment building near the University of Southern California campus was shot and killed around 12:30 a.m. Wednesday.The victim was identified by the Los Angeles County Coroner's Office on Friday as 41-year-old Jave Garanganao. "It's really sad to come here and see this, to know that this man was doing his job," said acquaintance Quyvonne Perry. Officers detained an armed person of interest near the building, located near Flower and West 23rd Streets, according to the LAPD. Police found 31-year-old Alexader Crawford sleeping in the parking area near the lobby area of the building. He was arrested...
LOS ANGELES, CA
foxla.com

Rams owner purchases Westfield's Village in Woodland Hills for $325 million

LOS ANGELES - Los Angeles Rams owner Stan Kroenke has purchased Westfield's The Village shopping center in Woodland Hills for $325 million. Unibail-Rodamco-Westfield announced that the sale had been completed to the Kroenke Organization. The Village is an outdoor shopping and dinning area in the San Fernando Valley. It is...
LOS ANGELES, CA
iheart.com

DETAILS: Mario To Host The 134th Annual Rose Parade on January 2nd!

Exciting news! Mario has been tapped to host the 134th annual Rose Parade in Pasadena on January 2nd, 2023! That parade takes place the morning before the Rose Bowl for 134 years now. Mario will host with the hilarious Ana Gasteyer live on NBC starting at 11am ET. This will be the 96th year that NBC has broadcasted the parade with them first airing it live on radio in 1927 and starting on television in 1954. Pretty cool piece of history Mario is apart of! Be sure to check it out nice and early on Monday!
PASADENA, CA
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

USA TODAY Sports Media Group

196K+
Followers
249K+
Post
83M+
Views
ABOUT

USA TODAY Sports Media Group serves fans passionate about the NFL, NBA, NCAA, MMA and so much more. From expert insights and analysis to the latest team and player news and pop-culture moments, SMG provides trending and top-tier content that fans want.

 https://www.usatoday.com/sports

Comments / 0

Community Policy