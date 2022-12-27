After a five-year career in college football, Tennessee quarterback Hendon Hooker is officially a bowl-game winner. Despite not playing in the 2022 Capital One Orange Bowl, the two-year Tennessee quarterback and Volunteer leader still had a big part to play in Tennessee’s 31-14 win over No. 7 Clemson on Friday night in the bowl game. Hooker led Tennessee to a 9-2 record through the first 11 games while collecting 32 touchdowns before going down with an injury in the penultimate game of the regular season.

KNOXVILLE, TN ・ 11 HOURS AGO