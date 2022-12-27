Read full article on original website
rockytopinsider.com
Four Quick Takeaways: Tennessee Holds Off Clemson To Win Orange Bowl
Tennessee (11-2, 6-2 SEC) capped off its renaissance 2022 season with a convincing, 31-14, win over Clemson (11-3, 9-0 ACC) in the Capital One Orange Bowl. The Vols defense took “bend-don’t-break” to a whole new level with their ability to hold Clemson scoreless in scoring opportunities while Joe Milton III and Tennessee’s offense did enough to earn a comfortable victory.
rockytopinsider.com
Orange Bowl Win A Perfect End To 2022, Shows What 2023 Vols Can Be
Tennessee football capped off its best season in over two decades the right way Friday night in Miami. The Vols led start-to-finish as they outplayed No. 7 Clemson on their way to a, 31-14, Orange Bowl victory. It was the last time the 2022 Tennessee football team took the field....
rockytopinsider.com
Tennessee’s Defense, Joe Milton Rise to Occasion in Orange Bowl Win
B.T. Potter trotted onto the field in Hard Rock Stadium to attempt his third field goal of the night. Potter had gotten off to a poor start, missing his first two attempts from 55 and 49 yards, respectively. Potter’s third attempt was from 42 yards out, a distance from which the super-senior could easily convert.
rockytopinsider.com
WATCH: Josh Heupel, Vols Talk Tennessee’s Orange Bowl Victory
Tennessee football knocked off Clemson, 31-14, Friday night in Miami to win the Capital One Orange Bowl. The Vols outplayed the Tigers start-to-finish as Josh Heupel led the Vols to the program’s first 11-win season since 2001. Heupel discussed his program’s ascension from SEC bottom feeder to Orange Bowl...
rockytopinsider.com
Five Critical Moments: Tennessee Bests Clemson In Orange Bowl
Tennessee went to Miami and bested No. 7 Clemson, 31-14, to win the Capital One Orange Bowl. The win gives the Vols’ their first 11-win season since 2001 and caps off a memorable 2022 season. The Vols defense bended but would not break in the first half while Tennessee’s...
rockytopinsider.com
Social Media Reacts to Vols Orange Bowl Win
Tennessee ended a fantastic season in spectacular fashion on Friday night with a 31-14 win over Clemson in the Orange Bowl. The Vols were the better team from start to finish, holding Clemson to one touchdown and just 14 points on 101 total plays. Offensively, Joe Milton III turned in...
rockytopinsider.com
PFF Grades: Tennessee vs Clemson
Tennessee capped off its 2022 season with a bang, rolling No. 7 Clemson, 31-14, in the Capital One Orange Bowl Friday night. Joe Milton III played the best game of his Tennessee career and the Vols’ defense rose to the occasion against the ACC Champions as Tennessee its 11th win on the season.
rockytopinsider.com
Instant Reaction: Tennessee is the 2022 Orange Bowl Champion | RTI Press Pass
The Rocky Top Insider Press Pass podcast is back again as Ric Butler and Jack Foster are breaking down the 2022 Orange Bowl and Tennessee’s 31-14 win over Clemson, live from Miami after the game. The guys discuss Tennessee’s “bend-but-don’t-break” performance on defense, Joe Milton seizing the moment in his second start of the year, the opportunities that arose for players such as Squirrel White, and the postgame scene after the game.
rockytopinsider.com
RTI Game Predictions: Tennessee vs. Clemson
No. 6 Tennessee concludes its 2022 season Friday night against No. 7 Clemson in the Orange Bowl. The Vols are 10-2 and could win 11 games for the first time since 2001 with a win over the Tigers. Each week, the RTI team will provide game predictions for Tennessee’s weekly...
rockytopinsider.com
Hendon Hooker Pens Farewell Message To Vol Nation
It’s been a memorable and heartbreaking season for Tennessee quarterback Hendon Hooker. Hooker led the Vols to their best season in two decades and his play was the reason for it. Hooker dazzled in program defining wins over Florida, LSU and Alabama and played himself into the Heisman Trophy...
rockytopinsider.com
Capital One Orange Bowl – Tennessee vs Clemson: How to Watch, Betting Odds, Key Stats and Info
How to Watch – 2022 Capital One Orange Bowl – No. 6 Tennessee Volunteers (10-2) @ No. 7 Clemson Tigers (11-2) Joe Tessitore (PxP), Greg McElroy (analyst), Katie George (sideline) Online Streaming:. The WatchESPN App or WatchESPN.com. Local Radio: Vol Network (FM 107.7 in Knoxville) Satellite Radio: SiriusXM...
rockytopinsider.com
Tennessee Football Drops Orange Bowl Hype Videos
The final Orange Bowl hype video from Tennessee Football is out and has the internet stirring in the lead-up to game time. The Vols’ social media team dropped the minute-long video on the eve of game day as No. 6 Tennessee will take on No. 7 Clemson Friday night in Miami.
rockytopinsider.com
Hendon Hooker Talks First Bowl Win, Joe Milton’s Success in the Orange Bowl
After a five-year career in college football, Tennessee quarterback Hendon Hooker is officially a bowl-game winner. Despite not playing in the 2022 Capital One Orange Bowl, the two-year Tennessee quarterback and Volunteer leader still had a big part to play in Tennessee’s 31-14 win over No. 7 Clemson on Friday night in the bowl game. Hooker led Tennessee to a 9-2 record through the first 11 games while collecting 32 touchdowns before going down with an injury in the penultimate game of the regular season.
rockytopinsider.com
Vescovi’s Offense, Aidoo’s Defense Propels Tennessee Past Ole Miss
OXFORD, Miss — Santiago Vescovi is the Ole Miss killer and he doesn’t even know it. A year after scoring 12 points in the final four minutes plus overtime to claw Tennessee to a comeback win over Ole Miss, the senior shooting guard did it again. Only, Vescovi doesn’t remember doing it the first time.
rockytopinsider.com
LOOK: Tennessee Honoring Mike Leach in Orange Bowl
After the unfortunate passing of college football legend Mike Leach earlier this month, many college football programs have honored the late coach in many ways during bowl season. Whether it be hoodies, helmet decals, uniform patches, etc., many programs are paying their respects to “The Pirate” for everything he did...
rockytopinsider.com
Heupel Notes Orange Bowl Presents Opportunity in Many Ways for Vols
Tennessee will take the field in Miami’s Hard Rock Stadium on Friday night against Clemson without three key players, as wide receivers Jalin Hyatt, Cedric Tillman ,and linebacker Jeremy Banks have all opted out. Unsurprisingly, all three players have opted out as they prepare for the next stage in...
rockytopinsider.com
Josh Heupel Talks Offensive Coordinator, Tight End Coaching Searches
Despite losing two-year offensive coordinator and tight end’s coach Alex Golesh after the regular season, Tennessee head coach Josh Heupel isn’t too worried about the outlook ahead for his Volunteer offense. Ever since his arrival in Knoxville, the offensive scheme has been Heupel’s project – from the passing...
