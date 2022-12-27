How much does Lincoln Riley care about the Cotton Bowl? Ask Sooners Wire and Oklahoma fans
By Matt Wadleigh
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
4 days ago
Oklahoma football fans have been on the winning side of multiple bowl games in which the Sooners clearly cared about the event, even though the national championship was not up for grabs. That’s the mark of maturity and a healthy culture within the program.
Bob Stoops crushed Nick Saban when OU beat Alabama handily in the 2014 Sugar Bowl. That was the Trevor Knight game for the Sooners.
Stoops led Oklahoma to a win in the 2021 Alamo Bowl after Lincoln Riley left. The Sooners and Caleb Williams wanted to finish their season on the right note, and they did. They could have sulked. They could have complained. Nope. They treated the game seriously and earned a win.
Lincoln Riley was part of a culture win for Oklahoma in the bowl season as well. He coached Oklahoma in three College Football Playoff semifinals from 2017 through 2019, but in 2020, OU fell short of the playoff. Would the Sooners brush off the 2020 Cotton Bowl against Florida, or would they attack the game with passion and fire?
Oklahoma 55, Florida 20. Any questions?
Our friends at Sooners Wire looked back on this game. Relive Lincoln Riley’s previous Cotton Bowl coaching win:
Here’s everything Texas head coach Steve Sarkisian said following the Longhorns’ 27-20 loss to Washington in the Valero Alamo Bowl. [Get Inside Texas Plus until the start of the 2023 season for $10!]. Opening statement. “A couple things I’d like to hit on. One, thank the Alamo Bowl....
The Wolverines are now trailing No. 3 TCU, 7-0, early in the first quarter on Saturday afternoon. Michigan quarterback JJ McCarthy just threw a pick-six to TCU. Prior to that, the Wolverines had a truly bizarre play call on a fourth and goal from the 2-yard line. What was this,...
On Saturday afternoon, Alabama will face Kansas State in the Sugar Bowl. Nick Saban will be without a handful of players who were on this year's roster. Wide receiver JoJo Earle and offensive lineman Amari Knight are just a couple of Alabama players who transferred this December. Saban told reporters...
On paper, No. 1 Georgia vs. No. 4 Ohio State is a mismatch - and the 8.5-point spread in Georgia's favor reflects that. But Urban Meyer has a different perspective on the matchup. In an interview with WBNS, Meyer asserted that he sees the two teams as having equal talent...
Amongst the countless individuals Mike Leach impacted throughout his incredible 61 years of life is a Black single mom from the Mississippi Delta named Shan Suber. Leach ate at WTF, Suber’s seafood and soul restaurant in Starkville, for the first time in 2020, and was wowed by the honey gold chicken wings (extra crispy). The hole-in-the-wall quickly became Leach’s favorite spot in town, and he spread the gospel of Suber’s honey gold sauce, lobster tail, and Dungeness crab every chance he got.
Mississippi State football coach Mike Leach died on Dec. 12, 2022. The coach enjoyed a prolific career at the highest levels. Throughout his career, he was the head coach at Texas Tech, Washington State, and Mississippi State. Article continues below advertisement. Off the field, Mike was married to his wife,...
Texas football offered too little, too late in its 27-20 loss to Washington in the Valero Alamo Bowl at the Alamodome in San Antonio on Thursday night. Here’s what the players said after the bowl game defeat. [Get Inside Texas Plus until the start of the 2023 season for...
Tennessee Vols head coach Josh Heupel hasn’t hired an offensive coordinator yet to replace Alex Golesh (who left to become the new head coach at USF), but he might have given a big hint on Thursday about his plans to fill the opening. Heupel was asked about hiring an...
Oklahoma has beautiful countryside and plenty of uninhabited space, theoretically the ideal habitat for mountain lions (Puma concolor). That, combined with relatively frequent sightings, makes the elusive animal a hot topic of conversation among local residents. But are there mountain lions living in Oklahoma?. The article below explores this question...
Michigan and quarterback J.J. McCarthy are currently hoping to stage a comeback against No. 3 TCU in the College Football Playoff. It's TCU 21, Michigan 9 toward the start of the third quarter on Saturday evening. The girlfriend of the Michigan quarterback was just shown on television. Unsurprisingly, she's gone...
A quarterback has entered the transfer portal for a second time. According to Max Olson of The Athletic, SMU quarterback Tanner Mordecai is in the transfer portal. This comes after he spent the previous two seasons with the Mustangs. Mordecai originally entered the portal following the 2020 season after barely...
The 2022 college football bowl season rolls on with five more games on Friday. Six ranked teams will be in action on Friday, including two top-10 teams that will battle it out in the final game of the night. No. 6 Tennessee and No. 7 Clemson highlight the day with an all-orange matchup in the (fittingly) Orange Bowl.
Last week, five-star wide receiver Johntay Cook II officially signed with Texas. Before he made that decision, his family was contacted by Colorado head coach Deion Sanders. Cook's mother wasted no time shutting down Colorado's interest in him. We can't blame Sanders for pursuing Cook. He's the No. 35 overall...
Florida State is not off to a good start in the Cheez-It Bowl on Thursday night. The Seminoles, who came into this game as the No. 13 team in the country, have already allowed 14 points in just a quarter and a half to a 6-6 Oklahoma Sooners team. They've...
The Tennessee Volunteers left no doubt as to which team was the better one on Friday night inside Hard Rock Stadium as the Vols laid down a 31-14 beatdown of the Clemson Tigers to earn the Orange Bowl win. Dabo Swinney’s gang came in toting the ACC championship trophy as well as an edge in the betting odds, but alas, Rocky Top prevailed.
Just how bad was Jim Harbaugh’s clock management at the end of Michigan’s College Football Playoff semifinal loss to TCU?. So bad that it appears that his dad Jack questioned Jim’s decisions in real time. With the clock ticking down late in the fourth quarter and Michigan...
The Big Ten continued their College Football Playoff struggles on Saturday, as the conference fell to 1-5 since Ohio State won the national championship in 2014. Michigan had a number of mistakes, including costly turnovers, giving up massive plays to TCU, and questionable late-game management. In the end, TCU came...
GLENDALE, Ariz. (AP) — TCU’s defense, built for speed, turned off Michigan’s power in a dominating first half. When the Fiesta Bowl turned into a touchdown party, the Horned Frogs kept the lights on just long enough to earn a chance to play for their first national championship since 1938. TCU returned two interceptions for touchdowns and its defense held on when things got wild in the second half for a 51-45 win over Michigan in the Fiesta Bowl on Saturday night. “Every time we started to get on our heels a little bit defensively, all of a sudden it’d be a three and out,” TCU coach Sonny Dykes said. “We get the ball back on offense, score and put a little distance between us and Michigan.”
USA TODAY Sports Media Group serves fans passionate about the NFL, NBA, NCAA, MMA and so much more. From expert insights and analysis to the latest team and player news and pop-culture moments, SMG provides trending and top-tier content that fans want.
Comments / 1