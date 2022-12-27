ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Norman, OK

How much does Lincoln Riley care about the Cotton Bowl? Ask Sooners Wire and Oklahoma fans

By Matt Wadleigh
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1IFis6_0jvjTwsz00

Oklahoma football fans have been on the winning side of multiple bowl games in which the Sooners clearly cared about the event, even though the national championship was not up for grabs. That’s the mark of maturity and a healthy culture within the program.

Bob Stoops crushed Nick Saban when OU beat Alabama handily in the 2014 Sugar Bowl. That was the Trevor Knight game for the Sooners.

Stoops led Oklahoma to a win in the 2021 Alamo Bowl after Lincoln Riley left. The Sooners and Caleb Williams wanted to finish their season on the right note, and they did. They could have sulked. They could have complained. Nope. They treated the game seriously and earned a win.

Lincoln Riley was part of a culture win for Oklahoma in the bowl season as well. He coached Oklahoma in three College Football Playoff semifinals from 2017 through 2019, but in 2020, OU fell short of the playoff. Would the Sooners brush off the 2020 Cotton Bowl against Florida, or would they attack the game with passion and fire?

Oklahoma 55, Florida 20. Any questions?

Our friends at Sooners Wire looked back on this game. Relive Lincoln Riley’s previous Cotton Bowl coaching win:

(h/t Steven Plaisance of Sooners Wire)

SEC SMACK TALK

SOONERS 17, GATORS 3

FLAT FLORIDA

RATTLER OUTPLAYED TRASK

RATTLER HAD A GREAT NIGHT

RATTLER RUNNING AND THRIVING

GATOR VIEW

SOONERS HAVING FUN

OU DNA

ALEX GRINCH HAD A GOOD TIME, TOO

SOONERS IN FULL FLIGHT

GRINCH GATOR PINCH

MULLEN IT OVER

POUR IT ON

WISH GRANTED!

PHOTOS

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3pnI9t_0jvjTwsz00
Dec 30, 2020; Arlington, TX, USA; Oklahoma Sooners running back Rhamondre Stevenson (29) runs past Florida Gators defensive lineman Princely Umanmielen (33) to score a touchdown during the second half a at AT&T Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Kevin Jairaj-USA TODAY Sports

RUNAWAY

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=072Ove_0jvjTwsz00
Dec 30, 2020; Arlington, TX, USA; Oklahoma Sooners running back Rhamondre Stevenson (29) scores a touchdown against Florida Gators defensive lineman Princely Umanmielen (33) in the third quarter at ATT Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Tim Heitman-USA TODAY Sports

ALL ALONE

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0bObPo_0jvjTwsz00
Dec 30, 2020; Arlington, TX, USA; Oklahoma Sooners quarterback Spencer Rattler (7) runs for a first down in the third quarter against the Florida Gators at ATT Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Tim Heitman-USA TODAY Sports

WIDE OPEN SPACES

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=36yAg6_0jvjTwsz00
Dec 30, 2020; Arlington, TX, USA; Oklahoma Sooners running back Seth McGowan (1) runs past Florida Gators defensive back Donovan Stiner (13) during the second half at AT&T Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Kevin Jairaj-USA TODAY Sports

FAMILIAR SIGHT

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4M87Km_0jvjTwsz00
Dec 30, 2020; Arlington, TX, USA; Oklahoma Sooners wide receiver Marvin Mims (17) runs the ball against Florida Gators defensive back Jaydon Hill (23) in the game at ATT Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Tim Heitman-USA TODAY Sports

RATTLING OFF MORE YARDS

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=00y8QO_0jvjTwsz00
Dec 30, 2020; Arlington, TX, USA; Oklahoma Sooners quarterback Spencer Rattler (7) runs for a touchdown in the second quarter against Florida Gators linebacker Andrew Chatfield Jr. (10) at ATT Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Tim Heitman-USA TODAY Sports

RILEY WINS COTTON BOWL

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4QSVYa_0jvjTwsz00
Dec 30, 2020; Arlington, TX, USA; Oklahoma Sooners quarterback Spencer Rattler (7) celebrates with head coach Lincoln Riley after scoring a touchdown during the first half against the Florida Gators at AT&T Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Kevin Jairaj-USA TODAY Sports

Comments / 1

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
On3.com

Everything Steve Sarkisian said after the Alamo Bowl

Here’s everything Texas head coach Steve Sarkisian said following the Longhorns’ 27-20 loss to Washington in the Valero Alamo Bowl. [Get Inside Texas Plus until the start of the 2023 season for $10!]. Opening statement. “A couple things I’d like to hit on. One, thank the Alamo Bowl....
AUSTIN, TX
The Spun

Football World Is Shocked By Jim Harbaugh's Decision

The Wolverines are now trailing No. 3 TCU, 7-0, early in the first quarter on Saturday afternoon. Michigan quarterback JJ McCarthy just threw a pick-six to TCU. Prior to that, the Wolverines had a truly bizarre play call on a fourth and goal from the 2-yard line. What was this,...
ANN ARBOR, MI
The Spun

Nick Saban Has Blunt Admission About Alabama Transfers

On Saturday afternoon, Alabama will face Kansas State in the Sugar Bowl. Nick Saban will be without a handful of players who were on this year's roster. Wide receiver JoJo Earle and offensive lineman Amari Knight are just a couple of Alabama players who transferred this December. Saban told reporters...
MONTGOMERY, AL
The Spun

Urban Meyer Has Bold Take On Georgia vs. Ohio State

On paper, No. 1 Georgia vs. No. 4 Ohio State is a mismatch - and the 8.5-point spread in Georgia's favor reflects that. But Urban Meyer has a different perspective on the matchup. In an interview with WBNS, Meyer asserted that he sees the two teams as having equal talent...
COLUMBUS, OH
The Daily South

Shortly Before His Death, Mike Leach Saved A Struggling Starkville Restaurant

Amongst the countless individuals Mike Leach impacted throughout his incredible 61 years of life is a Black single mom from the Mississippi Delta named Shan Suber. Leach ate at WTF, Suber’s seafood and soul restaurant in Starkville, for the first time in 2020, and was wowed by the honey gold chicken wings (extra crispy). The hole-in-the-wall quickly became Leach’s favorite spot in town, and he spread the gospel of Suber’s honey gold sauce, lobster tail, and Dungeness crab every chance he got.
STARKVILLE, MS
a-z-animals.com

Mountain Lions In Oklahoma: Key Facts

Oklahoma has beautiful countryside and plenty of uninhabited space, theoretically the ideal habitat for mountain lions (Puma concolor). That, combined with relatively frequent sightings, makes the elusive animal a hot topic of conversation among local residents. But are there mountain lions living in Oklahoma?. The article below explores this question...
OKLAHOMA STATE
The Spun

Photos: Meet The Girlfriend Of Michigan Star J.J. McCarthy

Michigan and quarterback J.J. McCarthy are currently hoping to stage a comeback against No. 3 TCU in the College Football Playoff. It's TCU 21, Michigan 9 toward the start of the third quarter on Saturday evening. The girlfriend of the Michigan quarterback was just shown on television. Unsurprisingly, she's gone...
ANN ARBOR, MI
The Spun

Another Quarterback Has Entered The Transfer Portal

A quarterback has entered the transfer portal for a second time. According to Max Olson of The Athletic, SMU quarterback Tanner Mordecai is in the transfer portal. This comes after he spent the previous two seasons with the Mustangs. Mordecai originally entered the portal following the 2020 season after barely...
TEXAS STATE
The Spun

Look: Top Recruit's Mom Shut Down Deion Sanders

Last week, five-star wide receiver Johntay Cook II officially signed with Texas. Before he made that decision, his family was contacted by Colorado head coach Deion Sanders. Cook's mother wasted no time shutting down Colorado's interest in him. We can't blame Sanders for pursuing Cook. He's the No. 35 overall...
BOULDER, CO
The Associated Press

TCU's defense holds on in Fiesta Bowl win over Michigan

GLENDALE, Ariz. (AP) — TCU’s defense, built for speed, turned off Michigan’s power in a dominating first half. When the Fiesta Bowl turned into a touchdown party, the Horned Frogs kept the lights on just long enough to earn a chance to play for their first national championship since 1938. TCU returned two interceptions for touchdowns and its defense held on when things got wild in the second half for a 51-45 win over Michigan in the Fiesta Bowl on Saturday night. “Every time we started to get on our heels a little bit defensively, all of a sudden it’d be a three and out,” TCU coach Sonny Dykes said. “We get the ball back on offense, score and put a little distance between us and Michigan.”
FORT WORTH, TX
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

USA TODAY Sports Media Group

196K+
Followers
249K+
Post
83M+
Views
ABOUT

USA TODAY Sports Media Group serves fans passionate about the NFL, NBA, NCAA, MMA and so much more. From expert insights and analysis to the latest team and player news and pop-culture moments, SMG provides trending and top-tier content that fans want.

 https://www.usatoday.com/sports

Comments / 0

Community Policy