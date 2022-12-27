"Hundreds" of air travelers impacted by weather-related delays and cancellations at Fargo's Hector International Airport

(West Fargo, ND) -- West Fargo's finest are teaming up in their fourth annual blood drive, but are doing so by competing head-to-head. The Battle of the Badges Blood Drive is a collaboration between the city's first responders and Vitalant, a blood donation organization. Individuals can decide which department they would like to dedicate their donation to. The department with the most donation dedications will receive an award that is kept at the department, until the next Battle of the Badges Blood Drive.

WEST FARGO, ND ・ 2 DAYS AGO