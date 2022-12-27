"Hundreds" of air travelers impacted by weather-related delays and cancellations at Fargo's Hector International Airport

Read full article on original website
valleynewslive.com
West Fargo woman who is physically unable to remove snow frustrated that it’s being plowed onto her driveway
FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - A West Fargo woman is frustrated after snow was pushed onto her driveway. 42-year-old Angela Oien is physically unable to shovel the snow herself due to medical issues. “It’s very difficult,” said Oien. “I tried many years in a row now to shovel and...
lakesarearadio.net
Lakes Area may ring in New Year with another Winter Storm
DETROIT LAKES (KDLM) – The Lakes Area may ring in the New Year with another winter storm. The National Weather Service says winter impacts are possible, but uncertainty remains with the track of the system and how sever it might be. Forecasters expect the system to move into the Lakes Area January 2 and 3, with a 60% chance of 2 inches of snow or more across West Central Minnesota.
valleynewslive.com
Hundreds of ND, MN median barriers wrecked by semis, vehicles after string of winter storms
FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - Crews are in clean up mode across North Dakota and Minnesota after several recent days of bad weather left many drivers in the ditch, which in turn took out hundreds of cable median barriers on their way. More than 400 posts fell victim to...
AM 1100 The Flag WZFG
Fargo Commissioner Dave Piepkorn calls downtown redevelopment a highlight for 2022; says city must prepare for "growth spurt"
(Fargo, ND) -- Fargo City Commissioner Dave Piepkorn is talking about what he enjoyed working on most for the city during 2022. "The thing I enjoyed most is the redevelopment of downtown Fargo. I guess that's my, the thing that I enjoy. I think having Bell Bank, as you know, they're redoing that building, that's going to be 400 employees coming (to) downtown Fargo. That's going to have a huge impact," said Piepkorn.
valleynewslive.com
Fargo man hurt in Wilkin County rollover crash
FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - A Fargo man was injured in a rollover crash in Wilkin County Saturday morning. The single-vehicle crash happened on I-94 E just before 8:30 a.m. A Minnesota State Patrol report states the driver lost control causing the vehicle to go into a ditch before...
valleynewslive.com
Water main break floods street in north Fargo
FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - Crews are working to clean up after a water main break in north Fargo on Wednesday morning. Water poured onto the sidewalk and into the street near 501 4th Street North. The original call came in just after 10:30 a.m. Valley News Team’s Aaron Walling said water was pouring into the street from multiple spots.
valleynewslive.com
15th Avenue N in Moorhead to close for water main repairs
MOORHEAD, Minn. (Valley News Live) -15th Avenue North between Highway 75 and 28th Street North in Moorhead will close starting December 28 for a water main repair. The street closure is expected to last for five days. Drivers are encouraged to find alternate routes.
wdayradionow.com
Fargo Library's to begin "All the Feels" reading program on January 2nd
(Fargo, ND) -- People of all ages, are invited to attend an upcoming winter reading program hosted by Fargo's Libraries. The "All the Feels" program is taking place between Monday, January 2, and Sunday, February 26th. Attendees will read, attend events, and complete challenges set by the library. This includes "winter filled engaging stories, creative activities, and events for everyone." You can learn more about the winter reading program by clicking here.
wdayradionow.com
Fargo Featured: Fargo Cass Public Health
(Fargo, ND) -- Several Fargo Cass Public Health (FCPH) employees and personnel spoke with WDAY Radio about their departments, how they provide their services to the community at large, and what they look to do in the future. Environmental Health. Environmental Health focuses on education and licensing of establishments in...
NDHP troopers stop reckless driver near Fargo
One vehicle reportedly had a broken window from a gunshot.
wdayradionow.com
"They've got people in closets" -- West Fargo city officials considering new city hall and police station
(Fargo, ND) -- City officials in West Fargo are discussing the possibility of building a new city hall and a new police department. "I've been hearing from city staff that they are short on space, and it's true. City hall is really crowded. They've got people jammed together in office spaces. They've got people in closets. They have run out of room," said Commissioner Mandy George.
valleynewslive.com
UPDATE: I-94 eastbound near Rothsay reopens
ROTHSAY, M.N. (Valley News Live) - (UPDATE) -- Authorities have reopened a I-94 eastbound near Rothsay, following a crash that closed down a portion of the interstate Tuesday evening. Minnesota State Troopers responded to and investigated a jackknifed semi around 4:45 p.m. near milepost 36. Authorities say the semi was...
wdayradionow.com
West Fargo "Battle of The Badges" blood drive competition approaching final day
(West Fargo, ND) -- West Fargo's finest are teaming up in their fourth annual blood drive, but are doing so by competing head-to-head. The Battle of the Badges Blood Drive is a collaboration between the city's first responders and Vitalant, a blood donation organization. Individuals can decide which department they would like to dedicate their donation to. The department with the most donation dedications will receive an award that is kept at the department, until the next Battle of the Badges Blood Drive.
valleynewslive.com
Cass County looks back and celebrates longtime lead prosecutor’s career and retirement
FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - Thursday night was a celebration of the career of Cass County’s top prosecutor, Birch Burdick, who’s hanging up his hat after 24 years. Throughout that time, Burdick has seen much change in Fargo through his work. “Our case loads have significantly increased...
valleynewslive.com
Person arrested for potentially shooting at vehicle
FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - North Dakota Highway Patrol officials say a person was taken into custody after potentially shooting at vehicles. NDHP Troopers in the Fargo area were called out around 3 PM Wednesday for a report of a reckless driver/road rage incident. They say one person reported they had a vehicle window broken by gunfire.
kfgo.com
Fargo City Commission denies owner request to delay demolition of dangerous house
FARGO (KFGO) – A request for a 120-day extension for the demolition of a condemned house at 924 5th Street South in Fargo, owned by Danial Curtis, has been denied by city commissioners. Curtis has been at odds for some time with the city and the building inspections department...
wdayradionow.com
Commissioner Dave Piepkorn wants "Renaissance Zone" tax incentives for Fargo neighborhoods
(Fargo, ND) -- Fargo City Commissioner Dave Piepkorn is discussing what he calls his legislative priorities for the upcoming session in Bismarck. "This is just my opinion, but the Renaissance Zone in downtown Fargo, that's been such a success. I hope we can continue that and hopefully expand it. I hope they look at expanding that into the neighborhoods to use a Renaissance Zone style for people getting a five year exemption for housing as well," said Piepkorn.
AM 1100 The Flag WZFG
Fargo Police: Missing teen found in Detroit Lakes
(Fargo, ND) -- A local family is resting a bit easier after some welcome news came down the wire Monday evening. The Fargo Police Department tells WDAY Radio that 15-year-old Hailie Carlson was found in Detroit Lakes and is safe. Carlson, who went missing early on Christmas Day, had been...
kfgo.com
High-risk traffic stop leads to arrest near Mapleton
MAPLETON, N.D. (KFGO) – North Dakota Highway Patrol Troopers in the Fargo area responded to a report of a reckless driver-road rage incident Wednesday around 3 p.m. A driver discharged a gun at passing vehicles. One driver reported a broken window from a gunshot. Troopers located the vehicle near...
gowatertown.net
Six figure Powerball prize could go unclaimed
BISMARCK, N.D. (KFGO) – A winning North Dakota Powerball ticket from the July 18 draw remains unclaimed, and the ticket holder is almost out of time to claim the prize. The $150,000 ticket expires on January 14, 2023. North Dakota Lottery winners have 180 days from the date of...
