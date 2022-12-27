ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Saint Lawrence County, NY

wwnytv.com

Barn fire rages at Amish farm

TOWN OF DEKALB, New York (WWNY) - A barn in St. Lawrence County is a total loss following a fire Thursday evening. The call came in just before 4:30 p.m. to an Amish farm at 184 Risley Road in the town of DeKalb. According to the owners of the barn,...
WSYR NewsChannel 9

Hundreds of cats across CNY in need of a home

SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — Hundreds of cats throughout Central New York are living on the streets. Its a never ending cycle, but you can help create change. The Central New York Cat Coalition says the need is even greater compared to last year. “Part of that is a lot of people are being evicted right […]
adirondackalmanack.com

Rangers assist emergency personnel following winter storm in St. Lawrence County

Erie, Genesee, St. Lawrence, and Sullivan Counties. On Dec. 24-27, Forest Rangers and Environmental Conservation Police Officers (ECOs) assisted County emergency personnel during a massive winter storm. On Dec. 24, there were more than 100 calls to Jefferson County 911 for stranded motorists. In addition to rescuing people from their cars, Rangers helped deliver cots to a warming center at the Hammond Volunteer Fire Department.
localsyr.com

SPCA looking to find individual who abandoned dog

AUBURN, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — The Finger Lakes SPCA of CNY is looking to find the person who is believed to have abandoned a dog, according to a post from a Cruelty Investigator with the SPCA. Ani, who appears to be a tan colored Pitbull, was said to be left...
northcountrynow.com

St. Lawrence County Surrogate Court Judge sworn in

Judge Michelle Holmes Ladouceur was sworn in to the seat of St. Lawrence County Surrogate Court Judge on Thursday in Canton. Retiring Surrogate Court Judge John Richey administered the oath of office and husband Jason and son Grayson hold the bible. NCNow photo by Sean McNamara.
laborpress.org

Nursing Home Staffing Minimums In NY to Be Enforced

A 2021 New York State law establishing staffing minimums in nursing homes will soon begin to be enforced. Approximately 75% of the state’s 600 nursing homes have violated the standards. The homes must hire more workers, which many nursing home operators say they have been unable to do, or reduce the number of their residents. Anneda Brown, an 1199 SEIU member and certified nurse’s aide, said understaffed facilities harm residents’ care, and disputed the claim by operators that they can’t afford to hire more workers.
The Jewish Press

Western NY About to Get Hit with Snowstorm, Again

Western New York State is about to get walloped again with another whopping snowstorm. Meteorologists are forecasting another six to twelve inches of the white stuff for the area, coming on the heels of one of the worst storms in memory. At least 30 people died in the lake effect...
newyorkupstate.com

Man dies after snowmobile accident in Upstate NY, deputies say

West Turin, N.Y. – A Cicero man died Thursday after he struck a tree during a snowmobile accident in Lewis County, deputies said. Around 6:18 p.m., Brett T. McGowan, 42, was riding a 2021 Polaris Indy XC 850cc North West on a trail in the town of West Turin, Lewis County deputies said. McGowan was out riding with friends when he failed to make a turn on the trail and struck a tree, they said.
iheart.com

Investigation Expands into RG&E, NYSEG

New York State's Department of Public Service has expanded its investigation into billing problems with Rochester Gas and Electric and New York State Electric and Gas. The state says its Consumer Advocate will host a series of public forums beginning next month to hear customer concerns over RG&E and NYSEG first hand.
98.1 The Hawk

Upstate New York Man Breaks Into School, Lives There for Two Days

An upstate New York man has been accused of breaking into a high school, living there for two days and stealing food from the school's concession stand. According to a report by Diane Rutherford of WWNY, 35-year-old Sean Briggs of Watertown, New York was driving during the blizzard over the weekend and his vehicle got stuck in a snowbank near General Brown High School. Briggs allegedly used a crowbar to break into the school, where he spent two days including Christmas Day.
