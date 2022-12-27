Read full article on original website
WDAM-TV
Jones County judges sworn in
JONES COUNTY, Miss. (WDAM) - The installation of judiciary and county officials in Jones County took place Thursday. Circuit Court Judge Dal Williamson, Chancery Court Judge Billie Graham and County and Youth Court Judge Wayne Thompson took the oath of office alongside District Attorney Brad Thompson and County Attorney Risher Caves.
WTOK-TV
Major structure fire on 5th Street in Meridian
MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) - 911 received multiple calls of smoke pouring from a building on 5th Street in Meridian about 6:30 Friday night. News 11 was on scene as the fire consumed the building. Meridian Fire Chief Jason Collier told News 11 when the roof collapsed, it essentially protected the...
WTOK-TV
Mayor addresses criticism after 15 homicides this year
MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) - 2022 has been a challenging year in Meridian as crime continues to be a concern for residents, businesses and law enforcement. Meridian Police investigated 17 homicides in 2021 and are near that number for this year. Mayor Jimmie Smith addressed the current homicide numbers for this...
WLBT
Mississippi inmate’s artwork wins sheriff’s deputies first place in ‘Hometown Christmas’ parade contest
SIMPSON CO., Miss. (WLBT) - A painting of Simpson County’s century-old courthouse has won first place in a holiday contest themed, Hometown Christmas. The artist, Brian Dolan, is a county inmate. Dolan is serving 43 years for mostly drug charges, the Mississippi Department of Corrections says. He created an...
WTOK-TV
Meridian police chief responds to criticism
MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) - Police Chief Deborah Young addressed some of the criticism she has heard ever since she assumed the job. “I endured a lot of criticism. I heard that I am not qualified for the position. I still come in and do what I am supposed to do. I am still learning. This is a position, that when you are placed as a police chief, you learn. I am still learning. I work hard at what I do. These officers work hard at what they do. Being the first female as the police chief has been very challenging. I still come in, I push forward, and keep doing what I need to do. I think it may have been difficult for some people to accept that a female is now in this type of this position. I am not the face they thought that should be here, but I’m here,” said Young.
WDAM-TV
Family loses everything in house fire
WDAM-TV
Lamar County awaiting the drawing back of the alcohol curtain
LAMAR COUNTY, Miss. (WDAM) - Thanks to a recently-passed referendum, Lamar County residents will no longer have to cross the line into Forrest or Marion counties to obtain their beer and wine. Businesses like Piggly Wiggly in Lumberton are optimistic about the future, now that the county is no longer...
WTOK-TV
Human remains found in Meridian
MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) - Lauderdale County Coroner Clayton Cobler confirmed the discovery of human remains in Meridian Thursday, Dec. 29. Cobler said the remains were found off 3rd Avenue and E Street. He added the remains are at least two years old and that there were no obvious signs of trauma.
WDAM-TV
Waynesboro police asking for public’s help in Dec. 21 shootings
WAYNESBORO, Miss. (WDAM) - Waynesboro police are still searching for those responsible for last week’s shooting deaths of 24-year-old Cam Carter and 16-year-old Tiera Harris. Lt. Don Hopkins is the lead investigator, and he said the department has heard rumors, but is yet to hear directly form witnesses. “As...
WTOK-TV
Meridian Police Dept. adds new officers
MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) - The Meridian Police Department added two more officers to the force in December. Ishay Naylor and Vernice Haddox graduated last week from the University of Southern Mississippi Southern Regional Public Safety Institute, located at Camp Shelby in Hattiesburg. The new officers begin patrolling the streets of...
Family escapes Ellisville house fire
ELLISVILLE, Miss. (WHLT) – An Ellisville family managed to escape a house fire on Tuesday, December 27. The fire happened at a home on East Pine Street just before 9:00 a.m. When firefighters arrived, they said the fire was in the attic of the home. The homeowner said his family was inside at the time […]
WDAM-TV
ATV theft ring ramps up in Laurel, Jones County
JONES COUNTY, Miss. (WDAM) - A string of ATV thefts in Laurel and Jones County have law enforcement officers concerned for residents. Both the Laurel Police Department and Jones County Sheriff’s Department are working together on investigations. Although some people have been arrested in connection to the case because...
WDAM-TV
Waynesboro Police Department receives DUI and seat belt grants
WAYNESBORO, Miss. (WDAM) -Recently the City of Waynesboro has faced several tragic shootings, which the Assistant Police Chief, Johnathon Platt, offered condolences on before discussing the grants the department recently received. Although the grants cannot help the situations that previously unfolded, Platt hopes that these will lower the likelihood of...
WTOK-TV
Arrest made in recent Laud. Co. burglaries
LAUDERDALE COUNTY, Miss. (WTOK) - An arrest has been made by the Lauderdale County Sheriff’s Department following several burglaries in the county. Chief Deputy Ward Calhoun said Gregory D. Corsello was taken into custody Christmas Eve. Corsello has been charged with the burglary of two convenience stores that happened...
More human remains found near Camp Shelby
FORREST COUNTY, Miss. (WHLT) – Forrest County deputies, along with the coroner, the USM Anthropology Department and the State Crime Lab, are working to determine the identity of the person whose human remains were found near Camp Shelby in late October. According to investigators, they continued with an additional search of the area on December […]
wtva.com
Man dead from weather exposure in south Mississippi
POPLARVILLE, Miss. (WTVA) - The winter weather left one man dead in south Mississippi. According to the Pearl River County Emergency Management Agency (EMA), a motorist found a 57-year-old transient man dead Monday morning near Highway 26 and Interstate 59 in Poplarville. Pearl River County Coroner Derek Turnage said the...
WTOK-TV
House fire claims life
MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) -A house fire claimed the life of one Newton County resident over the weekend. 63 year old Nyla Garth passed away in a fire on the 700 block of Martin Luther King Jr Drive in Newton. This all according to Newton County Coroner Rebecca Burton. The fire...
WDAM-TV
Lamar County Sheriff’s Office looking for suspect in vandalism spree
LAMAR COUNTY, Miss. (WDAM) - Some people in Lamar County are working on repairing their vehicles after falling victim to an unknown vandal. The Lamar County Sheriff’s Office has reported eight different incidents between Christmas Eve and Dec. 28 off of Oak Grove Road where windows were shattered by a pellet or BB gun.
Man’s death blamed on cold weather in southern Mississippi
Extremely low temperatures are blamed for a death in southern Mississippi over the weekend. According to the Pearl River County Emergency Management Department, a passing motorist found the unidentified man at I-59 and Highway 26 in Poplarville on Monday. The 57-year-old person is said to have been transient. His death...
