macaronikid.com
Noon Year's Eve Balloon Countdown a Kid-Friendly Way to Celebrate
New Year's isn't always the most kid-friendly holiday since most of the action happens too late at night. This year, even with most of us at home, kids will likely be in bed long before the clock strikes 12. (Truth be told, we likely will be too!) So we're going...
stpetecatalyst.com
Fun stuff and fireworks: A guide to New Year’s Eve
There are many ways to celebrate the arrival of 2023, including, of course, staying home and watching TV. That, of course, is just one option. There are plenty of others. Although New Year’s Eve celebrations, gatherings, dinners and parties can (and will) charge admission, everyone is free to look up at midnight and see the fireworks painting themselves on the inky canvas of the night sky.
macaronikid.com
New Year's Eve with Kids Staying in to Celebrate!
What are your plans for New Year's Eve? And will you celebrate with your little ones? Here are a few ideas for a New Year's Eve celebration at home with the family. Remove and put away all the Christmas ornaments from your tree. Replace them with shiny silvery balls, mardi gras beads, tinsel, party poppers, noisemakers, and New Year's decorations from the party section of your local store.
travelawaits.com
Hallmark Channel Is Hosting The World’s Largest Christmas Light Maze And Village — How To See It
Here at TravelAwaits, we’re slightly obsessed with Hallmark Christmas movies and Christmas light displays, so imagine our excitement when we found out Hallmark was putting on its very own holiday light display! Enchant, presented by the Hallmark Channel, features a light maze, an ice skating trail, a Christmas market, festive treats, and more! There are plenty of photo ops throughout, including a chance to get your pic with the big man in red. Enchant is happening throughout December in a city near you. Here’s what to expect at this fabulous Hallmark holiday light display event.
theeverymom.com
20 Fun New Year’s Eve Crafts and Activities for Kids
Spending New Year’s Eve as a family can be one of the most special ways to connect and create new memories. While the grown-ups look forward to toasting at midnight, there’s nothing that says you can’t have an early celebration that includes the whole family—even babies, toddlers, and little kids. Making the countdown to the new year special with little ones is all about having fun New Year’s Eve crafts and activities ready to go.
Holiday Activities to Do With Your Furry Family Members
Dont forget about the furrier family members this holiday season!Photo byKarsten Winegeart - Unsplash. The holidays are a time for family and friends to come together and celebrate. But don't forget your furry family members! There are plenty of fun holiday activities that you can enjoy with your pets.
macaronikid.com
Sparkly Teeth this Holiday Season
The holidays are a time for peppermint candy canes, matching reindeer PJs for the whole family, exploding hot chocolate balls with mini marshmallows, sparkling wrapping paper with jazzy bows, quality time with loved ones, and decorating (or rather eating) gingerbread houses. With schools and daycares closed and parents off from work, families get to spend treasured time over the holidays. All creating lifelong magical memories that our children will carry with them for life and re-create with their children and grandchildren.
