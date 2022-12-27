Spending New Year’s Eve as a family can be one of the most special ways to connect and create new memories. While the grown-ups look forward to toasting at midnight, there’s nothing that says you can’t have an early celebration that includes the whole family—even babies, toddlers, and little kids. Making the countdown to the new year special with little ones is all about having fun New Year’s Eve crafts and activities ready to go.

9 DAYS AGO