NFL Power Rankings, Week 17: Vikings Entertain Again With Greg Joseph's Walk-Off FG

The Vikings mostly hold steady in this week's national power ranks.

It really is amazing how the Vikings do this every single week.

Kevin O'Connell's team took an early 10-0 lead in Saturday's Christmas Eve "winter whiteout" game against the Giants at U.S. Bank Stadium. If I didn't know better, I might've started to think this could be the week they win a game by more than eight points for the first time in over three months.

Then, of course, the Giants surged back to take a 13-10 lead. And when the fourth quarter rolled around, the Vikings rattled off 17 points, including a last-second, 61-yard, game-winning field goal by Greg Joseph to secure yet another dramatic one-score victory , their 11th of the season.

It feels like anything is possible with this Vikings team. They could get blown out in any round of the playoffs — or they could put together four more narrow wins on their way to a Lombardi Trophy.

Let's take our weekly look at the national power rankings to see what various analysts make of this remarkable run the Vikings are on.

Conor Orr, SI.com : No. 8 (Down 1 spot)

The Vikings are collecting one miraculous win after another. Last week, we wondered if the Colts game would produce some level of fatigue. This week, they edged the Giants on a 61-yard field goal. Their constants have remained constant in 2022, and this week we’ll get a glimpse of them operating in a true playoff atmosphere.

Bo Wulf, The Athletic : No. 7 (Up 2 spots)

Another week, another one-score victory for the team of destiny that has now won all 11 of its one-score games this season, an NFL record. It would be easy or incurious to chalk that up to a string of good luck bound to bounce back or to say the Vikings’ plus-five point differential is a better indication of their standing relative to the rest of the league (10th, sandwiched between the Jaguars and Jets ). Instead, how about a little faith that what’s going on is exactly what it looks like? Minnesota simply wants it more than every team it lines up against.

Dan Hanzus, NFL.com : No. 7 (Up 1 spot)

While doubters keep wondering when regression will take hold, the Vikings keep winning. Minnesota triumphed in yet another one-score game on Saturday, getting a walk-off 61-yard field goal from Greg Joseph to beat the Giants, 27-24 . Joseph got his chance thanks to Justin Jefferson , whose 17-yard catch-and-run in the final minute moved the ball into Giants territory and capped another dominant day from a player who absolutely deserves to be in the MVP conversation. The Vikings are 11-0 in one-score games this season, and Jefferson has been in the middle of the action during every crucible moment. A true difference-maker.

ESPN Staff: No. 7 (Down 1 spot)

Defining moment: Justin Jefferson converting on fourth-and-18. In the most improbable moment of a most improbable season, the NFL's receiving leader snagged a high pass from Kirk Cousins with one hand and held on as he crashed to the ground late in the Vikings' Week 10 game at Buffalo. The 32-yard play allowed the Vikings to continue their final possession of regulation; the Vikings eventually turned the ball over on downs at Buffalo's 1-yard line, but they scored on the next play after recovering a Josh Allen fumble in the end zone. The Vikings prevailed in overtime, one of eight games they've won after trailing or being tied in the fourth quarter. On the year, Minnesota has won an NFL-record 11 games by one score. — Kevin Seifert

Austin Gayle, The Ringer : No. 7 (No change)

Tier 2: Deep Postseason Contenders

Justin Jefferson is a runaway favorite ( minus-800 ) to win Offensive Player of the Year, and rightfully so. No other non-quarterback has done more for their team this season than Jefferson. Tyreek Hill has blown the top off the ceiling of the Dolphins’ offense, but what separates Jefferson is what he does to raise the floor for the Vikings offense and help his team win close games.

Frank Schwab, Yahoo! Sports : No. 7 (No change)

If you signed a quarterback and he delivered 20,504 yards, 151 touchdowns to 47 interceptions and a 101.3 passer rating in five seasons, including one season that included eight fourth-quarter game-winning drives for a 12-3 team, that's a good signing, right? It's OK for Kirk Cousins haters to acknowledge that Cousins isn't as bad as you like to think .

Bleacher Report Staff: No. 7 (No change)

The question now is whether a Vikings team that lives dangerously with such regularity and sports the worst pass defense in the league can continue pulling rabbits from hats in the playoffs.

Pete Prisco, CBS Sports : No. 6 (No change)

At 12-3, they are pushing to be the second seed. But if the Eagles were to stumble twice, they could end up with the top seed if they won out.

Vinnie Iyer, Sporting News : No. 6 (Up 2 spots)

The Vikings aren't lucky. They put themselves in position to win with good offensive play design that involves top skill players Justin Jefferson, Dalvin Cook and T.J. Hockenson at the right times. They also proved defense and special teams can be a factor when needed.

Mike Florio, PFT : No. 7 (Up 1 spot)

At a certain point, it’s no longer luck.

Nate Davis, USA Today : No. 7 (Up 1 spot)

In order to keep their slim hopes of taking the home field from Philadelphia alive, dome-dwelling Vikes will have to win at Green Bay and Chicago as they conclude regular season.

Thanks for reading. Make sure to bookmark this site and check back daily for the latest Vikings news and analysis all offseason long. Also, follow me on Twitter and feel free to ask me any questions on there.