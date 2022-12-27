Read full article on original website
Related
Ellsworth American
Updates to the Town of Franklin
The Town of Franklin, already a client of REACH Maine Marketing, let us know that their site needed a bit of an update. Their theme was aging and no real changes except for town business had been made in quite some time. The old theme was not mobile friendly and had run out of updates so the REACH team immediately set out to give Franklin a brand new space with the same small-town feel that the town if famous for.
Ellsworth American
Jonathan Fisher House joins National Trust program
WASHINGTON, D.C. — The National Trust for Historic Preservation has included Blue Hill’s historic Jonathan Fisher House in its acceptance of six new sites under the prestigious Historic Artists’ Homes and Studios program (HAHS). The newly accepted sites represent an inaugural class of Affiliate members, a new membership classification designed to ease entry for preserved artists’ sites that do not fit within traditional home museum models, or that are in earlier stages of development as spaces for public engagement. This represents continuing work to expand and diversify representation within the program’s membership.
Ellsworth American
Bookmaking comes alive in workshops
DEER ISLE — Artist-in-residence Jadyn LaDeau will make art as well as offer two free book-related workshops this month at the Deer Isle Art Association. “Bookmaking” and “Bullet Journaling for the Busy Artist” are the focus of the workshops on Sunday, Jan. 8 and Jan. 22. Registration is required.
Ellsworth American
Garden columnist pursues new challenges
HARBORSIDE — The Ellsworth American’s longtime gardening columnist, Barbara Damrosch, ceased writing “Kitchen Garden,” at the close of 2022. The internationally known writer and horticulturalist is devoting her energies to writing a new book to be published by Timber Press (Hachette). Damrosch is the author of...
Ellsworth American
Librarian and Suzuki travel the TransAmerica Trail
BLUE HILL — One man, one motorcycle, one trail. Along the way, plenty of rain, rocks, sun, mud, oil changes, tire changes and bad meals. Good, friendly and indifferent people, too, against the backdrop of America. That’s how Rich Boulet spent and experienced his six-week sabbatical from the Blue Hill Public Library.
Ellsworth American
Daniel Edward Anderson
Daniel Edward Anderson, 66, passed away at his home on Dec. 26, 2022. Daniel was born on June 2, 1956, in Ellsworth to parents, Arthur “Gus” and Frances (Saunders) Anderson.
Comments / 0