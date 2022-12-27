ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Coroner Identifies Man Found Shot to Death at Palmdale Apartment Complex

By City News Service
 4 days ago
Photo: Getty Images

PALMDALE (CNS) - A 34-year-old man who was found shot to death at an apartment complex in Palmdale was identified Tuesday.

The man was identified as Roberto Alonso, according to the coroner's office. Alonso's place of residence was unknown.

The shooting was reported at about 8:30 p.m. Sunday in the 1000 block of East Avenue Q,  according to the Sheriff's Information Bureau. Alonso was pronounced dead at the scene.

He suffered gunshot wounds to his upper body, officials said.

The circumstances leading up to the shooting were not available.

Video from the scene showed him lying motionless under a staircase at the Arbor apartment complex.

Anyone with information about the shooting was asked to call homicide detectives at 323-890-5500 or Crime Stoppers at 800-222-8477.

