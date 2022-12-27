GOP's ISL theory would destroy democracy

In 2017, the U.S. Supreme Court ruled that North Carolina’s Republican-drawn congressional district maps constituted illegal gerrymandering, and the justices struck down the politically partisan maps.

Not to be dissuaded in their diligent attempts to destroy democracy, the Republican party has now come up with a new tactic to obtain limitless power, filing suit in a case known as Moore v. Harper.

The case seeks to remove democratic voting, and substitute the limitless power of the legislature to manipulate rules for federal elections and draw unfair congressional maps. The GOP’s Independent State Legislature theory would undermine free and fair elections and be a giant step backward for representative democracy.

The answer to this transparent power grab is the Electoral Count Reform Act of 2022, which denies state legislatures the power to choose a state’s electors, who may or may not reflect voters’ choices for their candidate. The North Carolina GOP wants to adopt a misreading of Article II, Section 1, Clause 2 of the U.S. Constitution, instead of the founders’ intent, which clearly states that voters’ choices are paramount. Representative democracy demands that electors represent the decision of the people. It specifically says that anyone who would “profit” from a vote may not serve as an elector. That alone would disqualify state legislators from choosing electors.

Article II, Section 1, as a writer references in a recent column, deals primarily with the president’s term and power. It has little to do with electors. It is Article II, Section 1, Clause 2, that deals with the appointment of electors. Electors who do not follow the wishes of the people, as expressed by their vote, are known as “faithless” electors, because they are not faithfully following the dictates of the voters. In the case of Chiafalo v. Washington, the court affirmed that states may assess fines on electors who fail to follow their pledge to support the voters’ expressed wishes.

The ISL theory could give partisan state legislators limitless power to make election rules and unfairly draw congressional districts. It would undermine the checks and balances of representative democracy and render voters’ wishes irrelevant. Moore v. Harper is clearly intended to restrict voting rights and sabotage election results. The petitioners hope that the right-wing Supreme Court will accept their misreading of the Constitution, even though the court has repeatedly maintained that Congress has the power to protect the choice of electors.

It’s interesting to note that in 1968, a Republican elector in North Carolina chose to cast his vote for George Wallace, instead of for Richard Nixon, who won a plurality in our state. That one faithless elector being inconsequential to Nixon’s election, both parties decided to ignore it.

However, in 2016, 11 faithless electors voted for someone other than the candidate their state’s voters chose. Eleven faithless electors could have changed the result of the election. We know that Hillary Clinton got more total votes in the election than Donald Trump. Eleven faithless voters might have changed the course of history.

While the Supreme Court has held that state courts and state constitutions typically can constrain state legislatures in the passage of election laws, the questions with Moore v. Harper indicate that the court fears a ruling for the petitioners would harm the foundation of our system of checks and balances at a time when they are sorely needed, as indeed it would. Essential to a democratic process is that elected leaders be the choice of the voters.

Government must have the power to protect elections from those nefarious persons who would seek to achieve their aims with violence and corruption. In Burroughs & Cannon v. United States, the Supreme Court confirmed the power of Congress to protect the choice of electors from fraud or corruption. Although the Electoral College clause seems to vest discretion over how electors are chosen with the state, the court has recognized a federal interest in protecting the integrity of the electoral college process.

The elector system was established by the Constitution, but it’s been amended more than any other provision — more than 700 proposals have sought to change it. In 1970, a vote to eliminate the system altogether almost passed, but a change to the system would require a change to the Constitution, an endeavor many shy away from making. The Electoral College is outdated and anachronistic, but the cure is not to allow legislatures to choose electors.

The cure is direct voting, which in this century we can easily do. Five presidents who did not win the popular vote, including Donald Trump, have been put in office with the electoral system. In the age of machine voting and computer technology that should not happen.

Whether the Electoral College is disbanded or not, the ISL system should not replace it, in North Carolina or anywhere else. It is, as many have pointed out, designed to replace the will of the voters with the will of partisan hacks.

An election system based on the Independent State Legislature theory would destroy democracy.

Martha Johnson is a resident of Elizabeth City.