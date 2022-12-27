Gelson’s to Open at West Edge, Debut Two Dining Concepts

A new Gelson’s market will debut at 12101 W Olympic Blvd Los Angeles, CA 90064 , home of the soon-to-be West Edge shopping center, according to a liquor license filed with The State of California.

Situated within the creative heart of Los Angeles, West Edge is primed to “re-energize the intersection of Olympic & Bundy,” says the center’s website.

What Now Los Angeles reached out to Gelson’s Senior Vice President Paul Kneeland to learn that the market is excited to provide a bakery/cafe operated by Pie Hole LA .

Pie Hole is a mostly Los Angeles-based chain offering sweet and savory pies along with other baked items that complement the company’s organic coffee program.

Additionally, West Edge’s Gelson’s will have a wine and tapas bar where customers can enjoy small plates, sushi, vino, and beer in a large dining area.

Kneeland says the store will open at the end of quarter one/beginning of quarter two, serving as a flagship store for the team.

