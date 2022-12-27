OU football: Sooners' Gracen Halton 'humbled' by opportunity to play against Florida State in Cheez-It Bowl

Read full article on original website
10 Oklahoma City Companies That Pay Over $30 an HourEvan CrosbyOklahoma City, OK
Oklahoma Travelers Cautioned On New Year's Holiday TravelJudyDOklahoma City, OK
Pope Benedict Health Worsening, Says Vatican Press OfficeJudyDOklahoma City, OK
Seniors evacuated due to burst pipes and flooding at retirement community in OklahomaEdy ZooOklahoma City, OK
Ja Morant is kicked out of an NBA game for speaking to a fanFYF Sports Debates PodcastMemphis, TN
Oklahoma Daily
OU football: Why Brent Venables believes ‘winning will come’ for Sooners after Cheez-It Bowl loss to Florida State
Oklahoma's disappointing season met a fitting bitter end. With 55 seconds remaining in Thursday's night's Cheez-It Bowl, the Sooners trailed Florida State by a field goal with no timeouts left to aid their last-ditch drive. OU’s lack of discipline in key moments was its biggest pitfall in 2022, and that was never more evident than in its finish in Orlando.
Oklahoma Daily
OU football's drained offensive line plays 'with purpose', freshman duo Barnes, Sawchuk shine in Cheez-It Bowl loss
Oklahoma entered Thursday’s Cheez-It Bowl against No. 13 Florida State without four of its starting offensive linemen. Offensive tackles Anton Harrison and Wanya Morris opted out after declaring for the NFL draft, center Andrew Raym underwent season-ending surgery and starting right guard Chris Murray also didn’t play. The...
WATCH: Oklahoma Cheez-It Bowl Postgame
Oklahoma head coach Brent Venables, quarterback Dillon Gabriel and linebacker DaShaun White meet with the media following OU's 35-32 loss to No. 13 Florida State.
At Oklahoma, Tough Times Laid the Foundation for a Bright Future: 'We’re Scarred Up'
Losing isn't ever in the Sooners' plans, but this season's failures should produce callouses that lead to future success under Brent Venables.
How Oklahoma 5-Star Peyton Bowen Quieted Himself and Everyone Else to Pick OU
After a controversial signing day flip, the Sooners' newest member cleared the air and explained how he was trying to please everyone else instead of following his heart.
Career performance from 'Bird Man' aids Florida State in comeback victory
Johnny Wilson saved his best for last against the Sooners after a breakout 2022 campaign.
WATCH: Oklahoma DB Billy Bowman FSU Postgame Interview
Oklahoma Sooners defensive back Billy Bowman meets the press after OU's 35-32 loss to Florida State in the Cheez-It Bowl on Dec. 29, 2022.
Football World Reacts To Florida State's Performance vs. Oklahoma
Florida State is not off to a good start in the Cheez-It Bowl on Thursday night. The Seminoles, who came into this game as the No. 13 team in the country, have already allowed 14 points in just a quarter and a half to a 6-6 Oklahoma Sooners team. They've...
lincolnparishjournal.com
BEST OF 2022- Beasley makes move to Oklahoma
This Best of the LPJ for 2022 story was originally published on April 22, 2022. After a nine-year stint as part of the Senior Administration within the Mississippi State Athletics Department, Ruston native Leah Beasley has accepted a job as the Executive Athletics Director over External Engagement at the University of Oklahoma.
‘We want to bring a title to OKC’: United Football League brings new team to the city
Oklahoma City’s brand new semi-pro football team has high hopes as it prepares to kick off its first season in the spring.
Guy Fieri’s Favorite Oklahoma Restaurant
If you're a foodie the Sooner State has some of the very best places to eat. We have all kinds of tasty, mouth-watering cuisine that's sure to please any palate from fine dining to barbeque and burgers. We've got it all. SCROLL DOWN TO SEE WHAT GUY FIERI'S FAVORITE OKLAHOMA...
southwestledger.news
Cyril rancher named State Poet Laureate
OKLAHOMA CITY – Cyril rancher Jay Snider will serve as Oklahoma’s State Poet Laureate in 2023-24. Snider is an award-winning cowboy poet and recording artist who has appeared at national and regional events. He is widely recognized in the Oklahoma cowboy poetry community and is a frequent contributor to programs presented by the Chisholm Trail Heritage Center in Duncan.
KOCO
High 5: OKC firefighter wins powerlifting competitions in Salt Lake City, Las Vegas
OKLAHOMA CITY — KOCO 5 would like to give a big High 5 to perhaps the strongest firefighter in Oklahoma. Last month, Oklahoma City Fire Department Corp. Chad Ake competed in powerlifting events in Salt Lake City, winning the IPL World Powerlifting Championship. This month, he brought home the gold again after winning the Olympia Powerlifting competition in Las Vegas.
kgou.org
Native American artists and community members propose changes to Oklahoma's Land Run Monument
Saying the current monument located at Centennial Park in Oklahoma City’s Bricktown "depicts the glorified embodiment of cavalier, colonial land theft at its finest. After forced relocation to Indian Territory, the federal government promised tribal nations they would never have to move again, and they would never have to cede additional lands…" a local group called SPIRIT (Society to Protect Indigenous Rights and Treaties) solicited input via community meetings, zoom calls and feedback from people via QR codes to envision a monument that tells the whole history of the land run.
Felony charge filed against Oklahoma state representative following DUI arrest
EDMOND, Okla. — Oklahoma State Rep. Ryan Martinez has been charged with a felony in connection with a driving under the influence arrest. Court documents say Martinez was charged with actual physical control of a vehicle while intoxicated. Martinez, who represents State District 39, was arrested in late October...
Two Oklahomans honored during 2023 Rose Parade
During the parade, two Oklahomans will be represented as part of the Donate Life Float.
KOKI FOX 23
Florida man sentenced to two years in prison for conspiring to steal many Oklahomans’ identities
OKLAHOMA CITY, Okla. — Attorney Robert J. Troester announced a Florida man, Andrice Sainvil, 20, pleaded guilty to his role in a Coronavirus Aid, Relief, Economic Security (CARES) Act fraud scheme and sentenced to two years in prison. Sainvil was also ordered to pay more than $26,000 in restitution...
The 10 least expensive cities in America
With prices rising, you might feel tempted to head where the cost of living is lower. That's largely going to be south of the Mason-Dixon line, in states like Texas and Alabama. Here's a look at the 10 cheapest places to live in the U.S., based on data from the Council for Community and Economic Research's (C2ER) calculations of living expenses that Kiplinger compiled. The following list only includes metro areas with at least 50,000 residents, with the index accounting for prices for housing, groceries, utilities, transportation, health care, and miscellaneous goods and services. 10. Conway, Arkansas On the whole, Arkansas "has...
Photos: Cats, horses up for adoption in Oklahoma City
If you are looking for a new addition to the family, Oklahoma City Animal Welfare says it has dozens of loving dogs and cats in need of homes.
KOCO
Owner of Moore pig on the loose now faces difficult decision
MOORE, Okla. — After Moore police officers release body camera video of a pig on the loose, the animal's owner said she's now facing a difficult decision. Video showed several officers and animal control trying to capture the pig near the intersection of Broadway and Kelly. Larry, the 8-year-old...
