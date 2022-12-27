Read full article on original website
These Bagels Have Been Named the Best in ConnecticutTravel MavenConnecticut State
Former Real Housewives Star Denise Richards Latest Movie "The Junkyard Dogs" Filmed In CromwellFlorence CarmelaCromwell, CT
Guy Fieri's Diners, Drive-ins And Dives: Which Connecticut Restaurant Does He Name As The BestFlorence CarmelaNorwalk, CT
3 Great Pizza Places In BrookhavenTed RiversBrookhaven, NY
Firefighter killed in line of duty on Christmas night in North Haven, ConnecticutEdy ZooNorth Haven, CT
nepm.org
Gone But Not Forgotten: WCCC Radio
For many hard rock music fans in Connecticut and western Mass, the only station worth listening to was “The Rock” 106.9 FM WCCC. This legendary radio station provided the soundtrack to many local teens’ lives and even spawned the career of Howard Stern. The station was sold...
wiltonbulletin.com
Disney tribute band founded by CT native will bring 'The Little Mermaid,' 'Encanto' and others to life in Norwalk
This is a carousel. Use Next and Previous buttons to navigate. The Little Mermen will be taking Nutmeggers "under the sea" when they perform at Norwalk's Wall Street Theater on Feb. 5. The tribute band specializes in covers of Disney songs from over 80 years of movies, like "The Little...
wiltonbulletin.com
Fairfield native curates show of Italian artist's 'charming, funny and very colorful' work
Born in Fairfield and now living in Brooklyn, N.Y., Guarnaccia is a graphic designer, illustrator of children’s books, a professor in the department of Illustration at Parsons The New School for Design in New York and a curator. “I grew up in Fairfield and my parents were both school...
wiltonbulletin.com
Tours of CT-based 'Gilmore Girls' town open in California
Fans of the "Gilmore Girls" television series can finally visit the fictional Connecticut town of Stars Hollow in person. It's just across the country from the real deal. Warner Bros. Studio Tour Hollywood is selling tickets to a holiday event where guests can visit set pieces from "Gilmore Girls," including the gazebo, the Stars Hollow town sign, Luke’s Diner, Lorelai’s house, Mrs. Kim’s Antiques, the "Holiday Armadillo" costume, the Bjork Snowman and Doose’s Market until Jan. 1, according to its website. The event takes place at the studio's Midwest Street Backlot, where parts of the show were filmed.
wiltonbulletin.com
Colin McEnroe (opinion): Spoiler alert! CT's fictional governor has left the state
The Connecticut politician I am most excited about for 2023 is Claire Debella, who says things like, "Every time we've gotten to the point where I'm going to strangle you, you pull something like this, and it's magic." Debella is the governor of Connecticut in the current hit movie “Glass...
New year, new eats! 14 new restaurants coming to Connecticut in 2023
(WTNH) — The new year is looking bright! For all of the foodies out there looking to spice it up in 2023, we have some exciting news for you. While 2022 saw many restaurants come and go, 2023 is ringing in several new eateries across the state! Check out the list below of 14 new […]
Haunting Snapshots of Abandoned Connecticut Asylum Fairfield Hills
Fairfield Hills Psychiatric Hospital was open from 1931 until 1995 and housed criminally insane patients from all over the state of Connecticut. WARNING: Under no circumstances should you enter this property. By doing so you risk bodily harm and/or prosecution for trespassing on private property. Below is the new video...
These Bagels Have Been Named the Best in Connecticut
Connecticut is often overshadowed by New York and New Jersey when it comes to the great bagel debate. While we may not have as many options when it comes to delis, that doesn't mean our bagels are any less delicious.
Look Inside: New England Stone Castle for Sale is Your Chance to Live Like Royalty
Have you ever wondered what it'd be like to upgrade your home? What about dreaming about multi-million dollar luxury properties with pools and other wild features?. Now, take that one step further, because there is an epic castle for sale in New England that will make your home living fit for a king or queen.
Exclusive Photos, Videos of Horror Movie ‘Candlewood’ Filmed in Western Connecticut
In August 2022 a horror movie began filming in western Connecticut called "Candlewood." Now filming has wrapped and we have a chance to recap all that we've learned and seen. Below you'll see pictures from the set of the movie. We talked to the filmmakers again on Tuesday (11/1/22) and...
Paul McCartney Stops Into NJ Cafe
A longtime Paul McCartney fan and New Jersey cafe owner got to meet his musical idol when he stopped in with his wife Nancy Shevell last week.Chris Chutnik, owner of Blue Cafe in Basking Ridge, said "Sir Paul McCartney" stopped in on Friday, Dec. 16."I grew up on his music," Chutnik said. "It was a…
connecticuthistory.org
William Pinney Does It All for Ellington
William N. Pinney’s life was one of public service. A lifelong resident of Ellington, William served his town and his state up until his death at the age of 90. He was a man capable of assuming a vast array of offices and responsibilities—at times serving as First Selectman, organizing the Connecticut Valley Tobacco Association, helping found the Connecticut Valley Rail Insurance Company, and even serving as a school district committeeman. His legacy is one of advancing his family’s centuries-old commitment to serving the town of Ellington and its constituents.
Ralph Nader announces new local newspaper in Connecticut
WINSTED, Conn. (WTNH)- Just as other newspapers have abandoned local coverage, longtime consumer advocate and Winsted native Ralph Nader has plans for a new weekly newspaper that will serve Winsted and nearby Farmington Valley communities. “It’s what used to be your local weekly newspaper-plus a little more,” said Andy Thibault, a veteran journalist who will […]
DoingItLocal
Milford News: Railroad Bridge Hit
2022-012-29@2:02pm–#Milford CT– Report of a railroad bridge struck by a tractor-trailer on Old Gate Lane. DoingItLocal is run by Steve Krauchick. Steve has always had interest with breaking news even as an early teen, opting to listen to the Watergate hearings instead of top 40 on the radio. His interest in news spread to become the communities breaking news leader in Connecticut’s Fairfield County. He strongly believes that the public has right to know what is happening in their backyard and that government needs to be transparent. Steve also likes promoting local businesses.
Strange Christmas texts say missing Bronx mom is dead, family says
THE BRONX, N.Y. (PIX11) — The daughters of a missing Bronx mom were horrified on Christmas Day to receive text messages from their missing mother’s phone stating their mom, Arlena Johnson, is dead. “Around 8 or 9 p.m. on Christmas, my mom’s boyfriend and my older sister received a text message stating my mother was […]
BEST OF 2022: Chris Murphy and Connecticut’s gun safety movement get their moment
Sen. Chris Murphy negotiated and shepherded into passage America's first significant gun safety law in three decades. Then he flew home to celebrate.
zip06.com
A New Gathering Place
I recently read an article in the New Haven Register by Mark Zaretsky about The Q River Grill, 3-5 Clifton Street, New Haven. It’s not only drawing customers from the Fair Haven neighborhood, where it’s located, it’s also pulling people in from across New Haven and also the ‘burbs from as far away as Branford. Wings, grilled pizzas, bugers, salads, and drinks are on the menu at the Q River, which has a family feel and has turned into something of a gathering place. One of the owners claims their wings are the best in Connecticut, and I, for one, am looking forward to trying them.
lazytrips.com
Road Trip from Hartford, CT to Niagara Falls
Take in the mountains, lakes, forests, and plenty of entertaining stopovers on this trip from Hartford, Connecticut to iconic Niagara Falls. Along the way, you'll find incredible hikes, fishing, amusement parks and much more on this exciting road trip. The 470-mile road trip from Connecticut to Niagara Falls will take...
connecticuthistory.org
Birth of the Brass Valley
The brass industry in Waterbury began in the mid-18th century and provided an alternative for people struggling to make a living off the rocky, exhausted soil. In 1802, Southington brothers Abel and Levi Porter moved to Waterbury and joined pewter button makers Henry, Silas, and Samuel Grilley to form Abel Porter and Company, the first rolling brass mill in the US. Brass ingots from old copper kettles and stills were alloyed with zinc and sent to iron mills in Litchfield for rolling into sheets and then returned to Waterbury to be finished by horse-powered steel rollers. The Porter brothers were likely the first in the US to make brass using this direct fusion of zinc and copper.
therealdeal.com
Yellowstone buys Fairfield County apartment complex for $49M
CBRE procured real estate investment firm Yellowstone Property Group in the purchase of a large apartment complex in Norwalk, Connecticut, last week. The Ramsey, New Jersey-based firm purchased the 164-unit Reserve41 complex at 41 Wolfpit Avenue for 48.7 million $from Norpointe LLC, a partnership led by Greenwich-based real estate investment firm Belpointe, the CT Insider reported.
