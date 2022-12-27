Read full article on original website
Patsy Garrison Baker, 88
Patsy Garrison Baker, age 88, went to be with the Lord, Thursday, December 28, 2022. She was a member of First United Methodist Church of Oak Ridge and had retired from ORNL, working at both the K25 & Y12 plants. Patsy was preceded in death by husband, Alva “Al” Baker;...
Jerome “Jerry” Swenson, Harriman
Jerome “Jerry” Swenson age 80 of Harriman, passed away Thursday, December 29, 2022. He was a member of Riverside Baptist Church. Jerry was a Veteran during the Vietnam Era. He was a devoted coach of youth baseball and basketball. He worked on the C-130, F-16, F-22, and many other fighter planes during his 32 years at Lockheed. Jerry was a dedicated husband, father, and grandfather. Preceded in death by his brothers Robert and Paul Swenson.
John Roland Loyd III, Oak Ridge
John Roland Loyd, III, age 87, of Oak Ridge, passed away on December 28, 2022, after a sudden cardiac event. John was born on June 23, 1935, to John R. Loyd, Jr. & Peggy Rudder Loyd in Bridgeport, Alabama. He always enjoyed sharing anecdotes about his lively childhood spent fishing and hunting with his beloved brother, Mark. John played football in high school and stayed in touch with some of his high school classmates throughout his entire life. He graduated from Vanderbilt University in 1959, where he majored in mechanical engineering.
Carl Joseph Malenovsky, Harriman
Carl Joseph Malenovsky age 80 of Harriman, passed away on Wednesday, December 28, 2022, at Roane Medical Center. He was a veteran of the United States Army and retired from Tennessee Valley Authority after working at the Kingston and Bull Run Steam Plants for over 35 years. Carl enjoyed the outdoors and traveling. He is preceded in death by his wife Donna Malenovsky and a host of brothers and sisters.
Gladys Marie Duncan Fateley, Briceville
Gladys Marie Duncan Fateley, age 88, formerly of Briceville, Tn passed away on Tuesday, December 27, 2022, at the Signature of Rockwood. Gladys was a member of Hill Top Baptist Church in Halls, TN. Gladys was a strong-minded individual throughout life. She is preceded in death by her father and mother Marvin & Martha Harness Duncan, brothers Joe Duncan, Lawrence Duncan, sister Sadie Jenes, daughter Sharon Thomas, niece Shelvy Jenes. Gladys is survived by:
Louise “Wheezy” Lawson, Harriman
Louise “Wheezy” Lawson, age 79 of Harriman, gained her heavenly wings on Wednesday, December 28, 2022, at the Life Care Center of Wartburg. She was born on June 25, 1943, in Rockwood, TN. She is preceded in death by her father and mother: John “Footlog” Kirby & Ann Kirby; husband of 38 years: James Lawson Sr; brothers: Clarence “Bud” Kirby, Tommy Kirby, Larry Kirby; and sister; Barbara Brown. She is survived by:
Barbara Ruth Sisson, Oak Ridge
Barbara Ruth Sisson, 69 of Oak Ridge passed away on Sunday, December 25, 2022. She began a career with Kroger in 1986 and retired from the Oak Ridge store after 30 years of employment, making many friends throughout the company as well as with customers. She enjoyed sewing and crafts and spending time with her son Mycle and her dog Beau.
Stephen Lee Seiber, Sunbright
Mr. Stephen Lee Seiber of Sunbright, Tennessee passed away on Wednesday, December 28, 2022, at Methodist Medical Center in Oak Ridge. He was 80 years young. Steve was born in Devonia, Tennessee, and was a U.S. Army Veteran, a member of Sunbright First Baptist Church, a member of American Legion Post 149 Wartburg, and a retiree of the Tennessee Department of Corrections.
Margie Lee McNelley, Clinton
Margie Lee McNelley, age 90, of Clinton, TN, passed away at Diversicare in Oak Ridge, TN on Thursday, December 22nd, 2022. Margie enjoyed going to church and she enjoyed volunteering for the Salvation Army. In her free time, she did embroidery. Above all, Margie loved her children and grandchildren. She...
Angela Rena Kinney, Rockwood
Mrs. Angela Rena Kinney, age 53, of Rockwood, passed away Tuesday, December 27, 2022. She loved a good crossword puzzle and she even loved to color. Angela’s love for her family was evident by all who knew her, and that same love was given right back to her by her family. Angela was loved immensely and will be missed.
Charles J. Brewer, Oliver Springs
Charles J. Brewer, age 59 of Oliver Springs passed away at his home on Wednesday, December 28, 2022. The family will receive friends on Monday, January 2, 2023, from 12-1:00 pm at Jackson Funeral Home and Cremation, 51 Edmonds Drive, Oliver Springs, Tn. The memorial service will begin at 1:00...
Faye Clark Hutchinson, Hahira, GA (formerly of Harriman)
Faye Clark Hutchinson age 83 of Hahira, GA formerly of Harriman, TN passed away Friday, December 23, 2022. Preceded in death by husband; Bill Hutchinson parents Jim and Mae Clark, brothers; Orville E. Clark, J.C. and Roy Clark, sister; Ruth Greene and husband Orville Greene, brother-in-law Clarence Campbell Sr. Survived...
Keith Woznek, Clinton
Keith Woznek died on Wednesday, December 28th, 2022 at his home in Clinton, TN after battling cancer. He is now in the presence of his Savior, Jesus. Born January 9th, 1950 in Syracuse, NY to Harriet (Murray) Woznek and Peter Woznek, Keith lived a life of distinction, devotion to family, and service to Jesus. In the later years of his life, Keith was a member of Second Baptist Church in Clinton, TN.
Dizzy Dean Lowe, 87
Dizzy Dean Lowe, age 87, passed away, on December 26, 2022, at the UT Medical Center in Knoxville, TN. Dizzy was born on October 29, 1935, and raised in the New River Community, and he lived most of his life in this area. He was a member of Batley Baptist Church. He retired from Coastal Lumber in Braxton, W.V. He loved trains, mowing, fishing, and spending time with his family.
Opal Porter, Wartburg
Opal Porter, of Wartburg, passed away on December 28, 2022. The family will receive friends Saturday, December 31, 2022, at Schubert Funeral Home in Wartburg from 11:00-1:00 p.m. with the funeral to follow at 1:00 p.m. with Bro. Kerry Ruppe officiating. Interment will follow in the Morgan Memorial Gardens in Wartburg.
Pedestrian Struck and Killed on Gallaher Road Tuesday
According to a Tennessee Highway Patrol report, on Tuesday, December 27, at 6:59pm, a pedestrian was struck and killed on Gallaher Road in the 700 block. The report stated that a 2006 Chevy Cobalt was traveling south on Highway 58 when a pedestrian walked into the roadway and was struck and killed. The pedestrian was identified as 78-year-old Gloria Simmons. The report stated that the 19-year-old driver of the car was wearing a seatbelt and was not injured. No charges are expected to be filed.
Spur Tunnel construction to begin January 3
GATLINBURG, Tenn.—Traffic on the northbound Spur will be reduced to one lane from January 3 through April 7, 2023, to allow for repairs to the Spur Tunnel. While the single-lane closures will cause temporary delays, the repairs are necessary to address water leaks and lighting improvements. For the safety...
