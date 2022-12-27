ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Belmont, NC

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
WCNC

Some pizza boxes can be recycled. Here's what to know

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — It's pizza night. Do you know where your used pizza boxes are?. It can be a contentious question given recycling facilities' attempts to remind users to avoid tossing food and certain plastic food containers into recycling bins. So, some might respond: "In the trash." Domino's hopes...
CHARLOTTE, NC
WCNC

New Year's Eve events around Charlotte offer something for everyone

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Charlotte is getting ready to say goodbye to 2022. Dozens of restaurants and bars are hosting celebrations, including a free, family-friendly event in Uptown. At the Music Yard, organizers promise an extraordinary experience with a Great Gatsby-themed party that starts at 7 p.m. Saturday night. General...
CHARLOTTE, NC
WCNC

Huntersville is looking for time capsule submissions

HUNTERSVILLE, N.C. — Ahead of its 150th-anniversary celebration, the town of Huntersville is asking the public for time capsule submissions. Huntersville's Sesquicentennial Committee is creating a community time capsule in order to capture the town's history, traditions and culture. The goal of this community project is to celebrate the past and inspire future growth and prosperity.
HUNTERSVILLE, NC
cn2.com

Chipotle Mexican Grill Set to Open in Rock Hill Before New Year

ROCK HILL, S.C. (CN2 NEWS) Rock Hill will be getting its first-ever Chipotle Mexican Grill, just in time for the new year. Those with Chipotle say this location will feature a Chipotlane, a drive-thru pickup lane that allows customers to pick up digital orders without leaving their cars!. Hours will...
ROCK HILL, SC
WCNC

Cotton candy spun for a good cause in Belmont

BELMONT, N.C. — In downtown Belmont near Stowe Park, there's a slightly unexpected factory for, of all things, cotton candy. The people who spin up the seven cotton candy flavors are all residents of Holy Angels, a place that teaches life skills to people with intellectual and developmental disabilities. The employees do many different tasks, like working at the register and busing the tables.
BELMONT, NC
WCNC

Meet Kannapolis PD's new K9 officer!

KANNAPOLIS, N.C. — The Kannapolis Police Department is welcoming a new K9 unit to the squad. Kaiyo is a German Shepherd and his name means ocean. The police department said he will be working with officer West. They say he loves bully stick treats and zooming around his yard...
KANNAPOLIS, NC
thecharlotteweekly.com

Mecklenburg County Restaurant Health Inspections (Dec. 23-29)

The Mecklenburg County Health Department inspected these restaurants from Dec. 23 to 29:. Violations include: Person in charge was not monitoring food holding temperatures, hand washing, food storage and date marking; person in charge was not able to answer questions regarding employee health symptoms or illnesses; employee didn’t wash hands properly; hand sinks in kitchen had items in the basins; raw eggs were stored over ready-to-eat food; and date marking was not used.
MECKLENBURG COUNTY, NC
WSOC Charlotte

Expect these restaurants to open in 2023. Here’s where to find them.

CHARLOTTE — Some splashy restaurant announcements were made in the Charlotte area this year, promising a plethora of new options already for 2023. One of those announcements came this fall when news broke that STK Steakhouse had signed a lease in uptown Charlotte for a 7,000-square-foot space at 201 S. College St., the former home of Carolina Ale House. That high-energy, fine-dining venue is targeting an opening this upcoming summer.
CHARLOTTE, NC
country1037fm.com

This Is Why We Eat Greens And Black-Eyed Peas On New Years Day

It has been a tradition where I grew up in Rock Hill, South Carolina for as long as I can remember. This is why we eat greens, black-eyed peas and cornbread on New Years Day. Sure, it is a great meal, but it also has some origins you may not have known about till now.
ROCK HILL, SC
WSOC Charlotte

Business is booming in downtown Kannapolis

KANNAPOLIS, N.C. — More than 30 new businesses have opened over the past two years in downtown Kannapolis, despite the pandemic and record inflation. Gaelic Alley Irish Pub opened in December. “It was exciting,” owner Jordan Young said. “People were really hyped up about it. They love the place....
KANNAPOLIS, NC
WCNC

Bang Bang Burgers shares how to make "next level" burgers

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — There’s buzz around the movie “The Menu,” a dark, comedic take on foodie fandom and culture. A cheeseburger plays a pivotal role in the film – no spoilers here, and people are talking about craving them when they leave the theater. From...
CHARLOTTE, NC
WCNC

Charlotte Fire Department prioritizes mental health

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Dozens of firefighters are killed each year in the line of duty, and thousands more are injured. But many suffer from invisible wounds like PTSD or mental health issues. To improve mental wellness, the Charlotte Fire Department has developed an internal behavioral health program to incorporate...
CHARLOTTE, NC
WCNC

CMPD investigating death near Uptown Charlotte

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — A death investigation is underway near Uptown Charlotte, the Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department said. Officers said they were investigating a death along West Summit Avenue, not far from South Clarkson Street, just after noon on Thursday. No word on how the victim died. WCNC Charlotte has a...
CHARLOTTE, NC
WCNC

WCNC

Charlotte, NC
27K+
Followers
11K+
Post
8M+
Views
ABOUT

Charlotte local news

 https://www.wcnc.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy