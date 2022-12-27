Read full article on original website
Some pizza boxes can be recycled. Here's what to know
CHARLOTTE, N.C. — It's pizza night. Do you know where your used pizza boxes are?. It can be a contentious question given recycling facilities' attempts to remind users to avoid tossing food and certain plastic food containers into recycling bins. So, some might respond: "In the trash." Domino's hopes...
Thousands of socks helping homeless people find comfort this winter
CHARLOTTE, N.C. — A clean pair of socks can be taken for granted these days. As humble as they are, they are critical for warmth. For those who are homeless and outside a majority of the time, it's a need that sometimes goes unmet. That's where Boardroom Socks comes...
New Year's Eve events around Charlotte offer something for everyone
CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Charlotte is getting ready to say goodbye to 2022. Dozens of restaurants and bars are hosting celebrations, including a free, family-friendly event in Uptown. At the Music Yard, organizers promise an extraordinary experience with a Great Gatsby-themed party that starts at 7 p.m. Saturday night. General...
Huntersville is looking for time capsule submissions
HUNTERSVILLE, N.C. — Ahead of its 150th-anniversary celebration, the town of Huntersville is asking the public for time capsule submissions. Huntersville's Sesquicentennial Committee is creating a community time capsule in order to capture the town's history, traditions and culture. The goal of this community project is to celebrate the past and inspire future growth and prosperity.
Chipotle Mexican Grill Set to Open in Rock Hill Before New Year
ROCK HILL, S.C. (CN2 NEWS) Rock Hill will be getting its first-ever Chipotle Mexican Grill, just in time for the new year. Those with Chipotle say this location will feature a Chipotlane, a drive-thru pickup lane that allows customers to pick up digital orders without leaving their cars!. Hours will...
Power restored for over 3,000 after outage in south Charlotte, Duke Energy says
CHARLOTTE, N.C. — More than 3,000 Duke Energy customers now have power again following an outage in south Charlotte Saturday afternoon, the company's outage map reported. The outage was first reported just before noon Saturday with about 3,277 being impacted, officials said. Power was restored in the area as of 1:45 p.m., according to Duke Energy.
Cotton candy spun for a good cause in Belmont
BELMONT, N.C. — In downtown Belmont near Stowe Park, there's a slightly unexpected factory for, of all things, cotton candy. The people who spin up the seven cotton candy flavors are all residents of Holy Angels, a place that teaches life skills to people with intellectual and developmental disabilities. The employees do many different tasks, like working at the register and busing the tables.
Meet Kannapolis PD's new K9 officer!
KANNAPOLIS, N.C. — The Kannapolis Police Department is welcoming a new K9 unit to the squad. Kaiyo is a German Shepherd and his name means ocean. The police department said he will be working with officer West. They say he loves bully stick treats and zooming around his yard...
Mecklenburg County Restaurant Health Inspections (Dec. 23-29)
The Mecklenburg County Health Department inspected these restaurants from Dec. 23 to 29:. Violations include: Person in charge was not monitoring food holding temperatures, hand washing, food storage and date marking; person in charge was not able to answer questions regarding employee health symptoms or illnesses; employee didn’t wash hands properly; hand sinks in kitchen had items in the basins; raw eggs were stored over ready-to-eat food; and date marking was not used.
Expect these restaurants to open in 2023. Here’s where to find them.
CHARLOTTE — Some splashy restaurant announcements were made in the Charlotte area this year, promising a plethora of new options already for 2023. One of those announcements came this fall when news broke that STK Steakhouse had signed a lease in uptown Charlotte for a 7,000-square-foot space at 201 S. College St., the former home of Carolina Ale House. That high-energy, fine-dining venue is targeting an opening this upcoming summer.
A Charlotte mom who lost her son to shooting organizing 2023 Mega Mommy March
CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Charlotte has seen 109 homicides in 2022, as of December 29, according to the Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department. That’s 12 more than this time last year. With only a couple of days left in the year, families who are left grieving are trying to prevent more...
This Is Why We Eat Greens And Black-Eyed Peas On New Years Day
It has been a tradition where I grew up in Rock Hill, South Carolina for as long as I can remember. This is why we eat greens, black-eyed peas and cornbread on New Years Day. Sure, it is a great meal, but it also has some origins you may not have known about till now.
Business is booming in downtown Kannapolis
KANNAPOLIS, N.C. — More than 30 new businesses have opened over the past two years in downtown Kannapolis, despite the pandemic and record inflation. Gaelic Alley Irish Pub opened in December. “It was exciting,” owner Jordan Young said. “People were really hyped up about it. They love the place....
2 North Carolina Eateries Among America's 40 Best New Restaurants Of 2022
Esquire compiled a list of the 40 best new dining spots around the country, including two in North Carolina.
Bang Bang Burgers shares how to make "next level" burgers
CHARLOTTE, N.C. — There’s buzz around the movie “The Menu,” a dark, comedic take on foodie fandom and culture. A cheeseburger plays a pivotal role in the film – no spoilers here, and people are talking about craving them when they leave the theater. From...
Charlotte Fire Department prioritizes mental health
CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Dozens of firefighters are killed each year in the line of duty, and thousands more are injured. But many suffer from invisible wounds like PTSD or mental health issues. To improve mental wellness, the Charlotte Fire Department has developed an internal behavioral health program to incorporate...
Shooting in south Charlotte leaves one person hospitalized, police say
CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Editor's Note: The video featured in this story is from a previous report. The Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department is investigating a shooting that left a man in the hospital in south Charlotte late Thursday. Officers responded to the incident that happened just after 11:30 p.m. at an...
With the Closing of the Asian Corner Mall, a Community Loses Its Gathering Place
David Thach’s first memory of Dragon Court was of the restaurant being built. His father, one of its three original investors, worked on its construction while Thach watched as a 4-year-old. Over time, Thach saw forest green chairs and large, family-style tables fill the open space. Now, employees roll...
He survived an axe attack and has waited 1 year for a home. Anson County animal advocates want you to meet Bubba
POLKTON, N.C. — When Bubba arrived at Anson County Animal Services in December 2021, the terrier mix was in rough condition, volunteer and animal advocate Heather Harrigan said. "Bubba came in as a stray," Harrigan said. "He had a major axe wound on his head." Today, she and other...
CMPD investigating death near Uptown Charlotte
CHARLOTTE, N.C. — A death investigation is underway near Uptown Charlotte, the Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department said. Officers said they were investigating a death along West Summit Avenue, not far from South Clarkson Street, just after noon on Thursday. No word on how the victim died. WCNC Charlotte has a...
