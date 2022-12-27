ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Dolphins Week 17 Power Rankings Roundup

By Alain Poupart
AllDolphins
AllDolphins
 4 days ago

The Miami Dolphins have fallen out of most Top 10 rankings, but not all, after their fourth consecutive loss

Not all losses are the same, and so it was that the Miami Dolphins dropped more significantly after their loss against the Green Bay Packers than after they came up short against the Buffalo Bills.

After four consecutive losses, the Dolphins now find themselves outside the top 10 more often than not in our weekly survey of 10 national power rankings from national media outlets.

RELATED: THE COMPLETE DOLPHINS PLAYOFF OUTLOOK THROUGH WEEK 16

In our survey of rankings of those 10 national outlets —CBS Sports, NFL.com, The Athletic, The Sporting News, The Ringer, USA Today, Sports Illustrated , ESPN, Yahoo, and Pro Football Talk — the Dolphins averaged a ranking of 10.9 among the 32 NFL teams, down from their average of 8.5 after their loss against Buffalo when they actually averaged higher than the previous week.

Here's the breakdown of the Dolphins' 10 power rankings spots, along with the commentary associated with it:

CBS Sports

Ranking: 10 Previous: 9

Analysis: They have to be concerned with the way Tua Tagovailoa is playing. The fourth quarter against the Packers was a disaster.

NFL.com

Ranking: 13 Previous: 10

Analysis: The Dolphins entered Saturday with a chance to take firm control of a playoff spot and let it slip away in a 26-20 loss to the Packers. Tua Tagovailoa threw interceptions to end three consecutive drives in the fourth quarter, dooming Miami to its fourth consecutive defeat. While a postseason berth remains within reach , Monday's news that Tagovailoa is in the NFL's concussion protocol only further clouds the immediate outlook of this team. Given the QB's previous time in the concussion protocol this season, it would not be surprising if he's held out of at least this weekend's critical matchup with the Patriots. If Tua misses time, the team's playoff hopes will rest in the hands of Teddy Bridgewater , winless in his limited appearances this season.

The Athletic

Ranking: 12 Previous: 8

Analysis: Once again, it feels hard to separate analysis of where the Dolphins stand as a football team and how they as an organization seem to have mishandled the safety of their supposed franchise quarterback. Tua Tagovailoa self-reported concussion symptoms in the aftermath of playing the entirety of the 26-20 loss to the Packers, and one would think this could lead to the end of his season. The Dolphins opened the season by answering a three-game winning streak with a three-game losing streak. They’re one loss from matching the subsequent five-game winning streak with a five-game losing streak.

Pro Football Talk

Ranking: 11 Previous: 8

Analysis: Another decent season, another failure to make the playoffs.

Yahoo Sports

Ranking: 11 Previous: 9

Analysis: Tua Tagovailoa going back in the concussion protocol is scary news, and bad for a Dolphins team that has lost four in a row. There's no way, after what happened earlier this season, that Tagovailoa is cleared unless he's absolutely ready. The Dolphins aren't going to blow this playoff spot, are they?

Sports Illustrated

Ranking: 9 Previous: 9

Analysis: The Dolphins need to do the right thing when it comes to Tua Tagovailoa’s safety at this point. I’m ready and willing to give Teddy Bridgewater a long second look in this system.

ESPN

Ranking: 11 Previous: 8

Analysis (on the 2022 defining moment, trading for Tyreek Hill): The Dolphins swung for the fences with Hill, and the trade immediately paid off. The seven-time Pro Bowl wideout has set franchise records in both receptions and yards -- with two games remaining -- as well as career highs in both categories. It's difficult to imagine this Dolphins offense without him at this point.

The Ringer

Ranking: 11 Previous: 9

Analysis: The only reason the Dolphins aren’t in a lower tier on this list is because I still believe in first-year head coach Mike McDaniel’s ability to maximize the offense and the roster—with or without quarterback Tua Tagovailoa. Tagovailoa entered the concussion protocol on Monday, a day after he struggled in the fourth quarter of the Packers’ loss to Green Bay. Tagovailoa threw picks on Miami’s final three possessions. Miami’s roster is talented, and now it’s up to McDaniel to get creative with backup quarterback Teddy Bridgewater and hope the Dolphins can play mistake-free football and end their four-game skid.

The Sporting News

Ranking: 10 Previous: 10

Analysis: The Dolphins, even after four consecutive losses, seem be the the unofficial dividing line for teams with a real shot at winning the Super Bowl because of their offensive firepower, but Tua Tagovailoa's mistakes increasing near the end of the season is concerning.

USA Today

Ranking: 11 Previous: 7

Analysis: Matters have gone from bad to worse regarding QB QB Tua Tagovailoa, who served up an interception on Miami's final three drives Sunday and surprisingly wound up back in concussion protocol Monday . The Fins, now clinging to playoff viability, lost both games Tagovailoa has missed this season.

