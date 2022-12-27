Read full article on original website
Black Hills Pioneer
Muriel “Jean” Harlan, 91
Muriel “Jean” Harlan, 91, passed away Thursday, December 28, 2022 in Belle Fourche.
Black Hills Pioneer
Donna Hiles
Donna Hiles, age 93 of Spearfish, died Wednesday, December 28, 2022 at the Rolling Hills Healthcare Center in Belle Fourche. Mass of Christian Burial will take place 11am Wednesday, January 4, 2023 at St. Joseph Catholic Church in Spearfish. Visitation will be held at 5:30pm, with a Wake Service at 6pm, on Tuesday evening at the church. Inurnment will be held at Black Hills National Cemetery. Arrangements are with Leverington Funeral Home of the Northern Hills in Belle Fourche. Friends may leave written condolences and view a video tribute at: www.LeveringtonFH.com.
Black Hills Pioneer
Roger Allen Kleinsasser, 69
Roger Allen Kleinsasser, 69 of Spearfish passed away on December 19, 2022 in Rapid City, SD. Roger was born on February 28, 1953 in Huron, SD and attended school there. He came to the hills area after the Rapid City Flood in 1972 to help and took to the hills area. At this time he completed his passion for working on cars. His first project he did was a completely restored pickup and this is when his hobby started. He also restored a white 1930 Model A Coupe and a 1940 Sedan.
Black Hills Pioneer
Roger Guy Bell
Roger Guy Bell (1/21/39-12/19/22) Roger was born in Spearfish in the same family home that he left in January as his health and daily living needs changed. He was a fixture at Black Hills State sporting events and was such a devoted fan of the men’s and women’s basketball teams. His sports buddy, his sister Sonya Albers, joined him as the viewing moved to televised games. He did get to one last basketball game just a week before he passed. What a gift.
Black Hills Pioneer
Roberta A. Ellis, 94
Roberta A. Ellis, 94 of Spearfish, SD passed away peacefully in her home on December 27, 2022. Roberta was born on February 4, 1928 in Duncombe, IA to Irvin and Agnes Reckard. She was the eldest of four children growing up in Northwest Iowa. After graduating from high school she moved west to Wyoming where she obtained her Teaching Certificate. She met and married John A “Jack” Ellis, on December 27, 1952. They were prominent sheep ranchers in the Casper area. She was an active member of the Wyoming Woolgrowers Association & Cow Belle’s. She loved spending time with her grandchildren, square-dancing, sewing and playing bridge. They were parishioners at St. Patrick’s Catholic Church and she volunteered at the Parish store as well as the Nicolaysen Art Museum.
Black Hills Pioneer
Ida Moshier
A sweet soul, Ida Moshier of Spearfish left this earth on December 26, 2022. Ida Sheldon was born on July 26, 1947 to Claude and Alice Sheldon in Huron, SD. She grew up on the family farm north of Carpenter, SD. She attended country school through the 6th grade and graduated from Doland High School. One of her highlights of high school was when Ida participated with the Doland Marching Band at the inauguration parade for Hubert Humphrey. Following high school Ida attended South Dakota State University, where in her sophomore year she met her future husband, Clarence Moshier, they were married four years later. Ida obtained a BS degree from both SDSU and NDSU.
Black Hills Pioneer
Duane Henry Boy
Duane Henry Boy took his last “Honor Flight” into the arms of his Heavenly Father the morning of December 26, 2022. Duane served honorably in the U.S. Army, seeing combat in the rice paddies and jungles of Vietnam, where he was exposed to Agent Orange and suffered many aftereffects from that chemical, starting in 2018.
Black Hills Pioneer
Shea Trust awards $17,300 to Lawrence Co. residents
LEAD — The James E. Shea and Lillian E. Shea Charitable Trust has contributed a total of $17,300 this year to eight Lawrence County charities and six residents with medical expenses. Charities that received contributions were Teen Court, Lord’s Cupboard, Bella Pregnancy Resource Center, Twin City Animal Shelter, Neighbor Works, Adams Museum & House Endowment Fund, Good Shepherd Clinic, and Twin City Clothing Center.
Black Hills Pioneer
Locals awarded $35,000 for apprenticeships
STURGIS — Bear Butte Gardens is among four recipients of $35,000 from the Department of Labor and Regulation to assist in developing high school registered apprenticeships. The other recipients include Belle Fourche School District, Harrisburg School District, and Dakota State University.
Black Hills Pioneer
Grace Balloch Memorial Library to receive upgrade
SPEARFISH — Passing away in November 1944, Grace Balloch wrote in her will: “To the City of Spearfish, to be used as a nucleus for a city library, I give and bequeath all my books, and I request that a committee be appointed by the Mayor of the City of Spearfish to take charge of this bequest.”
Black Hills Pioneer
Spearfish boys fall to Pierre at home
SPEARFISH — The Spearfish varsity boys’ basketball team dropped a 61-43 decision to Pierre, Friday night, at the Spearfish High School gym. Pierre used a 12-0 run to erase a 3-2 deficit and lead 14-5 after the first period. The visiting Governors led 30-17 at halftime and 51-31 after three quarters.
KEVN
Dozens of geese are in danger in the Black Hills
RAPID CITY, S.D. (KEVN) - The highly pathogenic avian influenza, also known as HPAI, has migrated from Europe to the United States and has landed in the Black Hills. A dozen dead geese were found floating in the water at Canyon Lake Park. “We have not had the HPAI this...
KELOLAND TV
End to a chapter for Sheriff Thom
RAPID CITY, S.D. (KELO) — After 44 years in law enforcement, Pennington County Sheriff, Kevin Thom, is saying goodbye to the role. For just a couple more days, Sheriff Kevin Thom will finish his career after 12 years in the position. “I was fortunate, I inherited a good organization....
rcgov.org
Officials Retrieving Dozens of Dead Geese at Canyon Lake
**GFP: birds are likely victims of Avian Influenza condition. **City working with State GFP officials; providing advice to public. RAPID CITY, SD—City officials indicate dozens of dead geese have been recovered in the Canyon Lake area this week, probable victims of Avian Flu. City Parks and Recreation staff retrieved...
kotatv.com
United Way director opts for Rapid City job
RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - Jamie Toennies, the current director of the United Way of the Black Hills, will become the manager of Rapid City’s new grants division in February. The grants division will be part of the City’s Finance Department. The city set up the division so there can be a more-coordinated effort in administering grants, identifying specific needs, as well as researching applying for grants.
South Dakota Powerball ranch sold for $37 million
Neal Wanless, a Mission, S.D. man, bought the ranch after buying a winning Powerball ticket in 2009, winding up with $88 million. In 2020, he listed it for a staggering $41.15 million.
custercountychronicle.com
City chicken decision may come back to roost
A familiar debate pecked back up at the Dec. 19 meeting of the Custer City Council, as a city resident, Chuck Ferraro, was on the agenda to discuss the possibility of the city allowing residents to keep chickens in their yards. “I think a lot of other cities have navigated...
KELOLAND TV
Cadillac Jack’s fined $5,000 for under-aged betting
DEADWOOD, S.D. (KELO) — The South Dakota Gaming Commission has decided a Deadwood casino should be penalized $5,000 for allowing two under-aged people to gamble and be in the casino’s gaming area for more than three hours. B.Y. Development, doing business as Cadillac Jack’s Gaming Resort, has until...
kotatv.com
Snow is likely to begin the new year
RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - We have been talking about a potential storm since early this week. There was a lot of uncertainty between models through Wednesday and Thursday, however, trends are starting to become similar, which is helping increase confidence in the storm track and snowfall totals. The American...
Avian flu suspected in deaths of dozens of geese in South Dakota
The carcasses of dozens of geese were found near Canyon Lake over, city and state officials said Thursday.
